Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2298788 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34880 on: Yesterday at 08:01:08 am »
Quote from: Fromola on April  5, 2023, 05:15:26 pm
First trip to Wembley since they couldn't sell out for last year's semi and looks like a lot more empty seats:



That's not allowed. You can't have a go at them as their fans are living through a cost of living crisis and the journey to London etc can set them back a bit.

Meanwhile their Harry Enfield view of Liverpool is "banter"

Double standard, sports washing cheats
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34881 on: Yesterday at 08:37:24 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on April  5, 2023, 05:26:53 pm
Seats still available?

Blimey!!  :o
Must be expecting traffic to be bad.

Although to be fair, I wouldnt pay to go and watch the biggest cheats in the history of sport either.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34882 on: Yesterday at 09:20:52 am »
Just had the misfortune of reading an article of theirs trying to justify the victims chants as nothing to do with Hillsborough. Then the comments from grown adults, male and female, including one who reffed my Saturday league games still convinced Hillsborough and Paris was caused by drunk, late, ticket less fans. When you have people in their 50s and 60s making these comments, I doubt these chants are going to disappear very soon. Their small fan base are doing everything to divert attention and indeed, playing the victim card as the Premier League decide their fate. We only require one of the 100+ charges to stick to confirm they are the shameless, sham of a once well respected football club.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34883 on: Yesterday at 09:34:44 am »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 09:20:52 am
Just had the misfortune of reading an article of theirs trying to justify the victims chants as nothing to do with Hillsborough. Then the comments from grown adults, male and female, including one who reffed my Saturday league games still convinced Hillsborough and Paris was caused by drunk, late, ticket less fans. When you have people in their 50s and 60s making these comments, I doubt these chants are going to disappear very soon. Their small fan base are doing everything to divert attention and indeed, playing the victim card as the Premier League decide their fate. We only require one of the 100+ charges to stick to confirm they are the shameless, sham of a once well respected football club.
Theyre just knobheads who , despite their club having success, are only interested in singing vile songs to upset Liverpool fans. They know their club are the biggest cheats in the history of sport and they must feel like c*nts for supporting the human rights abuses of the regime that owns the club. Maybe their vile chanting is a way of venting their feelings of disgust they feel towards themselves and their rulers.

Personally, if I go to the match I support my team. It wouldnt even enter my head to sing anything about the opposition.

These vile creatures that do the chanting will now have to change their whole attitude and actually support their own team when in a football ground.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:38:24 am by JRed »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34884 on: Yesterday at 09:37:13 am »
I don't really ever see Man City discussed for their football directly

Like I know Arsenal fans and United fans and they all jibe at eachother's clubs

I suppose to an outsider (like I care) I am being a "typical Liverpool fan" or whatever though not really I am talking in my (remote, London) job rather than overheard pub banter

I basically assume "Man City are cheating bastards thus everyone writes them off" is more or less the status quo to anyone without an agenda

I've seen City fans in Manchester... but I am never there really (twice a year tops)

They have a horrible fanbase of deluded idiots but they're always the most vocal online

Outside of the media, I don't really find Man City are that relevant - like, when they do win it is discussed in the same way as taxes or Conservative sleaze

I wish the British public had some fight in them (the French consistently outdo us) but that aside while I absolutely see the oil and blood-slaked state wheels of dirty money working to hide what they really are, I can't honestly say I have a life where Manchester City are relevant

It's nice. And sort of telling.

And yes I suppose I could further throw myself into arenas where this is proven wrong but hey why would I do that?

Just, as ever, reporting honestly from my point of view
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34885 on: Yesterday at 09:48:37 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:01:08 am
That's not allowed. You can't have a go at them as their fans are living through a cost of living crisis and the journey to London etc can set them back a bit.

Meanwhile their Harry Enfield view of Liverpool is "banter"

Double standard, sports washing cheats

https://tickets.mancity.com/en-GB/events/manchester%20city%20v%20sheffield%20united/2023-4-22_16.45/wembley%20stadium%2022-23?hallmap

Absolutley thousands left ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34886 on: Yesterday at 09:56:12 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:48:37 am
https://tickets.mancity.com/en-GB/events/manchester%20city%20v%20sheffield%20united/2023-4-22_16.45/wembley%20stadium%2022-23?hallmap

Absolutley thousands left ;D
Total sham of a football club.
The biggest commercial earning club in the game cant even sell tickets for a cup semi final at wembley.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34887 on: Yesterday at 10:16:30 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:48:37 am
https://tickets.mancity.com/en-GB/events/manchester%20city%20v%20sheffield%20united/2023-4-22_16.45/wembley%20stadium%2022-23?hallmap

Absolutley thousands left ;D

In one of those "if I won hundreds of millions on Euromillions" ideas we all have from time to time I've thought it would be amusing to buy up all, say, Chelsea's tickets for a big game just so they're stuck with empty seats

Nice that this void club make the fantasy a reality quite naturally
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34888 on: Yesterday at 10:22:28 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:48:37 am
https://tickets.mancity.com/en-GB/events/manchester%20city%20v%20sheffield%20united/2023-4-22_16.45/wembley%20stadium%2022-23?hallmap

Absolutley thousands left ;D

And you know what. That's fine. I take the point that we are a much larger fanbase and therefore the demand will always be there.

There's plenty of reds who couldn't stump up for a trip to London.

But don't play that card to everyone while at the same time revelling in the same old tired shite.

If you're acknowledging parts of your own fan base are finding it tough, how about giving it a rest, as we aren't the enemy in that fight
« Reply #34889 on: Yesterday at 10:36:26 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:22:28 am
And you know what. That's fine. I take the point that we are a much larger fanbase and therefore the demand will always be there.

There's plenty of reds who couldn't stump up for a trip to London.

But don't play that card to everyone while at the same time revelling in the same old tired shite.

If you're acknowledging parts of your own fan base are finding it tough, how about giving it a rest, as we aren't the enemy in that fight
Problem is, theyre still pretending to be the biggest commercial earners in world football, despite not having many fans.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34890 on: Yesterday at 11:03:49 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:22:28 am
And you know what. That's fine. I take the point that we are a much larger fanbase and therefore the demand will always be there.

There's plenty of reds who couldn't stump up for a trip to London.

But don't play that card to everyone while at the same time revelling in the same old tired shite.

If you're acknowledging parts of your own fan base are finding it tough, how about giving it a rest, as we aren't the enemy in that fight

I still find the fun in it

Truth don't wear out
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34891 on: Yesterday at 11:22:23 am »
Its interesting whats happening with Kyle Walker at Manchester City and the interview that pep gave about his situation where he is not currently playing in the team because you need educated movements to play in the current system and they dont have time to teach it.

Ive always thought that Jürgen and Pep took pages out of each others books, and I wouldnt be surprised if Jürgen over the next year takes a page out of peps book in this instance when it comes to certain players
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,829
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34892 on: Yesterday at 12:09:01 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:36:26 am
Problem is, theyre still pretending to be the biggest commercial earners in world football, despite not having many fans.

The fans aren't. The fans (at least the ones I know) attempt to distance from what goes on. I just want to support my club.

Right, but you do realise your exhibiting the exact sort of moral compass your sports washing cheating owners are?

The fans have no moral compass, and I wonder why
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34893 on: Yesterday at 01:19:57 pm »
Watched the recent game in a pub in Manchester city centre, I'd say it was equal Liverpool and city fans. No way that would be the same in liverpool.- more of the away/city fans. Only saw about 6/7(separately) on way to game as well...all with the same blue and white bar scarves on, you know the free ones they've given out before. Shite club, shite support. Just shite.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34894 on: Yesterday at 01:23:07 pm »
I think if you adopt the moral compass of a corporation you're a bit of a loser.

Goes for Liverpool fans too. Yes we all have it in our hearts but you can't blindly be happy all the time. I don't even agree with a lot of the anti FSG stuff because it's not strictly what I think football is but if we had an FSG sockpuppet who just defended everything blindly we would notice it and it would get pointed out.

Siding with your owners automatically is really naff. While you're at it go have a wedding sponsored by Coca Cola.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34895 on: Yesterday at 01:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April  5, 2023, 05:15:26 pm
First trip to Wembley since they couldn't sell out for last year's semi and looks like a lot more empty seats:



What an utterly shit club with a shit fan base.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34896 on: Yesterday at 01:52:40 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:56:12 am
Total sham of a football club.
The biggest commercial earning club in the game cant even sell tickets for a cup semi final at wembley.


Thing is that they probably dont want to spend a couple of hundred quid  going to watch a game that they will probably win 6 - 0 playing in second gear

Wouldnt stop us going though 😀
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34897 on: Yesterday at 07:36:12 pm »
A good article from Miguel Delaney.

https://t.co/QZAGRlTHLu
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34898 on: Yesterday at 07:49:12 pm »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34899 on: Yesterday at 07:50:03 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:36:12 pm
A good article from Miguel Delaney.

https://t.co/QZAGRlTHLu

"Similar thinking influenced the signing of Haalands new good friend Jack Grealish  :hump, but even a talented playmaker considered a British sex symbol cant match the sheer sensation of Haaland."

 :shocked  :lmao

Well, apart from that bit jillc?!!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34900 on: Yesterday at 08:02:52 pm »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34901 on: Yesterday at 08:05:05 pm »
Anyone noticed the adverts  Haaland does for Abu Dhabi on social media? 


Wonder how much he gets for those?  £10m? More?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34902 on: Yesterday at 08:11:58 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 07:50:03 pm
"Similar thinking influenced the signing of Haalands new good friend Jack Grealish  :hump, but even a talented playmaker considered a British sex symbol cant match the sheer sensation of Haaland."

 :shocked  :lmao

Well, apart from that bit jillc?!!

That line shouldnt detract from the rest of the article though. :)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34903 on: Yesterday at 08:16:08 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:02:52 pm
This is embarrassing. I might go to the final. Their end will be filled with tourists curious people who wandered in off the street anyway.
« Reply #34904 on: Yesterday at 08:20:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:11:58 pm
That line shouldnt detract from the rest of the article though. :)

Bet you can't read it again without that line causing an image of pig-boy Jack Grealish appearing in your mind though!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34905 on: Yesterday at 08:42:17 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 08:20:37 pm
Bet you can't read it again without that line causing an image of pig-boy Jack Grealish appearing in your mind though!

I can assure you I never have Grealish on my mind!  :D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34906 on: Yesterday at 08:52:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:36:12 pm
A good article from Miguel Delaney.

https://t.co/QZAGRlTHLu

From October?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34907 on: Yesterday at 09:08:32 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:52:16 pm
From October?

Yes, it was something he tweeted today as he continued making the general point about City and its sports washing project.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34908 on: Yesterday at 10:38:11 pm »
Doesnt matter - but Grealishs goal was absolutely miles offside today and not a sniff from VAR
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34909 on: Yesterday at 11:18:41 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 07:50:03 pm
"Similar thinking influenced the signing of Haalands new good friend Jack Grealish  :hump, but even a talented playmaker considered a British sex symbol cant match the sheer sensation of Haaland."

 :shocked  :lmao

Well, apart from that bit jillc?!!

:puke2
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34910 on: Yesterday at 11:33:28 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:37:13 am

I wish the British public had some fight in them (the French consistently outdo us) but that aside while I absolutely see the oil and blood-slaked state wheels of dirty money working to hide what they really are, I can't honestly say I have a life where Manchester City are relevant



Qatar owned PSG say hi. ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34911 on: Yesterday at 11:38:48 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:33:28 pm
Qatar owned PSG say hi. ;D

The rest of France HATES PSG. ;)

In fairness, they hated them before the Qatari takeover. :)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34912 on: Today at 12:24:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:05:05 pm
Anyone noticed the adverts  Haaland does for Abu Dhabi on social media? 


Wonder how much he gets for those?  £10m? More?

Hundred quid an advert. On the books.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34913 on: Today at 01:12:49 am »
According to the bbc, Haaland is looking an absolute bargain at 55 million. lol
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34914 on: Today at 01:47:36 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 01:12:49 am
According to the bbc, Haaland is looking an absolute bargain at 550 million. lol

Probably more reflective of the true cost.
