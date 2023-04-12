« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34960 on: Yesterday at 01:01:53 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on April 12, 2023, 08:57:42 pm
Three losses out of 29. They've also got a 16pt/19gd gap between them and Lazio. Ignore Napoli at your own peril.

Looks like they're going out.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,000
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34961 on: Yesterday at 01:03:46 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:01:53 pm
Looks like they're going out.

They've a 1-0 deficit and Osimhen will be back for the return leg.

It's probably the only tie of the 4 that isn't over after the first leg.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34962 on: Yesterday at 01:05:10 pm
Quote from: Stan. on Yesterday at 08:15:31 am
The games fucked, its actually boring to the point that if it was just face value rather than a love for a club, Id have lost interest years ago.  City wont be punished for all this, theyll get out on some cleverly convoluted technicality or just end up with a slap on the wrist.  Can you imagine what the premier league would have been like, if we hadnt run them so close, itd basically be the french league now.
I think the Premier League are just banking on a gradual takeover by states or billionaires looking to burn some money.

The Premier League won't become like the Bundesliga because Newcastle are state-owned and Man U presumably shortly will be so there's two rivals for Abu Dhabi.  Chelsea have outspent everyone since Abramovich took over and only stepped up the spending under Boehly.

Then there are the clubs that merely have somewhat sane billionaires running them like ourselves or Arsenal or maybe Spurs that will occasionally get everything together for a couple of seasons and compete.

There's a fair degree of delusion amongst football fans that they're only ever the right manager or a few good signings from competing.  Everton are a great example of it.  No matter how much evidence there is to the contrary there'll always be those that think they're going to achieve what Leicester did even though the cards are increasingly stacked against them.
mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,156
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34963 on: Yesterday at 01:05:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:59:26 am
^Hmm I think your being a tad optimistic there in terms of downplaying how good they are.

Points per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 2.31 v 2.44
Goals For per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 2.58 v 2.61
Goals Against per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 0.93 v 0.68
Expected Points per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 2.27 v 2.42
Expected Goals For per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 2.31 v 2.46
Expected Goals Against per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 0.86 v 0.66

At their current actual rate, theyd be expected to get 5 points less than last season whilst scoring 1 less goal and conceding 9 more goals making a 1 worse goal difference.

At their expected rate, theyd get 6 less points, score 6 less goals and concede 7 more, making a goal difference of 13 less. That puts their points rate into the 80s rather than 90s, same with their goal scoring and puts their goals conceded into the 30s rather than the 20s.

All in all, they are a worse outfit and any drop off especially when due to a systemic change built around a new cog, should be seen as a massive opportunity.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,796
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34964 on: Yesterday at 01:36:02 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 01:05:23 pm
Points per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 2.31 v 2.44
Goals For per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 2.58 v 2.61
Goals Against per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 0.93 v 0.68
Expected Points per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 2.27 v 2.42
Expected Goals For per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 2.31 v 2.46
Expected Goals Against per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 0.86 v 0.66

At their current actual rate, they’d be expected to get 5 points less than last season whilst scoring 1 less goal and conceding 9 more goals making a 1 worse goal difference.

At their expected rate, they’d get 6 less points, score 6 less goals and concede 7 more, making a goal difference of 13 less. That puts their points rate into the 80s rather than 90s, same with their goal scoring and puts their goals conceded into the 30s rather than the 20s.

All in all, they are a worse outfit and any drop off especially when due to a systemic change built around a new cog, should be seen as a massive opportunity.



Let's see in May fellah. :)

Let's hope you're correct. :)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,444
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34965 on: Yesterday at 04:11:57 pm
Quote from: Zlen on April 12, 2023, 01:49:06 pm
Like fuck would they batter Napoli. Napoli are much like Liverpool, a team that burns with intensity and desire. If they get a sniff of a chance in that game, and they are well capable of scoring freely as we well know, they would go straight for the jugular and City, driven by money alone - would find it very hard to turn it around. As long as they bring the intensity, Napoli could wreak havoc against CIty.


Now is the perfect time to put a bet on Napoli for the CL, I think they can beat just about anyone if they click and they usually do this season. You can get them at 8/1 (city are 10/11)


Beat Milan and only Inter stand in their way to the final.  They have 14 goals in their 4 CL home games.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,569
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34966 on: Yesterday at 04:32:49 pm
Napoli look like they're running out of gas a little, I would be pleasantly surprised if they even make the final.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34967 on: Yesterday at 05:55:30 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:05:10 pm
I think the Premier League are just banking on a gradual takeover by states or billionaires looking to burn some money.

The Premier League won't become like the Bundesliga because Newcastle are state-owned and Man U presumably shortly will be so there's two rivals for Abu Dhabi.  Chelsea have outspent everyone since Abramovich took over and only stepped up the spending under Boehly.

Then there are the clubs that merely have somewhat sane billionaires running them like ourselves or Arsenal or maybe Spurs that will occasionally get everything together for a couple of seasons and compete.

There's a fair degree of delusion amongst football fans that they're only ever the right manager or a few good signings from competing.  Everton are a great example of it.  No matter how much evidence there is to the contrary there'll always be those that think they're going to achieve what Leicester did even though the cards are increasingly stacked against them.

This looks likely. We will know for sure after the outcome of the charges of cheating.
If the cheating bastards are indeed heavily punished for their systematic cheating since their formation in 2008, then maybe the authorities will actually do something about despotic regimes killing the game to Sportswash their image. If they get away with it  or are just fined then we know the game is well and truly finished as a fair and competitive sport.
GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,572
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34968 on: Yesterday at 06:04:09 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:55:30 pm
This looks likely. We will know for sure after the outcome of the charges of cheating.
If the cheating bastards are indeed heavily punished for their systematic cheating since their formation in 2008, then maybe the authorities will actually do something about despotic regimes killing the game to Sportswash their image. If they get away with it  or are just fined then we know the game is well and truly finished as a fair and competitive sport.

The silence already from the media is deafening. There must be some batshit crazy level of threats being made to keep what should be a journalist's dream story from being talked about on a daily basis.

I think they will get a fine and one that will look big on paper, but we all know will financially mean fuck all to them.

At that point, I am officially done with the Premier League. The writing is already on the wall for games to be played in the Middle East. Will just take a critical mass of regimes and then it will be a certainty. 
JFT96

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34969 on: Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm
Nevermind criticism, the only thing you hear from the media is gushing praise and bewilderment how city are succeeding against all odds, and everyone rounding up on anyone pointing at the money and calling them jealous and bitter.
The overriding reaction is that we should all feel very lucky to be witnessing such a great football team.
ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34970 on: Yesterday at 06:42:18 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 01:05:23 pm
Points per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 2.31 v 2.44
Goals For per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 2.58 v 2.61
Goals Against per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 0.93 v 0.68
Expected Points per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 2.27 v 2.42
Expected Goals For per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 2.31 v 2.46
Expected Goals Against per game 2022-23 v 2021-22: 0.86 v 0.66

At their current actual rate, theyd be expected to get 5 points less than last season whilst scoring 1 less goal and conceding 9 more goals making a 1 worse goal difference.

At their expected rate, theyd get 6 less points, score 6 less goals and concede 7 more, making a goal difference of 13 less. That puts their points rate into the 80s rather than 90s, same with their goal scoring and puts their goals conceded into the 30s rather than the 20s.

All in all, they are a worse outfit and any drop off especially when due to a systemic change built around a new cog, should be seen as a massive opportunity.

Does this take into account the mad winning streaks they tend to go on at the end of each season? I mean, would anyone be surprised if they win their remaining 9 league games so end up with what, another 94 point season?
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,041
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34971 on: Yesterday at 06:48:18 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm
Nevermind criticism, the only thing you hear from the media is gushing praise and bewilderment how city are succeeding against all odds, and everyone rounding up on anyone pointing at the money and calling them jealous and bitter.
The overriding reaction is that we should all feel very lucky to be witnessing such a great football team.
If they were actually entertaining you could very grudgingly give them a bit of credit, but it's robotic nothing football played by the most highly paid players (directly and indirectly) in the game.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34972 on: Yesterday at 06:58:46 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:48:18 pm
If they were actually entertaining you could very grudgingly give them a bit of credit, but it's robotic nothing football played by the most highly paid players (directly and indirectly) in the game.

No credit, financially doped fraudsters.
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,796
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34973 on: Yesterday at 07:25:15 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:48:18 pm
If they were actually entertaining you could very grudgingly give them a bit of credit, but it's robotic nothing football played by the most highly paid players (directly and indirectly) in the game.

Yep!

Soulless, robotic sh!te.
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34974 on: Today at 06:43:48 am
The popularity of football is declining among younger generations. Florentino Perez was on to this but I don't think the answer is a Super League. Countries just need stricter regulations and to redistribute the wealth more. Salary caps would be a great idea.
Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34975 on: Today at 07:19:10 am
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 06:43:48 am
The popularity of football is declining among younger generations. Florentino Perez was on to this but I don't think the answer is a Super League. Countries just need stricter regulations and to redistribute the wealth more. Salary caps would be a great idea.

Super League is about more money for the clubs and players(cutting the middleman UEFA's share),of course it is as is all top level football everywhere and has been for a long while.

But with the UEFA president openly advocating for state ownership,FIFA's abomination Qatar World Cup where a townfull of people died making it possible and the Saudi recently deemed fit and proper owners of a PL club despite countless human rights violations,murdering journalists and committing genocide in Yemen with their allies (ahem,'fighting terrorists') the existing organisations have shown they are just puppets,big money talks and we know where that's coming from.

Salary caps would be an idea if at all enforceable,i suspect a hundred workarounds would be invented in a second and a half,something like Xavi's Qatar lottery win  :D

Very sorry about my largely OT post!
BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,590
  • Legacy fan
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34976 on: Today at 07:56:18 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:03:46 pm
They've a 1-0 deficit and Osimhen will be back for the return leg.

It's probably the only tie of the 4 that isn't over after the first leg.
Anguissa and Kim both out. Its very in the balance as you say but I think Milan are slight favourites.
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,596
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34977 on: Today at 08:48:18 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm
Nevermind criticism, the only thing you hear from the media is gushing praise and bewilderment how city are succeeding against all odds, and everyone rounding up on anyone pointing at the money and calling them jealous and bitter.
The overriding reaction is that we should all feel very lucky to be witnessing such a great football team.

Its the shills like Stone at the BBC who are clearly on the payroll, and utter shite like Ronay who think repping city makes them king hipster.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34978 on: Today at 09:02:48 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:48:18 am
Its the shills like Stone at the BBC who are clearly on the payroll, and utter shite like Ronay who think repping city makes them king hipster.

You can tell who is on their payroll just from the complete BS propaganda they come out with.
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34979 on: Today at 09:31:33 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:48:18 am
Its the shills like Stone at the BBC who are clearly on the payroll, and utter shite like Ronay who think repping city makes them king hipster.
They have most of the media either paid off or running scared of being sued. Just all part of the sportswashing. Theyve even bought off fifa and uefa along with the other regimes. Ive said before, it will not stop until the despots completely own and control the game of football.
Thats why this case against Abu Dhabi is so crucial for the future of the game.

Despite owning almost all the media, the bluelooners still have a thread dedicated to complaining about the media!
They also will just not accept what their club are, despite the unprecedented charges of cheating against their club and only escaping a uefa ban due to evidence being time barred.
They really are ashamed of nothing, offended by everything.
Last Edit: Today at 10:32:06 am by JRed
LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34980 on: Today at 12:17:39 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:31:33 am
They have most of the media either paid off or running scared of being sued.
I read an article ages ago (that sadly I can't find) which suggested that journalists who were critical of City's sportswashing project were finding themselves under attack on social media in a manner that went beyond rabid fans responding - almost as if a state-sponsored operation was kicking in  ::)
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,148
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34981 on: Today at 12:47:58 pm
Just back from a week in the Canaries. Regrettably saw more City shirts than any others. All glory hunting little twats, no adults. One lad with a Geordie accent, saw him the next day in a Newcastle top. Absolutely adores state ownership.

Worth a mention because where I live in england I never see anyone wearing one.
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,796
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34982 on: Today at 12:49:16 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:47:58 pm
Just back from a week in the Canaries. Regrettably saw more City shirts than any others. All glory hunting little twats, no adults. One lad with a Geordie accent, saw him the next day in a Newcastle top. Absolutely adores state ownership.

Worth a mention because where I live in england I never see anyone wearing one.

Times are a-changing. :(

Hope you enjoyed your break. :)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
