Was thinking the same, for some strange reason, (££££££££££££££££££££££), they manage to hang onto players who would be the kind of players Barca and Real would love.
If Real did drop him £1mill a week, which they supposedly did with he who fannies about and dives around, then he'll be off like a shot, otherwise he'll stay and be a flat track bully
It's defo the money. The PL is also an attraction given the depth of quality, fans, grounds, spotlight etc..
But money and on-field success will keep players at clubs. It will attract players, as will history, manager, club culture etc..
City have some of those things and not others. They probably have 2 of the most important though - money and success.
Let's be real here, the fact we've been able to keep Mane, Salah, van Dijk, Alisson throughout their peak years is because of money and success. Our wage bill has rocketed since the time when we were losing the likes of Torres, Suarez, Coutinho etc.. Our success on the pitch has increased as well.
Add in history, Klopp, club culture etc.and we are an attractive proposition for existing players and new signings. Lose that ability to spend on wages and/or have limited on field success and that quickly fades away though.