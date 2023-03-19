« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2277701 times)

Offline SingFongFC

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34680 on: March 19, 2023, 11:05:41 am »
Quote from: Wolverine on March 19, 2023, 10:22:02 am
Think they can win the treble this season, we probably end up doing them a favour as we will lose to them and then beat Arsenal with our Jekyll and Hyde Home and Away form.

Still dont think theyll win the CL.  They love games like yesterday, battering inferior teams from the lower divisions in the domestic cups with a full strength side out.

When it comes to the real crunch games against top sides, theyll flap it again. Nice to see them actually getting really tough games in the draw this time as well.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34681 on: March 19, 2023, 02:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on March 18, 2023, 09:01:39 pm
In 20 years when everyone but City fans look back on this era, the entire thing will be viewed as a farce. Blatant, open cheating, and the Premier League let it happen. Think of the grudging respect when we think back on Ferguson, or Wenger. There'll be none of that with City, not from anyone. It's all so pointless, all so entirely irrelevant.
Proper Roy of the Rovers stuff we are watching from them right now.   ::)
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34682 on: March 19, 2023, 02:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 19, 2023, 02:14:55 pm
Proper Roy of the Rovers stuff we are watching from them right now.   ::)

Listening to commentators and pundits, you could be forgiven for thinking it actually is Roy of the Rovers stuff. Waxing lyrical week in week out with no mention whatsoever about the fact their 'success' is being investigated.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34683 on: March 19, 2023, 03:00:40 pm »
The media must have mentioned FA Cup match-winner, Tommy Doyle being a Man City player about 4 times in 10 minutes before.
Online Bullet500

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34684 on: March 19, 2023, 03:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on March 19, 2023, 03:00:40 pm
The media must have mentioned FA Cup match-winner, Tommy Doyle being a Man City player about 4 times in 10 minutes before.
Yeah, had to look him up on Wiki. Grandson of a City legend apparently. The last time they won the league properly.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34685 on: March 19, 2023, 03:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on March 19, 2023, 03:03:23 pm
Yeah, had to look him up on Wiki. Grandson of a City legend apparently. The last time they won the league properly.
Mike Doyle was his paternal grandfather and Glyn Pardoe was his maternal grandfather. Both played for them in the 60's/70's when they were a proper football club.
Offline SingFongFC

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34686 on: March 19, 2023, 03:11:33 pm »
Whens the semis? Plenty of time for the media to work on any links with Sheffield United  ;)
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34687 on: March 19, 2023, 03:33:34 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on March 19, 2023, 03:11:33 pm
Whens the semis? Plenty of time for the media to work on any links with Sheffield United  ;)

Kyle Walker first got his knob out in a bar when he was a Sheffield United player, probably.
Offline SingFongFC

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34688 on: March 19, 2023, 04:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 19, 2023, 03:33:34 pm
Kyle Walker first got his knob out in a bar when he was a Sheffield United player, probably.

 ;D

Im so shocked that my predicted draw came to pass, who would have thought it? I mean I know its only a 1 in 3 chance but if ever there was a more nailed on certainty than that pairing  ;D
Offline SamLad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34689 on: March 22, 2023, 02:14:42 pm »
often we see posters saying "the game is dead" and similar thoughts.

here's 2 excellent articles that describe the current state of things - pulling together a lot of related activities and the non-stop greed that pervades every aspect of the game - and also a "how we got to this point" (a 2010 article that's linked in the first one) that talks about decisions made by the FA in the 1980's that set the game on its current path.

both by Miguel Delaney.  well written, but long.

and oh BTW - yeah, the game is fucked.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/football-finance-money-uefa-fifa-b2305664.html

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/champions-league-superclubs-liverpool-man-utd-barcelona-real-madrid-a9330431.html



Offline SK8 Red

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34690 on: March 22, 2023, 03:08:49 pm »
I see Haaland has an injury just in time to miss the international games and a nice rest for us in 10 days
Offline RedSince86

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34691 on: March 22, 2023, 03:22:53 pm »
Please Bayern save Football.

Offline Circa1892

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34692 on: March 23, 2023, 10:33:07 am »
Our allocation cut to about 2k for our trip there.

But that lot can come to our place, chant utter fucking despicable shite at us and be welcomed in droves...
Offline GreatEx

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34693 on: March 23, 2023, 10:40:13 am »
Well, they do need to spread the empties around
Offline jonnypb

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34694 on: March 23, 2023, 10:52:34 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on March 23, 2023, 10:33:07 am
Our allocation cut to about 2k for our trip there.

But that lot can come to our place, chant utter fucking despicable shite at us and be welcomed in droves...

City have taken the first step and Liverpool need to ensure that we follow suit on their next visit to Anfield.

Hundreds of Liverpool fans are being punished for one idiot throwing a cup with coins in that injured a girl.  What that idiot did is despicable and unacceptable and they should be banned for life, but I don't think they were ever caught?

Yet thousands of City fans come to Anfield, sing about tragedies and damage the away concourse.  I hope Liverpool responds and cuts their allocation next season for said reasons, otherwise they'll continue to come year on year singing the same vile shite in the away end.
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34695 on: March 23, 2023, 02:10:01 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on March 23, 2023, 10:52:34 am
City have taken the first step and Liverpool need to ensure that we follow suit on their next visit to Anfield.

Hundreds of Liverpool fans are being punished for one idiot throwing a cup with coins in that injured a girl.  What that idiot did is despicable and unacceptable and they should be banned for life, but I don't think they were ever caught?

Yet thousands of City fans come to Anfield, sing about tragedies and damage the away concourse.  I hope Liverpool responds and cuts their allocation next season for said reasons, otherwise they'll continue to come year on year singing the same vile shite in the away end.
The vast majority of the Abu Dhabi fans were either singing their vile chants or vandalising the stadium at Anfield, as they do everytime. They disrespected the minutes silence at Wembley.
Should ban the lot of them until City actually take ownership and do something about their vile fans.
Ban them from Anfield and put flags over the empty seats, they like that.
Offline PaulF

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34696 on: March 23, 2023, 02:24:15 pm »
This lot will dissappear back to obscurity if Qatar take over man united. Though hearing their fans squealing about the unfairness will be amusing.
Offline Johnny Foreigner

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34697 on: March 23, 2023, 08:27:00 pm »
Haaland pulled out of norways upcoming matches. dad and lad crying their crocodile tears on local tc. embarrassing
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34698 on: Yesterday at 06:00:41 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on March 23, 2023, 10:33:07 am
Our allocation cut to about 2k for our trip there.

But that lot can come to our place, chant utter fucking despicable shite at us and be welcomed in droves...
Having more away fans there is not a good look for them, given how dead the place is most of the time. They might just be able to outsing 2000 people for a few seconds?
Offline Elliemental

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34699 on: Yesterday at 08:06:47 pm »
I get why they've cut the ticket allocation - what happened to that girl was utterly unacceptable. All violence is utterly unacceptable and IDGAF what they're chanting. However, given that it is their chanting about Hillsborough and poverty and fuck knows what else that's causing all this, we need to cut their allocation too. And Man U's allocation since they're even worse. Whatever the case, something has to be done about the pure hatred that's being whipped up between our two clubs.
Offline Elliemental

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34700 on: Yesterday at 08:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 06:00:41 am
Having more away fans there is not a good look for them, given how dead the place is most of the time. They might just be able to outsing 2000 people for a few seconds?

Yeah? And ongoing violent attacks isn't a good look for us...
Offline storkfoot

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34701 on: Yesterday at 08:51:01 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on March 23, 2023, 10:52:34 am
City have taken the first step and Liverpool need to ensure that we follow suit on their next visit to Anfield.

Hundreds of Liverpool fans are being punished for one idiot throwing a cup with coins in that injured a girl.  What that idiot did is despicable and unacceptable and they should be banned for life, but I don't think they were ever caught?

Yet thousands of City fans come to Anfield, sing about tragedies and damage the away concourse.  I hope Liverpool responds and cuts their allocation next season for said reasons, otherwise they'll continue to come year on year singing the same vile shite in the away end.

There was more than one missile thrown. There were several. We dont have the moral high ground in this regard.
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34702 on: Yesterday at 09:05:24 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 08:51:01 pm
There was more than one missile thrown. There were several. We dont have the moral high ground in this regard.
Simple solution.
Ban for life anyone that throws anything.
Ban for life anyone that chants vile songs.
Job done.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34703 on: Yesterday at 09:11:32 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:05:24 pm
Simple solution.
Ban for life anyone that throws anything.
Ban for life anyone that chants vile songs.
Job done.

That requires our fans to point them out. How often does that happen?
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34704 on: Yesterday at 09:18:26 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:11:32 pm
That requires our fans to point them out. How often does that happen?
CCTV?
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34705 on: Yesterday at 09:31:46 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:18:26 pm
CCTV?

If you want more people like you to be able to attend matches call out the bastards. Or, is it OK to do it at the pub, a concert, in public. but not when they're wearing the same club gear as you?

(By 'you' I'm not calling out you).

I've done it an international match in Japan.
Offline storkfoot

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34706 on: Today at 03:07:29 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:11:32 pm
That requires our fans to point them out. How often does that happen?

I dont recall seeing any stewards in our section in the top tier. Even if you had wanted to point them out, there was no one to report them to.
Offline G Richards

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34707 on: Today at 05:17:51 am »
The injured girl is bad indeed. Idiot for throwing stuff. It gave them a reason to reduce our allocation, and the big man who chucked stuff is to blame.

Reciprocation may be in order for the next game at Anfield, on a couple of grounds. One, damage to property. Two, vile singing. There are probably more grounds than that, but harder to prove.

The rivalry with Man City is toxic indeed. In reality there is no rivalry, as they are no marks. Old City were a fair to middling club with a few legends in their history. But this breed need to do one. If the Prem give a pts deduction to Everton for a relatively minor indiscretion, Man City will rightly drop like a stone.
