£300m for a 6,000 increase? Thatís mad. About treble the cost of the main stand extension, not to mention they canít sell out now



Its all about fiddling the income, adding 6,000 seats at £5,000 each a season allows them to add £30 million to the gate, plus all the other stuff the none existent fans who won't turn up due to traffic would buy in the club shop.£300 million is nothing to them, they (Abu Dhabi) have billions