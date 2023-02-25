Find me a non corrupt mainstream western government anywhere and I'll give you a biccie, or two.
The Future Fund USD $110b (Total Assets).https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Future_Fund
Is that peps warchest?
Are Oasis planning a reunion or something?
From Johnny Liew's piece on Vinicius Jr in today's Grauniad
It actually means they can pretend to have sold more tickets to help their FFP figures etc.
They'll all be very expensive seats too
Yay! More empty seats to look at.
https://www.constructionenquirer.com/2023/03/01/wraps-come-off-manchester-etihad-stadium-expansion-plan/
What the hell for?!! They can't fill it as it is anyway
Page created in 0.035 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]