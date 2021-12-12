« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2289909 times)

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34800 on: Yesterday at 09:55:51 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:18:18 pm
I (genuinely) think it's something else... all that twitching, sniffing and touching his nose.

;)

You are not wrong. I wish there's drugs tests for managers and coaches as well.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34801 on: Yesterday at 09:59:28 pm »
There are folk out there who would begrudge Arsenal the title because theyd have equalled Klopps haul in one season after all the sweat and toil we put in over five. If youre one of those, wobble the head and ignore a few busy Arsenal fans online. Its not even close who should be winning it.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34802 on: Yesterday at 10:39:04 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:59:28 pm
There are folk out there who would begrudge Arsenal the title because theyd have equalled Klopps haul in one season after all the sweat and toil we put in over five. If youre one of those, wobble the head and ignore a few busy Arsenal fans online. Its not even close who should be winning it.

If Arsenal navigate the away matches against us, West Ham and City then they will do it.

Knowing City, they will win the remaining 10 meaning Arsenal have to win the other 8 they have left.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34803 on: Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:39:04 pm
If Arsenal navigate the away matches against us, West Ham and City then they will do it.

Knowing City, they will win the remaining 10 meaning Arsenal have to win the other 8 they have left.
I think the match v us decides it essentially. If they win, they can lose at City. Cant see City winning all their games with champions league still in play.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34804 on: Yesterday at 11:07:08 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:59:28 pm
There are folk out there who would begrudge Arsenal the title because theyd have equalled Klopps haul in one season after all the sweat and toil we put in over five. If youre one of those, wobble the head and ignore a few busy Arsenal fans online. Its not even close who should be winning it.

Well fucking said.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34805 on: Yesterday at 11:38:06 pm »
Tsimikas has patience in abundance, I know I would've thrown a solid right hook at the bald twat and gladly taken a ban. Dickhead won't be smiling so much when his team are punished and his reputation is shattered.

"Pride comes before the fall"
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34806 on: Yesterday at 11:43:57 pm »
They attacked our bus so do we have every right to bang on about it every day for 5 years?
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34807 on: Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm »
Just seen his comments on the Tsimikas taunting

Fucking pathetic, every time he speaks about something Liverpool related he shows himself up to be more of a classless c*nt
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34808 on: Yesterday at 11:53:02 pm »
Doesnt help that our Ferrari-crashing chlamydia-ridden crock of a loan signing went and celebrated with him right after.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34809 on: Today at 01:01:09 am »
Hillsborough chants. Ped acting like a complete gobshite. Liverpool coach bricked. Another shameful day for Abu Dhabi FC.  :wanker
Online The North Bank

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34810 on: Today at 01:09:06 am »
Just saw Peps weird antics infront of Tsimikas. Unhinged prick, Id have slapped him silly and taken the rest of season off banned.

Offline Tokyoite

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34811 on: Today at 03:49:45 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 11:38:06 pm
Tsimikas has patience in abundance, I know I would've thrown a solid right hook at the bald twat and gladly taken a ban. Dickhead won't be smiling so much when his team are punished and his reputation is shattered.

"Pride comes before the fall"
I would have yawned right in his face, would have made the c*nt go mad imo.
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34812 on: Today at 08:22:06 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:43:57 pm
They attacked our bus so do we have every right to bang on about it every day for 5 years?

no one appears to be reporting on this
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34813 on: Today at 08:25:31 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 08:22:06 am
no one appears to be reporting on this

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65150176

It was front page news last night. They've tried sweeping it under the carpet though and you've to go looking for it now.
Offline red1977

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34814 on: Today at 08:56:57 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:25:31 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65150176

It was front page news last night. They've tried sweeping it under the carpet though and you've to go looking for it now.

Its still on the bbc website to be fair.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34815 on: Today at 09:00:24 am »
Yeah, you can't really blame the media for this. The story will die because no one gives a shit about City. We are a real club with real rivals, so people read and engage with stories of our transgressions, keeping them relevant.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34816 on: Today at 09:01:01 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:56:57 am
Its still on the bbc website to be fair.

Must've been bumped back up as wasn't on the main pages half an hour ago
Online JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34817 on: Today at 09:58:35 am »
I wonder how they excuse their attack on our bus and their constant vile chanting. No doubt it will be our fault or a part of some conspiraceh by the cartel run media.
Not only is Abu Dhabi FC a shit stain on the PL with their cheating, but their fans are the worst in the country.

The PL really do have to hit these as hard as possible, nothing less than stripping of titles and expulsion from the league will save the PLs reputation.
Offline swoopy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34818 on: Today at 09:58:39 am »
Crazy how much BT kept going on about the "massive rivalry between these two clubs" yesterday.

I haven't seen them as rivals at all over the past few years. They're a no mark tinpot state funded organisation who have only purchas... sorry, won what they have due to a country wanting to some oil money, fake sponsorships and hidden bank accounts coming out of their arse. All their "success" and they still struggle to sell out home games because no ones arsed about them.

They would love to be everything that LFC is.

Never mind, hopefully soon enough we won't have to worry about them when they get obliterated out of the Premier Legaue due to their cheating.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34819 on: Today at 10:01:19 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:53:02 pm
Doesnt help that our Ferrari-crashing chlamydia-ridden crock of a loan signing went and celebrated with him right after.

Is it shite like that that got his thread locked?
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34820 on: Today at 10:12:13 am »
Honestly, the day these classless cheating c*nts are found guilty of all breaches I will run naked down our street with a Liverpool pendant swinging off my pecker, ragging my mate's antique rattle as I go.
Online Skeeve

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34821 on: Today at 11:02:53 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:59:28 pm
There are folk out there who would begrudge Arsenal the title because theyd have equalled Klopps haul in one season after all the sweat and toil we put in over five. If youre one of those, wobble the head and ignore a few busy Arsenal fans online. Its not even close who should be winning it.

I think those in here with that attitude just begrudge the north bank winning it as he has been ludicrously annoying while they have been doing well, prior to that, those who wanted city to win seemed to want them to run away with the title to show that without us how uncompetitive the league would have been for the last few years.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34822 on: Today at 11:16:17 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:58:39 am
Crazy how much BT kept going on about the "massive rivalry between these two clubs" yesterday.

I haven't seen them as rivals at all over the past few years. They're a no mark tinpot state funded organisation who have only purchas... sorry, won what they have due to a country wanting to some oil money, fake sponsorships and hidden bank accounts coming out of their arse. All their "success" and they still struggle to sell out home games because no ones arsed about them.

They would love to be everything that LFC is.

Never mind, hopefully soon enough we won't have to worry about them when they get obliterated out of the Premier Legaue due to their cheating.
I'd agree. They aren't rivals at all. There is no rivalry. They're just the stinking, cheating elephant in the room that genuine football clubs have to negotiate their way past in order to try to win things. That is not a rivalry.

Liverpool v United or Everton is a rivalry. Arsenal v Spurs is a rivalry. Forest/Derby etc.. Liverpool v Abu Dhabi is no rivalry. Man United v Abu Dhabi is not even seen as a rivalry in their own city these days. It's always United v Liverpool for the red Mancs.

The Abu Dhabi 'rivalry' with Liverpool is a media and Abu Dhabi construct without foundation. Built on sand.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34823 on: Today at 11:17:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:01:19 am
Is it shite like that that got his thread locked?
Probably.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34824 on: Today at 11:21:55 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:17:34 am
Probably.

:D

Fair enough. Just think thats all Guardiola looking like a twat though. Arthur could have avoided him more maybe but he was hardly punching the air in delight. If youre walking down the street and some weirdo starts coming towards you, you either get out of their way or smile politely because theyre a fucking loon.
Online The North Bank

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34825 on: Today at 11:25:07 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:02:53 am
I think those in here with that attitude just begrudge the north bank winning it as he has been ludicrously annoying while they have been doing well, prior to that, those who wanted city to win seemed to want them to run away with the title to show that without us how uncompetitive the league would have been for the last few years.

Everyone should want city to disappear into oblivion. Cant be using me as an excuse anymore, after their behaviour yesterday on and off the field (and all the cheating and the charges). Horrible vile nasty nobodies . I wouldnt want pep to celebrate winning another throw in never mind a title.

Id love nothing more than Jesus to score the winner against them and run up to Pep demanding a high 5. Arrogant deluded prick. His head will explode anyway if Arteta wins the league after giving him the two players that got us over the line.  Good work genius. inventor of football upstaged by his student who has a fraction of his oil resources.

Online Elliemental

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34826 on: Today at 11:27:44 am »
Am I seriously the only person here who isn't mortally offended by Arthur shaking Pep's hand? I mean, this guy has literally no affiliation to the club besides being an all-but-unused loanee. That's it. He knows, and we know, he has no future at all at this club. This is like those Man U fans getting wound up by one of their players touching the "This is Anfield" sign. You know, those ones we all laughed off the face of the planet, not so long ago.

As for Pep being a dead-eyed, classless, narcissistic twat, he might as well go all-out and start singing along to the Hillsborough chants. It really wouldn't surprise me.
