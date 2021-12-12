Crazy how much BT kept going on about the "massive rivalry between these two clubs" yesterday.



I haven't seen them as rivals at all over the past few years. They're a no mark tinpot state funded organisation who have only purchas... sorry, won what they have due to a country wanting to some oil money, fake sponsorships and hidden bank accounts coming out of their arse. All their "success" and they still struggle to sell out home games because no ones arsed about them.



They would love to be everything that LFC is.



Never mind, hopefully soon enough we won't have to worry about them when they get obliterated out of the Premier Legaue due to their cheating.