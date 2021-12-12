Am I seriously the only person here who isn't mortally offended by Arthur shaking Pep's hand? I mean, this guy has literally no affiliation to the club besides being an all-but-unused loanee. That's it. He knows, and we know, he has no future at all at this club. This is like those Man U fans getting wound up by one of their players touching the "This is Anfield" sign. You know, those ones we all laughed off the face of the planet, not so long ago.



As for Pep being a dead-eyed, classless, narcissistic twat, he might as well go all-out and start singing along to the Hillsborough chants. It really wouldn't surprise me.