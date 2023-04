They got quite alot from Southampton iirc.



Everything about City seems dubious.



They bought Haaland for the same price they sold Sterling, nothing to do with whatever else crossed the table though.I honestly think the world is fed up with City and no-one sees their achievements as real. All that counts now is when someone else wins something because it's a lot more of an achievement if you do (*albeit City will then pick off one of your best players like they did with Leicester, Mahrez, Us, Sterling, Dortmund, Haaland etc)