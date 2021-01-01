She fucking bathes in and drinks the blood of virgins that one, she's not aged a day in the 12 years since that photo first appeared, the fucking Vampire bitch.
Her picture sure gets around.
I wonder if she knows how many businesses she is CEO of? More importantly, why the fuck isn't she getting paid $millions
She fucking bathes in and drinks the blood of virgins that one
My mates corporate at Anfield are about £6k a season each. Its nice in the lounge, but it not worth £300 a game. When he got his corporates at the Emirates when it opened, they were £5k each then, he had to pay for 3 seasons up front, so he paid £125k. A box was about £175k a season. It's just make up a price territory
Not sure but at least she got the following:
There is no time limit with these charges. This is why wasting time won't be enough for them.
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]