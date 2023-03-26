Not much noise here about the FA case. This will suit City. The approach of delay and pushing out resolution was very successful before for them (I know the FA are not time bound, but the longer it goes the more diluted it will feel) and also, as City accumulate more wins, points and trophies, maybe even a Champions League (though hopefully not) It will make it harder and harder to deal with the consequences. I could be wrong, but I dont get the impression the FA has a big, expert team with their sleeves rolled up, trying to get that resolved in a timely manner. Smells a bit of procrastination or maybe even fear of Citys big time lawyers. Hope Im wrong, suspect Im not.