Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2292685 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34840 on: Yesterday at 05:02:04 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 04:56:10 pm
Ped basically cornered him. I dont think the lad knew what to do.

A nice short, sharp right hook to the scruffy c*nts chin would have been the best option like. 
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34841 on: Yesterday at 05:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:58:54 pm
I dunno Kostas knew what to do, so that argument doesn't really hold up does it?
Well it does after youve seen Kostas play football, he takes no shit. The other lad, I dont know.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34842 on: Yesterday at 07:44:21 pm »
Not a single opposition fan will respect them for their achievements. Fear, maybe, but zero respect or prestige. Our 1  Premier League win will be talked about for decades while 10 of theirs will be like null results nobody remembers.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34843 on: Today at 12:07:17 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 07:44:21 pm
Not a single opposition fan will respect them for their achievements. Fear, maybe, but zero respect or prestige. Our 1  Premier League win will be talked about for decades while 10 of theirs will be like null results nobody remembers.

I'm an opposition fan and I agree.

I have a hard time even saying they 'won' anything. They bought it with lottery money.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34844 on: Today at 12:17:46 am »
Quote from: trinityroad on Today at 12:07:17 am
I'm an opposition fan and I agree.

I have a hard time even saying they 'won' anything. They bought it with lottery money.

 :thumbup
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34845 on: Today at 12:31:26 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on April  1, 2023, 06:48:25 pm
Cant wait till we take the title off them. Horrible cheating diving c*nts.

Well, this is awkward.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34846 on: Today at 10:32:58 am »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 05:02:09 pm
Well it does after youve seen Kostas play football, he takes no shit. The other lad, I dont know.

It really is a laughable criticism. What fucking manager has ever been allowed to celebrate so brazenly in front of opposition subs and then tried to shake their hand? I've never seen it, its mental. Ped might as well have ran onto the pitch, taken his shirt off and done the David Brent dance and the reaction would have been the same. I certainly wouldnt pile on a player for just going 'Um what the fuck ok?' and shaking his hand.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34847 on: Today at 10:36:48 am »
Judge how Klopp spoke after the Origi goal.

Guardiola is a self entitled little bellend. He never does anything wrong, that's why he's a perfect fit for a sportswashing cheating enterprise
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34848 on: Today at 10:37:26 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:32:58 am
It really is a laughable criticism. What fucking manager has ever been allowed to celebrate so brazenly in front of opposition subs and then tried to shake their hand? I've never seen it, its mental. Ped might as well have ran onto the pitch, taken his shirt off and done the David Brent dance and the reaction would have been the same. I certainly wouldnt pile on a player for just going 'Um what the fuck ok?' and shaking his hand.
Exactly. Ive never seen an opposing manager go and taunt opposition players after scoring a goal. Arthur was likely shocked and didnt know what to do. It really was disgraceful from Ped and I cant believe he is not up on a charge for trying to incite a reaction from opposition players.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34849 on: Today at 10:44:15 am »
If Klopp acted like Ped did there he'd be getting hammered in the sports media. It was utterly classless from him. If he got chinned by a Liverpool player in that scenario then he really couldn't complain. He epitomises that awful, odious little club. Absolutely classless and crass.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34850 on: Today at 10:46:47 am »
Fucking hell so poor Arthur (a grown man) was cornered by a baldy cheating c*nt and the only thing he could do was shake his hand?

Both are gobshites.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34851 on: Today at 10:54:15 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:46:47 am
Fucking hell so poor Arthur (a grown man) was cornered by a baldy cheating c*nt and the only thing he could do was shake his hand?

Both are gobshites.

Yeah definitely equally at fault there.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34852 on: Today at 10:55:03 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:46:47 am
Fucking hell so poor Arthur (a grown man) was cornered by a baldy cheating c*nt and the only thing he could do was shake his hand?

Both are gobshites.

Have you EVER seen a manager celebrating like that in front of a sub and offering him a handshake? Its not even a situation you can really plan for because its so bizarre. The guys been a shocker of a signing, it doesnt need to be added to by labelling him a gobshite or shithouse for that.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34853 on: Today at 11:02:14 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:44:15 am
If Klopp acted like Ped did there he'd be getting hammered in the sports media. It was utterly classless from him. If he got chinned by a Liverpool player in that scenario then he really couldn't complain. He epitomises that awful, odious little club. Absolutely classless and crass.

Been nothing about it on sly sports. If it was Klopp it would be headline news.

No one is bothered about City.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34854 on: Today at 11:22:45 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:55:03 am
Have you EVER seen a manager celebrating like that in front of a sub and offering him a handshake? Its not even a situation you can really plan for because its so bizarre. The guys been a shocker of a signing, it doesnt need to be added to by labelling him a gobshite or shithouse for that.

Having never seen a manager celebrating like that in front of a sub and offering him a handshake, I can still confidently say Arthur's immediate reaction should've been to tell him to fuck off. Shaking his hand and having a laugh about it is pathetic behaviour. He is both a gobshite and a shithouse.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34855 on: Today at 11:31:25 am »
I mean, this is petty stuff, who gives a shit if he shook hands and smiled or not?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34856 on: Today at 12:25:02 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:02:14 am
Been nothing about it on sly sports. If it was Klopp it would be headline news.

No one is bothered about City.

That explanation is fine but an alternative, more sinister scenario is that someone at Abu Dhabi has had a word with Sky. Dont want anything to get in the way of the sports washing project!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34857 on: Today at 03:36:39 pm »
The absolute twat Pep is for doing that to Tsimikas and Arthur

Arthur is getting shit but to be honest someone thrusts their hand out at you in that kind of hysterical manner I can't tell you I wouldn't have done it either just in a natural reaction to get past the incident

Some people can't walk past someone putting their hand out to shake no matter the circumstance. It's an avoidance of confrontation

He's not exactly doing it for 'yes, get in' reasons is he. I mean come one people

Pep is a nob for putting him in that predicament, I've seen him do it to others aswell
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34858 on: Today at 03:41:03 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:36:39 pm
The absolute twat Pep is for doing that to Tsimikas and Arthur

Arthur is getting shit but to be honest someone thrusts they'd have out at you in that kind of hysterical manner I can't tell you I wouldn't have done it either just in a natural reaction to get past the incident

Some people can't walk past someone putting their hand out to shake no matter the circumstance. It's an avoidance of confrontation

He's not exactly doing it for 'yes, get in' reasons is he. I mean come one people

Pep is a nob for putting him in that predicament, I've seen him do it to others aswell

Spot on. Guardiola comes across as having a penchant for some form of a spontaneous Basil Fawlty complex.

Shaking hands in a completely inappropriate situation is exactly what Fawlty would do, followed by waving his hands to heaven and goose stepping along the touch line.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34859 on: Today at 03:42:57 pm »
Quote
The absolute twat Pep is for doing that to Tsimikas and Arthur

Arthur is getting shit but to be honest someone thrusts their hand out at you in that kind of hysterical manner I can't tell you I wouldn't have done it either just in a natural reaction to get past the incident

Some people can't walk past someone putting their hand out to shake no matter the circumstance. It's an avoidance of confrontation

He's not exactly doing it for 'yes, get in' reasons is he. I mean come one people

Pep is a nob for putting him in that predicament, I've seen him do it to others aswell
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34860 on: Today at 03:45:42 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:41:03 pm
Spot on. Guardiola comes across as having a penchant for some form of a spontaneous Basil Fawlty complex.

Shaking hands in a completely inappropriate situation is exactly what Fawlty would do, followed by waving his hands to heaven and goose stepping along the touch line.

Think those might be some side effects of his years of PED usage.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34861 on: Today at 04:18:09 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:41:03 pm
Spot on. Guardiola comes across as having a penchant for some form of a spontaneous Basil Fawlty complex.

Shaking hands in a completely inappropriate situation is exactly what Fawlty would do, followed by waving his hands to heaven and goose stepping along the touch line.

:lmao

I can see him telling a car it's run out of warnings and thrashing it with a branch aswell
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34862 on: Today at 04:22:40 pm »
