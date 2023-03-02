That's exactly what they are. No footballer in the world sees Manchester City as their dream club.



As much as I'd like to believe this, what's the evidence they are a stepping stone club?They've managed to keep virtually all their key players for the duration of their careers over the last 5-10 years. Kompany, D.Silva, De Bruyne, B.Silva, Yaya Toure, Aguero would all have had multiple teams willing to buy them at various points. As with any club the odd player will leave but they've not looked like the typical stepping stone club to me (probably driven by the high wages they pay).Certain players will ultimately have some attraction playing for Real or Barcelona. That'll happen for City players, as well as of Liverpool, United and all other PL clubs. I'd suspect that there are players in our current squad who would say Real or Barcelona was their dream club growing up. The wages on offer in the PL will keep players though. Very few clubs in Europe can pay the wages that the top PL clubs pay.