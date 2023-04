That was weird. What was Guardiola trying to do there?



I only saw a short glimpse of it in the only replay during the match, but looked like he was trying to be a smug prick. On the one hand, I hate him doing that, but on the other hand, his behaviour speaks words about what we've achieved in the last few years and how much we've gotten under his skin by not just rolling over and fighting tooth and nail to beat them to the title while also reaching about a million CL and other cup finals. His whole behaviour during the match and his reaction to the goals shows how much he hates us and everything we have achieved without having to be bankrolled by a state making shady deals...