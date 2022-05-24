« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2317967 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35120 on: Today at 11:26:51 am »
City have to be big favourites now, they're winning matches with De Bruyne not really doing all that much.  Think Real can hurt them on the break and we know how clinical they are, but City are really strong throughout the team.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35121 on: Today at 11:36:32 am »
It is clear that when it was only us challenging Manchester City for titles, that the media and rest of the football fraternity in general just don't give a fuck that they cheated to get the squad that they have currently.

We need other clubs to face the same scenarios that we have had for the last few years. That even with careful planning, extraordinary hard work, once in a life time football manager, and etc, that even with that, you WILL lose to a club that runs on different rules and constraints that other clubs will normally face.

I was willing Newcastle United so much to win the FA Cup.
But, Manchester United won it, so it is business as usual! "What are you complaining about??"

Newcastle United being yet another club that follows the Manchester City model will only help.
Liverpool FC, as big as we are, will not change any narrative if we are the only ones who suffer under this "system".

If Arsenal wins the title this year, it should be rightly celebrated and praised. A big club that did things right and got it via traditional, and fair means. But will it change anything? Manchester City will continue to buy and invest like 15million for Mbappe because they are really a shrew business setup! No shady deals here!

However, if they win this and the next and the next, the likelihood that the rest of the football family will finally notice that they are bad for the game increases...

It will get darker before things improve.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35122 on: Today at 11:47:29 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:03:51 am
John Cross at the Mirror is a massive Goioner, He's the chief Football writer there.

Be interesting to see his tune if Arsenal get pipped by the Cheats to the title.

Any more prominent Gooner Journos out there?

John Cross will write a 6 page pull out on what makes Pep so great. I dont expect anything useful from him.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35123 on: Today at 11:57:54 am »
Theyll win the treble and theyll be lauded as the greatest ever and the media will spin narratives on what other teams have to do to catch up. Then theyll build next season up as the season 6 teams will challenge for the title (because pep said so in an interview). In before they sign Bellingham and Mbappe and win the treble again to all round shock and wonder at how they do it with their limited resources.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35124 on: Today at 12:18:08 pm »
Their FA cup semi final tickets are on general sale🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35125 on: Today at 12:30:52 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:18:08 pm
Their FA cup semi final tickets are on general sale🤣🤣🤣🤣

:lmao
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35126 on: Today at 12:35:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:17:50 am
Have you even been to redcafe. In fairness thats the pulse Im taking. And from London United fans who dont know any city fans. Theyve been bricking it all season that we might win it and celebrating every time we drop points.

Things may change now the treble is on for city, but they shouldve thought of that earlier.

You seem to think everyone wants City to win the league above you, you've been going on about it for ages.

The truth is the WHOLE country wanted City to beat us due to the success our club has had.

The majority of people are behind Arsenal as it's a genuine 'smaller club' story in the scheme of recent on field success - not a lot of clubs out there despise Arsenal (other than London and possibly United, but only possibly).


Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35127 on: Today at 12:38:54 pm »
Personally I think Madrid will do them in the semi's and win it. Madrid are clinical in Europe. They get the chances Bayern got they generally stick them away.
On a side note I heard Stephen Warnock asking why players like Cancelo would leave City especially with their "stature in European football". Maybe because they want to win stuff at a proper club eh
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35128 on: Today at 12:42:47 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:38:54 pm
Personally I think Madrid will do them in the semi's and win it. Madrid are clinical in Europe. They get the chances Bayern got they generally stick them away.
On a side note I heard Stephen Warnock asking why players like Cancelo would leave City especially with their "stature in European football". Maybe because they want to win stuff at a proper club eh
They'll beat Madrid because they are a lot more clinical with Haaland upfront.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35129 on: Today at 12:45:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:42:47 pm
They'll beat Madrid because they are a lot more clinical with Haaland upfront.

Real are ultra clinical in front of goal too though.  Probably even more so.  But I think their issue will be that they're used to controlling games in midfield but that's also City's strength and they've got more legs in there.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35130 on: Today at 12:46:02 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:38:54 pm
Personally I think Madrid will do them in the semi's and win it. Madrid are clinical in Europe. They get the chances Bayern got they generally stick them away.
On a side note I heard Stephen Warnock asking why players like Cancelo would leave City especially with their "stature in European football". Maybe because they want to win stuff at a proper club eh

The only challenge for City now is keeping two teams of world class players happy.  There are bound to be casualties, you can only pay players of that level so much to sit on the bench.  Sterling, Jesus, Sane and Cancelo being the obvious ones.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35131 on: Today at 12:47:06 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:38:54 pm
Personally I think Madrid will do them in the semi's and win it. Madrid are clinical in Europe. They get the chances Bayern got they generally stick them away.
On a side note I heard Stephen Warnock asking why players like Cancelo would leave City especially with their "stature in European football". Maybe because they want to win stuff at a proper club eh





Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35132 on: Today at 12:47:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:23 pm
Real are ultra clinical in front of goal too though.  Probably even more so.  But I think their issue will be that they're used to controlling games in midfield but that's also City's strength and they've got more legs in there.
Yes. However, City will dominate the game and get more chances so it's a lot more probable that they'll win. Madrid will play on the counter.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35133 on: Today at 12:47:58 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:17:50 am
Have you even been to redcafe. In fairness thats the pulse Im taking. And from London United fans who dont know any city fans. Theyve been bricking it all season that we might win it and celebrating every time we drop points.

Things may change now the treble is on for city, but they shouldve thought of that earlier.

There are two sections of that fanbase, the red Mancs who are convincing themselves that city winning anything doesn't matter because they are cheats and the red Mancs who put city only behind us.

Any "favouritism" they have for city winning the league is purely out of self respect.

They don't want to be in a position where we and you have done something they've been unable to do recently.

Humans are complex beasts and will tell themselves a variety of things to make themselves feel better.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35134 on: Today at 12:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:35:48 pm
You seem to think everyone wants City to win the league above you, you've been going on about it for ages.

The truth is the WHOLE country wanted City to beat us due to the success our club has had.

The majority of people are behind Arsenal as it's a genuine 'smaller club' story in the scheme of recent on field success - not a lot of clubs out there despise Arsenal (other than London and possibly United, but only possibly).

A slight exaggeration as I saw fans of other teams who did want us to win the league on twitter certainly. It's just like someone pointed out the other day everyone notices those who don't want us to win and then ignore those who were wanting us to win.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35135 on: Today at 01:01:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:54:02 pm
A slight exaggeration as I saw fans of other teams who did want us to win the league on twitter certainly. It's just like someone pointed out the other day everyone notices those who don't want us to win and then ignore those who were wanting us to win.
For example, Leicester fans wanted us to win.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35136 on: Today at 01:10:29 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:38:54 pm
Personally I think Madrid will do them in the semi's and win it. Madrid are clinical in Europe. They get the chances Bayern got they generally stick them away.
On a side note I heard Stephen Warnock asking why players like Cancelo would leave City especially with their "stature in European football". Maybe because they want to win stuff at a proper club eh

Their stature in European football in likely why anyone would want to leave them. They're a smaller club than the likes of Sevilla who have a genuine history in European competition.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35137 on: Today at 01:14:17 pm »
Quote from: carven on Today at 11:36:32 am
It is clear that when it was only us challenging Manchester City for titles, that the media and rest of the football fraternity in general just don't give a fuck that they cheated to get the squad that they have currently.

We need other clubs to face the same scenarios that we have had for the last few years. That even with careful planning, extraordinary hard work, once in a life time football manager, and etc, that even with that, you WILL lose to a club that runs on different rules and constraints that other clubs will normally face.

I was willing Newcastle United so much to win the FA Cup.
But, Manchester United won it, so it is business as usual! "What are you complaining about??"

Newcastle United being yet another club that follows the Manchester City model will only help.
Liverpool FC, as big as we are, will not change any narrative if we are the only ones who suffer under this "system".

If Arsenal wins the title this year, it should be rightly celebrated and praised. A big club that did things right and got it via traditional, and fair means. But will it change anything? Manchester City will continue to buy and invest like 15million for Mbappe because they are really a shrew business setup! No shady deals here!

However, if they win this and the next and the next, the likelihood that the rest of the football family will finally notice that they are bad for the game increases...

It will get darker before things improve.

I see those points and they indeed are valid but i just don't see anything changing in fact i can see United getting bought out by the Qatari's and things just get worse. Honestly and im sorry for saying this as im an Irish man but in a country that voted for Brexit and excepts the conservatives as a political force even after that disaster i don't see enough will to do the right thing and clean up the game.

When you continually have Sky/BT media etc... telling us how great City are it just reminds me how easily the wool is pulled over peoples eyes in GB.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35138 on: Today at 01:15:23 pm »
Quote from: carven on Today at 11:36:32 am
It is clear that when it was only us challenging Manchester City for titles, that the media and rest of the football fraternity in general just don't give a fuck that they cheated to get the squad that they have currently.

We need other clubs to face the same scenarios that we have had for the last few years.
It will get darker before things improve.

I've become a bit apathetic to the idea they win the treble/european cup/league for these reasons. Everyone knows what's going on, people just don't care. I kind of want them to win the league [I still hope Madrid win the CL but...well....] just for the reason that it'll cause some people to take a bit more of a look at what's going on here. I don't think it'll change much, I'm not sure there's the appetite, but a team that cheated for a decade winning more stuff rather than less as a result of points deductions/bans just tells us all where football is, and I think more people will only start to care when they've lost out like we have. We should have 3 premier league titles now under Klopp. Maybe even another european cup if we weren't dead on our feet from taking them to the wire last year. But no one cared because everyone hates us. You can see Arsenal fans slowly waking up to how shit it is. Maybe next season united could go through the mill and the league might finally start to learn a lesson. I don't hold out much hope for change, but at least if people see it they understand how fucked it is.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35139 on: Today at 01:47:40 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:47:58 pm
Humans are complex beasts and will tell themselves a variety of things to make themselves feel better.

It is interesting.  The only constant is that everyone knows they are cheats (even City fans if you put a gun to their head).  The real question is if they have other biases that trump them being cheats - unfortunately for a lot of people their dislike of Liverpool is stronger than their dislike of cheating.  The tide is beginning to turn though as more people realise just how bad this is for the sport in the long term - bad timing for Newcastle.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35140 on: Today at 01:59:51 pm »
A Paddy Power poll found 55% of other fans preferred Liverpool to win the league rather than City.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35141 on: Today at 02:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:14:17 pm
I see those points and they indeed are valid but i just don't see anything changing in fact i can see United getting bought out by the Qatari's and things just get worse. Honestly and im sorry for saying this as im an Irish man but in a country that voted for Brexit and excepts the conservatives as a political force even after that disaster i don't see enough will to do the right thing and clean up the game.

When you continually have Sky/BT media etc... telling us how great City are it just reminds me how easily the wool is pulled over peoples eyes in GB.

That is indeed the other side of the coin right? That we normalize countries owning teams and any proper financial governance goes out the window.
This could be a extreme reaction from me and an unpopular opinion but if it comes to that, I say we start again on equal footing. Clubs go and find the richest owners and do what you can. Owners will be able to "switch" clubs as and when they fancy. (You can argue this is what's happening with sponsorships but I guess different topic for a different day)

Instead, what we have now are clubs trying to do right by rules, look after the club's financial security and then some that just.. does not.

Either we all play by organic growth, or we all don't. This current setup is bullshit.

Edit: If the second scenario plays out, I will no longer be a part of it and will go back to my local football scene. I would imagine RAWK as we know it will crease to exist too.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35142 on: Today at 02:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:15:23 pm
I've become a bit apathetic to the idea they win the treble/european cup/league for these reasons. Everyone knows what's going on, people just don't care. I kind of want them to win the league [I still hope Madrid win the CL but...well....] just for the reason that it'll cause some people to take a bit more of a look at what's going on here. I don't think it'll change much, I'm not sure there's the appetite, but a team that cheated for a decade winning more stuff rather than less as a result of points deductions/bans just tells us all where football is, and I think more people will only start to care when they've lost out like we have. We should have 3 premier league titles now under Klopp. Maybe even another european cup if we weren't dead on our feet from taking them to the wire last year. But no one cared because everyone hates us. You can see Arsenal fans slowly waking up to how shit it is. Maybe next season united could go through the mill and the league might finally start to learn a lesson. I don't hold out much hope for change, but at least if people see it they understand how fucked it is.

YES! I think you put it better than I did. I refuse to believe if it happened to their own clubs (like we have) that they will still be fine with it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35143 on: Today at 02:43:23 pm »
If City do win the league I hope it is on Goal difference after Arsenal are chased down relentlessly without slipping themselves. I really do hope, like PSG, they never win the CL though.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35144 on: Today at 02:50:25 pm »
Imagine a scenario where the Premier League panel decides to defenestrate City, removing them from the league, at a time they are European and PL Champions.

A reminder for everyone: 100+ charges!

100+ charges. So if they somehow get washed away or a £100k fine given out, the PL credibility itself will be in tatters.

Imagine you are in the boardroom at Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal and City get away with 100+ breaches of their Premier League contract.

Free to build a bigger stadium, bid on Bellingham or buy their next £65 million spare fullback....
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35145 on: Today at 03:07:56 pm »
People keep saying "everyone knows whats going on". I am not sure they do, I know loads that "respect what City have done and are changing the game". When ive questioned them, they say things like all owners are dodgy or yeah yeah yeah, but look at the football they play" ad nauseam.  They don't see that they are doing much wrong. Mostly these people don't support a top four club though, so I assume do not look into it in any detail at all. Unlike us they don't know whats going on in any detail.

edit: Was talking at work about when the 100 breaches thing was in the paper and people were surprised.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35146 on: Today at 03:27:27 pm »
Make City, Newcastle, PSG (and possibly United if they are Qatarized) play in their own league, use the WC grounds and fill the rest of the league with other teams for the area (with Ronaldo), they can play 39 games, do what they like, win what they like, employ who they like. As long as they just all fuck off out of our game.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35147 on: Today at 03:30:25 pm »
There was a moment last night on the radio that summed up exactly how Sportswashing has engulfed the media aswell as fans. End of the game, Adrian Durham said how Bayern fans had a banner held up "saying something or other about how their club is run correctly and they are proud of that. Look at the Man City fans, they don't care. Who cares. City are on their way to the semi's and its fantastic" Made me a little sad that if I'm being honest
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35148 on: Today at 03:34:13 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:50:25 pm
Imagine a scenario where the Premier League panel decides to defenestrate City, removing them from the league, at a time they are European and PL Champions.

A reminder for everyone: 100+ charges!

100+ charges. So if they somehow get washed away or a £100k fine given out, the PL credibility itself will be in tatters.

Imagine you are in the boardroom at Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal and City get away with 100+ breaches of their Premier League contract.

Free to build a bigger stadium, bid on Bellingham or buy their next £65 million spare fullback....

It will be a fine and points deduction and that's it. It's a golden opportunity for City to get away with what they have done with a light punishment and move on. I know the EPL is independent but still it's the UK, they need to keep their middle eastern lords happy.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35149 on: Today at 03:36:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:18:08 pm
Their FA cup semi final tickets are on general sale🤣🤣🤣🤣

I hope that they've not thrown out that big flag that they used last time to cover up all their empty seats.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35150 on: Today at 03:46:42 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:30:25 pm
There was a moment last night on the radio that summed up exactly how Sportswashing has engulfed the media aswell as fans. End of the game, Adrian Durham said how Bayern fans had a banner held up "saying something or other about how their club is run correctly and they are proud of that. Look at the Man City fans, they don't care. Who cares. City are on their way to the semi's and its fantastic" Made me a little sad that if I'm being honest

That Durham is a grade A fucking bellend. Sadly the media is full of soft c*nts like him. Kill the game you make a living from you fucking idiot :wanker
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35151 on: Today at 03:47:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:47:06 pm



Dozens of fans shoppers, wondering what the big blue bus is for.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35152 on: Today at 03:49:20 pm »
In regards to their cheating. I was under the impression the 100 breaches were up to 2018 when the cheats stopped giving out any information. Dont really see it mentioned much.

If thats true surely theres another 100 breaches to come after or maybe a thousand who knows.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35153 on: Today at 04:05:59 pm »
That moment De Bruyne realises he has wasted the best days of his career at a nothing club and sold his soul for money.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35154 on: Today at 04:06:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:46:42 pm
That Durham is a grade A fucking bellend. Sadly the media is full of soft c*nts like him. Kill the game you make a living from you fucking idiot :wanker

It actually surprised me from him to be honest Rob, because, yeah he is a dick, but he has an excellent knowledge of the lower league football and can have some really good researched debates on it when he wants to. He goes on a lot about grass roots and how lower league clubs must be looked after properly and ran sensibly and have huge part in the community. Just a hypocrite I suppose like the rest
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35155 on: Today at 04:22:32 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:47:58 pm
There are two sections of that fanbase, the red Mancs who are convincing themselves that city winning anything doesn't matter because they are cheats and the red Mancs who put city only behind us.

Any "favouritism" they have for city winning the league is purely out of self respect.

They don't want to be in a position where we and you have done something they've been unable to do recently.

Humans are complex beasts and will tell themselves a variety of things to make themselves feel better.


I obviously can't speak for all Liverpool fans but personally the only reason I hate city winning the league is it's stopped us doing it with 90 odd pts twice and 80 odd before that

Otherwise it's pretty fucking funny they've taken over Manchester. 15 years ago if you'd predicted that you'dve been sectioned

I despise United to the very fibre of their being.

I hate city fir what they have cost us by cheating financially and clearly pay off almost every facet of punishment  they could recieve

They've brought the game into disrepute Amd no one says boo about it in the media because they're under the table eating the scraps
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35156 on: Today at 04:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 03:49:20 pm
In regards to their cheating. I was under the impression the 100 breaches were up to 2018 when the cheats stopped giving out any information. Dont really see it mentioned much.

If thats true surely theres another 100 breaches to come after or maybe a thousand who knows.



Well, this was last year, so plenty of cheating still to unearth

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/manchester-citys-new-betting-partner-28161569






Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35157 on: Today at 04:30:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:47:06 pm





Haven't seen that bottom pic before, where's it from? Looks like more City fans than I've ever seen anywhere before!
