Got a horrible feeling they'll win the treble.



It's horrible, obviously, but the one good thing about it is that it might finally be something Man United fans get up in arms about. That's always been the one thing they had for themselves (even though Liverpool also did a treble with the league Cup in 84), so if the cheats do it, it takes away the uniqueness and devalues it somewhat. It might be the one thing that stops United fans from actually cheering for their former rivals.Have to look for the positives in the world of shit that City doing the treble would be.