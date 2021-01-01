« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 865 866 867 868 869 [870]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2285974 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34760 on: Today at 01:29:04 am »
If you beat them 

I would Luv it !
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 865 866 867 868 869 [870]   Go Up
« previous next »
 