Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Fromola on April  5, 2023, 05:15:26 pm
First trip to Wembley since they couldn't sell out for last year's semi and looks like a lot more empty seats:



That's not allowed. You can't have a go at them as their fans are living through a cost of living crisis and the journey to London etc can set them back a bit.

Meanwhile their Harry Enfield view of Liverpool is "banter"

Double standard, sports washing cheats
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: A Red Abroad on April  5, 2023, 05:26:53 pm
Seats still available?

Blimey!!  :o
Must be expecting traffic to be bad.

Although to be fair, I wouldnt pay to go and watch the biggest cheats in the history of sport either.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Just had the misfortune of reading an article of theirs trying to justify the victims chants as nothing to do with Hillsborough. Then the comments from grown adults, male and female, including one who reffed my Saturday league games still convinced Hillsborough and Paris was caused by drunk, late, ticket less fans. When you have people in their 50s and 60s making these comments, I doubt these chants are going to disappear very soon. Their small fan base are doing everything to divert attention and indeed, playing the victim card as the Premier League decide their fate. We only require one of the 100+ charges to stick to confirm they are the shameless, sham of a once well respected football club.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 09:20:52 am
Just had the misfortune of reading an article of theirs trying to justify the victims chants as nothing to do with Hillsborough. Then the comments from grown adults, male and female, including one who reffed my Saturday league games still convinced Hillsborough and Paris was caused by drunk, late, ticket less fans. When you have people in their 50s and 60s making these comments, I doubt these chants are going to disappear very soon. Their small fan base are doing everything to divert attention and indeed, playing the victim card as the Premier League decide their fate. We only require one of the 100+ charges to stick to confirm they are the shameless, sham of a once well respected football club.
Theyre just knobheads who , despite their club having success, are only interested in singing vile songs to upset Liverpool fans. They know their club are the biggest cheats in the history of sport and they must feel like c*nts for supporting the human rights abuses of the regime that owns the club. Maybe their vile chanting is a way of venting their feelings of disgust they feel towards themselves and their rulers.

Personally, if I go to the match I support my team. It wouldnt even enter my head to sing anything about the opposition.

These vile creatures that do the chanting will now have to change their whole attitude and actually support their own team when in a football ground.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I don't really ever see Man City discussed for their football directly

Like I know Arsenal fans and United fans and they all jibe at eachother's clubs

I suppose to an outsider (like I care) I am being a "typical Liverpool fan" or whatever though not really I am talking in my (remote, London) job rather than overheard pub banter

I basically assume "Man City are cheating bastards thus everyone writes them off" is more or less the status quo to anyone without an agenda

I've seen City fans in Manchester... but I am never there really (twice a year tops)

They have a horrible fanbase of deluded idiots but they're always the most vocal online

Outside of the media, I don't really find Man City are that relevant - like, when they do win it is discussed in the same way as taxes or Conservative sleaze

I wish the British public had some fight in them (the French consistently outdo us) but that aside while I absolutely see the oil and blood-slaked state wheels of dirty money working to hide what they really are, I can't honestly say I have a life where Manchester City are relevant

It's nice. And sort of telling.

And yes I suppose I could further throw myself into arenas where this is proven wrong but hey why would I do that?

Just, as ever, reporting honestly from my point of view
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:01:08 am
That's not allowed. You can't have a go at them as their fans are living through a cost of living crisis and the journey to London etc can set them back a bit.

Meanwhile their Harry Enfield view of Liverpool is "banter"

Double standard, sports washing cheats

https://tickets.mancity.com/en-GB/events/manchester%20city%20v%20sheffield%20united/2023-4-22_16.45/wembley%20stadium%2022-23?hallmap

Absolutley thousands left ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:48:37 am
https://tickets.mancity.com/en-GB/events/manchester%20city%20v%20sheffield%20united/2023-4-22_16.45/wembley%20stadium%2022-23?hallmap

Absolutley thousands left ;D
Total sham of a football club.
The biggest commercial earning club in the game cant even sell tickets for a cup semi final at wembley.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:48:37 am
https://tickets.mancity.com/en-GB/events/manchester%20city%20v%20sheffield%20united/2023-4-22_16.45/wembley%20stadium%2022-23?hallmap

Absolutley thousands left ;D

In one of those "if I won hundreds of millions on Euromillions" ideas we all have from time to time I've thought it would be amusing to buy up all, say, Chelsea's tickets for a big game just so they're stuck with empty seats

Nice that this void club make the fantasy a reality quite naturally
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:48:37 am
https://tickets.mancity.com/en-GB/events/manchester%20city%20v%20sheffield%20united/2023-4-22_16.45/wembley%20stadium%2022-23?hallmap

Absolutley thousands left ;D

And you know what. That's fine. I take the point that we are a much larger fanbase and therefore the demand will always be there.

There's plenty of reds who couldn't stump up for a trip to London.

But don't play that card to everyone while at the same time revelling in the same old tired shite.

If you're acknowledging parts of your own fan base are finding it tough, how about giving it a rest, as we aren't the enemy in that fight
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:22:28 am
And you know what. That's fine. I take the point that we are a much larger fanbase and therefore the demand will always be there.

There's plenty of reds who couldn't stump up for a trip to London.

But don't play that card to everyone while at the same time revelling in the same old tired shite.

If you're acknowledging parts of your own fan base are finding it tough, how about giving it a rest, as we aren't the enemy in that fight
Problem is, theyre still pretending to be the biggest commercial earners in world football, despite not having many fans.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:22:28 am
And you know what. That's fine. I take the point that we are a much larger fanbase and therefore the demand will always be there.

There's plenty of reds who couldn't stump up for a trip to London.

But don't play that card to everyone while at the same time revelling in the same old tired shite.

If you're acknowledging parts of your own fan base are finding it tough, how about giving it a rest, as we aren't the enemy in that fight

I still find the fun in it

Truth don't wear out
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Its interesting whats happening with Kyle Walker at Manchester City and the interview that pep gave about his situation where he is not currently playing in the team because you need educated movements to play in the current system and they dont have time to teach it.

Ive always thought that Jürgen and Pep took pages out of each others books, and I wouldnt be surprised if Jürgen over the next year takes a page out of peps book in this instance when it comes to certain players
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:36:26 am
Problem is, theyre still pretending to be the biggest commercial earners in world football, despite not having many fans.

The fans aren't. The fans (at least the ones I know) attempt to distance from what goes on. I just want to support my club.

Right, but you do realise your exhibiting the exact sort of moral compass your sports washing cheating owners are?

The fans have no moral compass, and I wonder why
