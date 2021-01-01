« previous next »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:36:49 pm
She fucking bathes in and drinks the blood of virgins that one, she's not aged a day in the 12 years since that photo first appeared, the fucking Vampire bitch.

 ;D Her picture sure gets around.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:48:16 pm
;D Her picture sure gets around.

I wonder if she knows how many businesses she is CEO of? More importantly, why the fuck isn't she getting paid $millions ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:53:28 pm
I wonder if she knows how many businesses she is CEO of? More importantly, why the fuck isn't she getting paid $millions ;D

Not sure but at least she got the following:

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:36:49 pm
She fucking bathes in and drinks the blood of virgins that one

Do...do you not?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:41:33 pm
My mates corporate at Anfield are about £6k a season each. Its nice in the lounge, but it not worth £300 a game. When he got his corporates at the Emirates when it opened, they were £5k each then, he had to pay for 3 seasons up front, so he paid £125k. A box was about £175k a season. It's just make up a price territory

Pretty sure the new boxes at Anfield at similar. Believe the players were offered some but turned them down for being too pricey.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:33:22 pm
Not sure but at least she got the following:



I know her, she's first cousin of that nigerian prince.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:50:28 am
There is no time limit with these charges. This is why wasting time won't be enough for them.
But what if theres no time limit on their time wasting?
