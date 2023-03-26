He really is a twunt, that Rodri character.



https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/29/rodri-scotland-taught-graceless-spain-a-lesson



Football purity. It runs through every team Guardiola manages and infects the players from them on when they go somewhere else., That his way, Tiki Taki or whatever you want to call it, is the only way to play football and anything deviating from it isn't worthy of the sport. His Barca team had the same arrogance about how the game should be played. It's not helped by all the smoke being blown up their arses by everyone in the media. It's a reason Guardiola falls out with certain players who also have strong opinions (and ego) about the game.Don't get me wrong, I hate shit house, time wasting, long ball football and would hate to watch it every week...but as much as I dislike it, it's still a valid way to play the game as long as it stays within the laws of the game. Not saying that's how Scotland played the other night, I didn't watch it, but you know that's what Rodri thinks.