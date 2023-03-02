« previous next »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34600 on: March 2, 2023, 11:19:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March  2, 2023, 09:24:33 pm
I see Haalands agent is already talking about Real Madrid, how it's every players dream.  Would be a proper slap in the face to have him use them as a stepping stone club 😂
That's exactly what they are. No footballer in the world sees Manchester City as their dream club.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34601 on: March 3, 2023, 06:50:00 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on March  2, 2023, 09:22:03 pm
A stadium expansion from the club that replaced multiple rows of seats with bigger advertising boards.
Can they just build it virtually? It will hold to 20000 bots that no one sees buying tickets anyway, it will save them a ton of money paying a few programmers, and it's good for the environment.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34602 on: March 3, 2023, 07:36:35 am »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34603 on: March 3, 2023, 08:10:45 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on March  2, 2023, 11:19:42 pm
That's exactly what they are. No footballer in the world sees Manchester City as their dream club.

As much as I'd like to believe this, what's the evidence they are a stepping stone club?

They've managed to keep virtually all their key players for the duration of their careers over the last 5-10 years. Kompany, D.Silva, De Bruyne, B.Silva, Yaya Toure, Aguero would all have had multiple teams willing to buy them at various points. As with any club the odd player will leave but they've not looked like the typical stepping stone club to me (probably driven by the high wages they pay).

Certain players will ultimately have some attraction playing for Real or Barcelona. That'll happen for City players, as well as of Liverpool, United and all other PL clubs. I'd suspect that there are players in our current squad who would say Real or Barcelona was their dream club growing up. The wages on offer in the PL will keep players though. Very few clubs in Europe can pay the wages that the top PL clubs pay.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34604 on: March 3, 2023, 08:23:40 am »
Quote from: Jookie on March  3, 2023, 08:10:45 am
As much as I'd like to believe this, what's the evidence they are a stepping stone club?

They've managed to keep virtually all their key players for the duration of their careers over the last 5-10 years. Kompany, D.Silva, De Bruyne, B.Silva, Yaya Toure, Aguero would all have had multiple teams willing to buy them at various points. As with any club the odd player will leave but they've not looked like the typical stepping stone club to me (probably driven by the high wages they pay).

Certain players will ultimately have some attraction playing for Real or Barcelona. That'll happen for City players, as well as of Liverpool, United and all other PL clubs. I'd suspect that there are players in our current squad who would say Real or Barcelona was their dream club growing up. The wages on offer in the PL will keep players though. Very few clubs in Europe can pay the wages that the top PL clubs pay.

Was thinking the same, for some strange reason, (££££££££££££££££££££££), they manage to hang onto players who would be the kind of players Barca and Real would love.

If Real did drop him £1mill a week, which they supposedly did with he who fannies about and dives around, then he'll be off like a shot, otherwise he'll stay and be a flat track bully
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34605 on: March 3, 2023, 09:04:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  3, 2023, 08:23:40 am
Was thinking the same, for some strange reason, (££££££££££££££££££££££), they manage to hang onto players who would be the kind of players Barca and Real would love.

If Real did drop him £1mill a week, which they supposedly did with he who fannies about and dives around, then he'll be off like a shot, otherwise he'll stay and be a flat track bully

It's defo the money. The PL is also an attraction given the depth of quality, fans, grounds, spotlight etc..

But money and on-field success will keep players at clubs. It will attract players, as will history, manager, club culture etc..

City have some of those things and not others. They probably have 2 of the most important though -  money and success.

Let's be real here, the fact we've been able to keep Mane, Salah, van Dijk, Alisson throughout their peak years is because of money and success. Our wage bill has rocketed since the time when we were losing the likes of Torres, Suarez, Coutinho etc.. Our success on the pitch has increased as well.

Add in history, Klopp, club culture etc.and we are an attractive proposition for existing players and new signings. Lose that ability to spend on wages and/or have limited on field success and that quickly fades away though.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34606 on: March 3, 2023, 01:27:55 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64835485


Hmm. Whilst it should clearly be celebrated, I can`t help feeling that this is hypocritical given the owners of the club
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34607 on: March 3, 2023, 01:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Qston on March  3, 2023, 01:27:55 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64835485


Hmm. Whilst it should clearly be celebrated, I can`t help feeling that this is hypocritical given the owners of the club

ADFC PR team dont do self awareness.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34608 on: March 3, 2023, 03:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Qston on March  3, 2023, 01:27:55 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64835485


Hmm. Whilst it should clearly be celebrated, I can`t help feeling that this is hypocritical given the owners of the club
I cant help feeling its a sick , sportswashing stunt.,
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34609 on: March 3, 2023, 04:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Qston on March  3, 2023, 01:27:55 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64835485


Hmm. Whilst it should clearly be celebrated, I can`t help feeling that this is hypocritical given the owners of the club

As long as the women's team walk a few paces behind the men, I'm sure they'll be OK.  ;)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34610 on: March 4, 2023, 12:37:20 am »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34611 on: March 4, 2023, 12:44:16 am »
Quote from: cdav on March  4, 2023, 12:37:20 am
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/pep-guardiola-ederson-premier-league-erik-ten-hag-newcastle-b2293972.html?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1677885171

The cryarse has been having a whinge again, imagine if they were treated like us

Hes something else isnt he. His team has won leagues thanks to refereeing mistakes and he has the cheek to say shit like this.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34612 on: March 4, 2023, 07:40:07 am »
Quote from: cdav on March  4, 2023, 12:37:20 am
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/pep-guardiola-ederson-premier-league-erik-ten-hag-newcastle-b2293972.html?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1677885171

The cryarse has been having a whinge again, imagine if they were treated like us
Sit him in a room, play him videos of his title winning moments from the officials, slap him on the head, call him a drugs cheat and tell him to fuck off.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34613 on: March 4, 2023, 10:50:07 am »
Not a thing heard in weeks about the charges
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34614 on: March 4, 2023, 10:55:03 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on March  4, 2023, 10:50:07 am
Not a thing heard in weeks about the charges

What exactly are you expecting to hear? They are not going to be piling stuff out every week, it's in the hands of those who can look at it properly now. We always knew the actual process would take over once the charges were made. There is plenty of info to still read up on individual journalists accounts on twitter.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34615 on: March 4, 2023, 11:02:52 am »
Jill is right, we won't be hearing anything now until there is something worthy of print. And anyone who thinks this will all be done in a few months is deluding themselves. The right thing to do would be for Man City to accept their guilt and their fate, but they won't. This will drag on and on. Could take years before all this is finally done and dusted.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34616 on: Today at 09:42:26 am »
Kyle Walker could face police action after exposing himself in a bar

CCTV footage has emerged from Sunday evening after 2-0 win
Manchester City defender could also face discipline by club

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/08/kyle-walker-could-face-police-action-after-exposing-himself-in-a-bar
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34617 on: Today at 09:44:41 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:42:26 am
Kyle Walker could face police action after exposing himself in a bar

CCTV footage has emerged from Sunday evening after 2-0 win
Manchester City defender could also face discipline by club

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/08/kyle-walker-could-face-police-action-after-exposing-himself-in-a-bar

He exposes himself every time he steps on a pitch
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34618 on: Today at 09:46:33 am »
Quote from: Jookie on March  3, 2023, 08:10:45 am
As much as I'd like to believe this, what's the evidence they are a stepping stone club?

They've managed to keep virtually all their key players for the duration of their careers over the last 5-10 years. Kompany, D.Silva, De Bruyne, B.Silva, Yaya Toure, Aguero would all have had multiple teams willing to buy them at various points. As with any club the odd player will leave but they've not looked like the typical stepping stone club to me (probably driven by the high wages they pay).

Certain players will ultimately have some attraction playing for Real or Barcelona. That'll happen for City players, as well as of Liverpool, United and all other PL clubs. I'd suspect that there are players in our current squad who would say Real or Barcelona was their dream club growing up. The wages on offer in the PL will keep players though. Very few clubs in Europe can pay the wages that the top PL clubs pay.

They have done well to keep them all though, on a wage bill that is usually lower than ours.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34619 on: Today at 10:01:39 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:42:26 am
Kyle Walker could face police action after exposing himself in a bar

CCTV footage has emerged from Sunday evening after 2-0 win
Manchester City defender could also face discipline by club

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/08/kyle-walker-could-face-police-action-after-exposing-himself-in-a-bar
I mean, honestly, does that sound like the sort of thing that Kyle Walker would really do?  :P
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34620 on: Today at 10:26:38 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:44:41 am
He exposes himself every time he steps on a pitch

:D

Being investigated under the Trades Description Act.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34621 on: Today at 10:32:58 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:26:38 am
:D

Being investigated under the Trades Description Act.

Gawd help United then. :D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34622 on: Today at 12:38:59 pm »
Quote from: JRed on March  4, 2023, 07:40:07 am
Sit him in a room, play him videos of his title winning moments from the officials, slap him on the head, call him a drugs cheat and tell him to fuck off.

I'd put the fucker through another parade too.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34623 on: Today at 03:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 12:38:59 pm
I'd put the fucker through another parade too.
Both bus stops?
