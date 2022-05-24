It is clear that when it was only us challenging Manchester City for titles, that the media and rest of the football fraternity in general just don't give a fuck that they cheated to get the squad that they have currently.



We need other clubs to face the same scenarios that we have had for the last few years. That even with careful planning, extraordinary hard work, once in a life time football manager, and etc, that even with that, you WILL lose to a club that runs on different rules and constraints that other clubs will normally face.



I was willing Newcastle United so much to win the FA Cup.

But, Manchester United won it, so it is business as usual! "What are you complaining about??"



Newcastle United being yet another club that follows the Manchester City model will only help.

Liverpool FC, as big as we are, will not change any narrative if we are the only ones who suffer under this "system".



If Arsenal wins the title this year, it should be rightly celebrated and praised. A big club that did things right and got it via traditional, and fair means. But will it change anything? Manchester City will continue to buy and invest like 15million for Mbappe because they are really a shrew business setup! No shady deals here!



However, if they win this and the next and the next, the likelihood that the rest of the football family will finally notice that they are bad for the game increases...



It will get darker before things improve.