Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2302348 times)

Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34920 on: Yesterday at 10:33:46 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm
Great as always from him, and one of the only times I've seen questions appear about the players themselves.

I've always found it absolutely mad that they're just given a free pass. A lot of these guys (especially DeBruyne and Haaland) would have their choice of any club on earth. They choose a fake, financially doped, sportswash vehicle who can't even fill their own stadium while claiming to 'earn' the most money of any club in Europe. The players know who their owners are, what they stand for, and what City is about, and they just take the extra money anyway.

Any respect they've earned as footballers goes out the window for me when they throw away their talent on a 'project' like that. Fuck them.

I remember seeing DeBruyne at one of City's league winning "parades" a couple of years back as he looked out over the around 5k people who turned out and the look of disappointment on his face. If you stay at a club after something like that when you could have a choice of any team in the world you are a fake and nobody.

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34921 on: Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:26:10 pm


They're like a frigging cult. (Yes, I wrote 'cult' :D)
Offline rushyman

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34922 on: Yesterday at 10:46:32 pm »
I think Citys time is up within this decade

If they win the CL this season it'll be sooner

If my theory is true then let them win it
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34923 on: Today at 10:14:56 am »
This morning the Guardian has a wank piece over Silva. The mods are going crazy deleting comments, I'd say about a third of the posts are deleted. Cowardly media is half the battle.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34924 on: Today at 10:19:47 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:14:56 am
This morning the Guardian has a wank piece over Silva. The mods are going crazy deleting comments, I'd say about a third of the posts are deleted. Cowardly media is half the battle.

That's why I ditched Guardian BTL.

Too many of my posts (usually about Mansour) got deleted - they even put me on 'pre-approval' of posts for a while. I just jibbed it off.
Offline groove

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34925 on: Today at 11:13:14 am »
Is this the biggest team Pep's had? Playing centre backs at full back. Rodri, huge. Diaz, massive. Literal viking up front. Even the technical players like De Bruyne (chunky) and Grealish (calves) are big for their roles. Feels like Silva is the only little guy left.
Online lobsterboy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34926 on: Today at 11:53:12 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:14:56 am
This morning the Guardian has a wank piece over Silva. The mods are going crazy deleting comments, I'd say about a third of the posts are deleted. Cowardly media is half the battle.

That's why I struggle with the Guardian as a publication. I regularly agree with them on many things but they have this huge blind spot when it comes to the sportswashing by City.
It seems some despots are perfectly fine with them if they are pumping money into Manchester.
Online mikeb58

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34927 on: Today at 12:16:47 pm »
My biggest fear was these cheating c*nts beating us is in a CL Final. Now we're out of the Comp this season (and probably won't qualify for it next season) I really don't give a shit if they do win it now. Cos of City, I am beyond caring who wins what anymore. They have been allowed to kill the game, their 'achievements' are worthless and deserve no respect or credit whatsoever.

Even in this Seasons Title race I can't summon up an once of interest of who wins it. That's not a slur on Arsenal, I just can't be bothered either way. Football should never have been allowed to get to this stage...shame on every bent fucker that allowed it to.

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34928 on: Today at 12:23:16 pm »
They'll win the treble this season. The media will wank themselves silly over it and declare Ped the greatest manager in history. The PL will hand them a slap on the wrists for their systematic cheating for over a decade. UEFA will continue to allow them to play in their competitions despite breaking their rules also.

They're the most corrupt club the game of football has ever seen in it's entire history, yet the authorities will allow them to cheat their way to trophy after trophy and the majority of the media will take great delight in it.
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34929 on: Today at 12:37:05 pm »
Cheating wankers from top to bottom - don't know how anybody can stomach watching them play on the telly. They represent everything wrong with the game from the owners to the fans. I'd rather eat a vat of school custard from the early 80s.
Offline taylorb1991

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34930 on: Today at 01:06:03 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm
They're like a frigging cult. (Yes, I wrote 'cult' :D)


City supporters are by far the worst set of fans in the country, absolutely vile. Actively chanting the name of a homophobic human rights abuser who aids Russian oligarchs and is best buds with war criminal al assad. They're far worse than their neighbours, however annoying United fans have been in the past, City fans have become tools for an autocracy, brainwashed and backward in their thinking. Constantly justifying their disgusting beliefs through warped whataboutery and accusations of xenophobia, trivialising racism and normalising human rights abusing autocracies as they go
Online Dougle

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34931 on: Today at 01:19:48 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:53:12 am
That's why I struggle with the Guardian as a publication. I regularly agree with them on many things but they have this huge blind spot when it comes to the sportswashing by City.
It seems some despots are perfectly fine with them if they are pumping money into Manchester.

Interesting, I used read the Guardian on a daily basis but over the last few years I have found myself shocked at how one-eyed and vitriolic they are. For a so-called liberal media outlet they are authoritarian to a surprising degree. On football-sport at least they have Squires and Conn, some other good writers. You can get differing views popping up. (But) Heaven help you if you want read or partake in a debate around other topical issues. Scary stuff to be honest. Bought and paid for.
Online lobsterboy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34932 on: Today at 01:21:24 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 01:06:03 pm

City supporters are by far the worst set of fans in the country, absolutely vile. Actively chanting the name of a homophobic human rights abuser who aids Russian oligarchs and is best buds with war criminal al assad. They're far worse than their neighbours, however annoying United fans have been in the past, City fans have become tools for an autocracy, brainwashed and backward in their thinking. Constantly justifying their disgusting beliefs through warped whataboutery and accusations of xenophobia, trivialising racism and normalising human rights abusing autocracies as they go

They will have nothing on the Barcodes once that sportswashing project starts winning things.
Geordies will be punching horses bare chested across Europe in the name of wor MBS.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34933 on: Today at 01:23:29 pm »
City have nearly killed football in this country (just as PSG have killed the french game), Newcastle and possibly United are likely to plunge daggers into the wounds
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34934 on: Today at 01:31:00 pm »
Abu Dhabi's name is on the trophy this year. If they bottle this run to the final, it'll be their worst bottle job yet.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34935 on: Today at 01:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:31:00 pm
Abu Dhabi's name is on the trophy this year. If they bottle this run to the final, it'll be their worst bottle job yet.
They still have a big test in Real Madrid/Chelsea. And nothing is guaranteed in a 1 man final against a team like Napoli.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34936 on: Today at 01:40:34 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:39:46 pm
They still have a big test in Real Madrid/Chelsea. And nothing is guaranteed in a 1 man final against a team like Napoli.

They'd batter Napoli, mate.

Madrid might give them a game in a one-off, but they're shite this season. Chelsea are horrible, too.
