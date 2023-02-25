« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 860 861 862 863 864 [865]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2253449 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34560 on: February 25, 2023, 12:00:59 am »
Quote from: Dougle on February 24, 2023, 10:52:39 pm
Find me a non corrupt mainstream western government anywhere and I'll give you a biccie, or two.  ;)

The Future Fund USD $110b (Total Assets).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Future_Fund

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,869
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34561 on: Yesterday at 04:21:09 pm »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,061
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34562 on: Yesterday at 05:51:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:21:09 pm
Is that peps warchest?
That's barely enough to compete for top 4.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,717
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34563 on: Yesterday at 05:58:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:21:09 pm
Is that peps warchest?
Full backs only budget.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34564 on: Today at 09:50:18 am »
Are Oasis planning a reunion or something?

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,148
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34565 on: Today at 10:23:15 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:50:18 am
Are Oasis planning a reunion or something?



Biggest ground in league 2
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34566 on: Today at 10:57:51 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:50:18 am
Are Oasis planning a reunion or something?



Yay! More empty seats to look at.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34567 on: Today at 10:59:17 am »
It actually means they can pretend to have sold more tickets to help their FFP figures etc.  :-\
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,944
  • Truthiness
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34568 on: Today at 10:59:56 am »
From Johnny Liew's piece on Vinicius Jr in today's Grauniad

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,197
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34569 on: Today at 11:01:47 am »
The more you hear about Ped the less likeable he is.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,211
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34570 on: Today at 11:04:27 am »
Spain and Italy have long had way more of an issue with racism compared to over here, that kind of comment doesn't surprise me at all.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34571 on: Today at 11:07:36 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:59:56 am
From Johnny Liew's piece on Vinicius Jr in today's Grauniad



 >:(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,148
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34572 on: Today at 11:09:19 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:59:17 am
It actually means they can pretend to have sold more tickets to help their FFP figures etc.  :-\

They'll all be very expensive seats too
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,148
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34573 on: Today at 11:13:29 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:59:56 am
From Johnny Liew's piece on Vinicius Jr in today's Grauniad



c*nt
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34574 on: Today at 11:15:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:09:19 am
They'll all be very expensive seats too

Oh! No doubt.  ;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 860 861 862 863 864 [865]   Go Up
« previous next »
 