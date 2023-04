It will be a fine and points deduction and that's it. It's a golden opportunity for City to get away with what they have done with a light punishment and move on. I know the EPL is independent but still it's the UK, they need to keep their middle eastern lords happy.



I don't think you are correct and here's why.The Premier League is actually a very high-end MEMBERS CLUB. And the other members, particularly those with an interest in winning the biggest prize will not like the idea of a cheating Man City not only getting away with it but also rubbing their noses in their cheating wake by taking all the trophies from ill-gotten gains and players they could never have justified signing.More basically than that: we are members of the PL and you have broken a serious number of our basic agreements. Number one of which is you have to provide truthful and accurage financial reporting.