Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2283967 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34720 on: March 26, 2023, 07:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on March 26, 2023, 06:09:18 pm
So would I but in the absence of that happening, we have to take our medicine here.

If it happens again, cut our allocation again, until these horrible scrotes understand that they're harming the club.

Can't argue with that. But I also think we should dramatically cut allocation for any club that sings shite about Heysel or Hillsborough.

And I wouldn't sell the seats. Put tributes and banners outstead and tell the clubs involved that it's a ban for one game, but if it happens again then it's permanent.

The way footy seems to be descending back into the 70s/80s bullshit, might be an idea to eventually make all grounds home fans only.
Poor.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34721 on: March 27, 2023, 11:58:44 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 26, 2023, 07:11:23 pm
Totally agree!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34722 on: March 27, 2023, 12:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 26, 2023, 07:11:23 pm
The way footy seems to be descending back into the 70s/80s bullshit, might be an idea to eventually make all grounds home fans only.

The club have unfortunately put up with it for far too long. This form of hatred should not be tolerated anymore.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34723 on: March 27, 2023, 12:40:35 pm »
Not much noise here about the FA case. This will suit City. The approach of delay and pushing out resolution was very successful before for them (I know the FA are not time bound, but the longer it goes the more diluted it will feel) and also, as City accumulate more wins, points and trophies, maybe even a Champions League (though hopefully not) It will make it harder and harder to deal with the consequences. I could be wrong, but I dont get the impression the FA has a big, expert team with their sleeves rolled up, trying to get that resolved in a timely manner.  Smells a bit of procrastination or maybe even fear of Citys big time lawyers. Hope Im wrong, suspect Im not.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34724 on: March 27, 2023, 12:55:49 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on March 27, 2023, 12:40:35 pm
Not much noise here about the FA case. This will suit City. The approach of delay and pushing out resolution was very successful before for them (I know the FA are not time bound, but the longer it goes the more diluted it will feel) and also, as City accumulate more wins, points and trophies, maybe even a Champions League (though hopefully not) It will make it harder and harder to deal with the consequences. I could be wrong, but I dont get the impression the FA has a big, expert team with their sleeves rolled up, trying to get that resolved in a timely manner.  Smells a bit of procrastination or maybe even fear of Citys big time lawyers. Hope Im wrong, suspect Im not.

It is the Premier League my friend, not the FA. And I think they built up their case over 4 years of investigations so I'm quite hopeful, it will be seen as watertight. There is a legal chap on there who knows a lot more but I've read enough to make me think City will be hit really hard.

It's a defining moment for Premier League football and will have ramifications throughout Europe where the likes of Bayern Munich and others are looking at Oil state ownership at City, PSG and potentially others soon to be like Man United.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34725 on: March 27, 2023, 01:06:28 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 27, 2023, 12:55:49 pm
*fingers crossed emoji*
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34726 on: March 27, 2023, 01:30:34 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 27, 2023, 12:55:49 pm
oops - thanks & true - Prem League.
Hope you are right about the outcome. Still gets quite complex because, as you imply, just say City won Champions League, and are then found guilty, and eventually that finding applies to more recent seasons - We could have a situation where city are innocent winner in UEFAs eyes and guilty at Prem League level. Would be a farce and really piss off Europes elite.
Football is digging a bigger and bigger hole for itself based on greed.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34727 on: March 27, 2023, 01:34:38 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on March 27, 2023, 01:30:34 pm
Football is digging a bigger and bigger hole for itself based on greed.

Bit hazy on the timings and issues but didnt Marseille win the Champions League around the time they were done (for match fixing?) domestically when they ended up relegated and with Tony Cascarino playing for them.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34728 on: March 27, 2023, 01:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 27, 2023, 01:34:38 pm
Many a thing hazy for me these days 😁. I wouldnt be surprised if a few Italian clubs were in similar deep water in the past.
Maybe the difference with City now is that we have known for years that they are basically hiding in plain sight. It will not come as a surprise to anybody in football if they are found guilty (again).  Maybe the match fixing was more a discovery after the event? 
City currently winning more stuff is creating an ever growing overlap, thus making the games integrity close to impossible.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34729 on: March 27, 2023, 05:34:41 pm »
Refs for our match:


Referee: Simon Hooper. (from Swindon)
Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long.
Fourth official: Graham Scott.
VAR: John Brooks.
Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34730 on: March 27, 2023, 05:40:42 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 27, 2023, 05:34:41 pm
If we were going for title against the Cheats it would be Taylor, Tierney, Coote and Kavanagh on VAR.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34731 on: March 27, 2023, 05:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 27, 2023, 01:34:38 pm
That's a fate worse than relegation having Cascarino playing for them
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34732 on: March 28, 2023, 10:00:53 am »
Quote from: dirkster on March 27, 2023, 05:46:27 pm
That's a fate worse than relegation having Cascarino playing for them



That's 61 goals from 84 league games for Marseilles  Tony Cascarino.   ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34733 on: March 28, 2023, 10:05:55 am »
Just about to post similar
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34734 on: Yesterday at 01:33:14 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 27, 2023, 05:34:41 pm
Never heard of them, that can only be a good thing.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34735 on: Yesterday at 02:27:03 pm »
Quote from: rocco on March 28, 2023, 10:05:55 am
Just about to post similar

There is still loads out there if you actually go on twitter and look for it. I don't quite get what people are expecting them to do. They will be preparing for the case which has to stick, and won't be floating "rumours" around while they do it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34736 on: Yesterday at 02:29:27 pm »
Saw a few rumblings online that the cheats are going to offer Ivan Drago a new "bumper contract" to ward off the European elite.......,how much more bumper could his contract possibly be?, he's probably getting close to £1m per week as it is, both over and under the table.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34737 on: Yesterday at 02:39:12 pm »
thats why his groin is fucked, his wallet weighs about 14 stone

any word on him playing saturday?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34738 on: Yesterday at 02:45:37 pm »
Vigo the Carpathian suits him better.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34739 on: Yesterday at 03:18:11 pm »
Built like Drago, looks like Vigo
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34740 on: Yesterday at 05:56:03 pm »
Vigo will be fit. Ped will make sure of it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34741 on: Yesterday at 11:39:15 pm »
I've never been sure of something more in my life.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34742 on: Today at 06:00:17 am »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34743 on: Today at 07:52:58 am »
Well precisely, it's important to remember the Premier League are charging Manchester City and it's an independent commission that will rule. This would seemingly be about the formation and agreement on that panel and it's a private issue.

While I'm sure they'll be "leaks" from both sides don't expect daily updates like a criminal trial.

Did people expect a relegation this season? I'd be surprised if its this year.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34744 on: Today at 08:32:10 am »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 06:00:17 am
He really is a twunt, that Rodri character.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/29/rodri-scotland-taught-graceless-spain-a-lesson

Football purity. It runs through every team Guardiola manages and infects the players from them on when they go somewhere else., That his way, Tiki Taki or whatever you want to call it, is the only way to play football and anything deviating from it isn't worthy  of the sport. His Barca team had the same arrogance about how the game should be played. It's not helped by all the smoke being blown up their arses by everyone in the media. It's a reason Guardiola falls out with certain players who also have strong opinions (and ego) about the game.

Don't get me wrong, I hate shit house, time wasting, long ball football and would hate to watch it every week...but as much as I dislike it, it's still a valid way to play the game as long as it stays within the laws of the game. Not saying that's how Scotland played the other night, I didn't watch it, but you know that's what Rodri thinks.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34745 on: Today at 08:38:08 am »
Guy needs to be reminded that he used to play for Atletico Madrid ffs.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34746 on: Today at 08:38:36 am »
really well written

Scotland had their number

times like that i dont give a shiny shite if one team has 400 off passes against 120, or they have 65% possession. I watched about 50 mins and I dont remember Gunn making one save. time wasting is part and parcel of a team winning a game, you mean to tell me city and real Madrid dont?

spain a faded force, I find it mad players like aspas and Joselu are in the squad though aspas had a good career after looking terrible.

Kepa in goal is a weird one, I dont rate him at all.


edit:

Its the way they play, but for me its rubbish, always wasting time, provoking you, always they fall.

For me, this is not football. The referee has to take on this, but he says nothing.

This is laughable from Rodri, he gets away with murder
