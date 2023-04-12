The games fucked, its actually boring to the point that if it was just face value rather than a love for a club, Id have lost interest years ago. City wont be punished for all this, theyll get out on some cleverly convoluted technicality or just end up with a slap on the wrist. Can you imagine what the premier league would have been like, if we hadnt run them so close, itd basically be the french league now.



I think the Premier League are just banking on a gradual takeover by states or billionaires looking to burn some money.The Premier League won't become like the Bundesliga because Newcastle are state-owned and Man U presumably shortly will be so there's two rivals for Abu Dhabi. Chelsea have outspent everyone since Abramovich took over and only stepped up the spending under Boehly.Then there are the clubs that merely have somewhat sane billionaires running them like ourselves or Arsenal or maybe Spurs that will occasionally get everything together for a couple of seasons and compete.There's a fair degree of delusion amongst football fans that they're only ever the right manager or a few good signings from competing. Everton are a great example of it. No matter how much evidence there is to the contrary there'll always be those that think they're going to achieve what Leicester did even though the cards are increasingly stacked against them.