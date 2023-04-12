^Hmm I think your being a tad optimistic there in terms of downplaying how good they are.
Points per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 2.31 v 2.44
Goals For per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 2.58 v 2.61
Goals Against per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 0.93 v 0.68
Expected Points per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 2.27 v 2.42
Expected Goals For per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 2.31 v 2.46
Expected Goals Against per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 0.86 v 0.66
At their current actual rate, theyd be expected to get 5 points less than last season whilst scoring 1 less goal and conceding 9 more goals making a 1 worse goal difference.
At their expected rate, theyd get 6 less points, score 6 less goals and concede 7 more, making a goal difference of 13 less. That puts their points rate into the 80s rather than 90s, same with their goal scoring and puts their goals conceded into the 30s rather than the 20s.
All in all, they are a worse outfit and any drop off especially when due to a systemic change built around a new cog, should be seen as a massive opportunity.