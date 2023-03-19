The injured girl is bad indeed. Idiot for throwing stuff. It gave them a reason to reduce our allocation, and the big man who chucked stuff is to blame.



Reciprocation may be in order for the next game at Anfield, on a couple of grounds. One, damage to property. Two, vile singing. There are probably more grounds than that, but harder to prove.



The rivalry with Man City is toxic indeed. In reality there is no rivalry, as they are no marks. Old City were a fair to middling club with a few legends in their history. But this breed need to do one. If the Prem give a pts deduction to Everton for a relatively minor indiscretion, Man City will rightly drop like a stone.