The absolute twat Pep is for doing that to Tsimikas and Arthur



Arthur is getting shit but to be honest someone thrusts their hand out at you in that kind of hysterical manner I can't tell you I wouldn't have done it either just in a natural reaction to get past the incident



Some people can't walk past someone putting their hand out to shake no matter the circumstance. It's an avoidance of confrontation



He's not exactly doing it for 'yes, get in' reasons is he. I mean come one people



Pep is a nob for putting him in that predicament, I've seen him do it to others aswell