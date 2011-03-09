« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 859 860 861 862 863 [864]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2248804 times)

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,661
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34520 on: February 17, 2023, 06:57:14 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on February 13, 2023, 08:23:34 am
Sam, I think you are a great poster, but sometimes I do feel if you took the time read the posts carefully you'd actually get the point being made more often. The bold is not my point (though that Universe is actually this one - under the doctrine of illegality arrangements made for illegal purposes are not ipse facto void ab initio, though it often will be - the subject is mired in complexity and recent attempts to clarify it in Patel v Mirza I fear have left it in a worse state than before. As a minor tangent - this is because it would sometimes, though rarely be unfair to unwind a contract, even if made for an illegal purpose)

No. My point (put simply) is that say in a commercial arrangement one party (A) is afraid the other (B) might do some bad criminal thing which would jeopardise their position. However, it just being illegal is not much comfort to A (particularly in cases where tort law might not provide an adequate remedy, such as this one) as they would have to prove bad thing beyond reasonable doubt and prove intention. So they put in a term which makes bad thing a breach of contract, and provide for suitable punishments which would suit A. This term does not make the bad thing legal, but it provides a remedy that is accessible and ensures that A does not have to prove the bad thing beyond reasonable doubt to obtain relief. This is the situation here. A crime is not yet being alleged - merely a breach of the contractual arrangements which a club must enter into in order to play in the league.

(As a note here: the otherwise is used here to mean in all other respects in relation to the actus reus (and I was making no comment on the mens rea.)

Hang on - if it's a civil case then surely its balance of probability, not beyond reasonable doubt.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34521 on: February 17, 2023, 08:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on February 17, 2023, 06:57:14 pm
Hang on - if it's a civil case then surely its balance of probability, not beyond reasonable doubt.

Yeah, the exact point I'm making in my post. They aren't alleging a crime even if the act is the same as a criminal act (sans qualifiers re intention) and explaining why they arent
Though you may have had to read the previous post to get that
(Aren't you also a lawyer or have I got that wrong?)
« Last Edit: February 17, 2023, 09:02:59 pm by CowboyKangaroo »
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34522 on: February 18, 2023, 08:54:19 am »
Message to the City mob. If there is a dossier of wrongdoing by the cartel we want to see it regardless of who it involves, (in their parallel universe that would presumably include ourselves?).
Even if true, it carries absolutely no threat if we want the game cleaned up. We want to see it.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,769
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34523 on: February 18, 2023, 09:12:10 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m1sLMNFOmGs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m1sLMNFOmGs</a>

 ;D
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,583
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34524 on: February 18, 2023, 09:30:35 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on February 17, 2023, 06:48:51 pm
There has got to be at least one sane City fan on that forum who sits there reading all the shit they post thinking "oh do shut up you gang of absolute dickheads"

I think I remember seeing the occasional post in the past

I've actually tried it myself on other forums (not often, not worth it)

Being as neutral as possible: In a place with a majority viewpoint that happens to involve being dispossessed, unpleasant and disingenuous, posting "the truth" that goes against this, attracts the negative attention if the dispossessed, the unpleasant and the disingenuous.

Or: you go against horrible c---s and find out they immediately slur you

I think on Blueloon your principle issue is you'd be coming from a place of logic and evidence. You'd immediately be the weirdo
« Last Edit: February 18, 2023, 09:32:26 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,571
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34525 on: February 18, 2023, 10:03:07 am »
Quote from: lfc79 on February 17, 2023, 04:39:03 pm
I would imagine so, a strategy built on producing a high Defence submission with hundred of exhibits introducing a whole loads of largely irrelevant and submissions and hopeless counterclaims, expert reports with vast amount of quantum documentation, bogging the  tribunal down and requiring premier league to may lengthy reply submissions or procedural applications to have parts of the defence struck out, drag out disclosure process and make numerous application to the tribunal about source of evidence etc.

Prolonging the process and laying groundwork for later challenges to fairness of the arbitration if applications are dealt with to quickly.
The funny thing is, that approach will piss the Premier League and the other 19 clubs off even more, and make them more determined to give a harsh punishment.

City are already facing dozens of breaches of failing to co-operate with investigations (both before and after 2018) or provide the proper information. Doing that again after the charges have been served will do nothing to help their defence whatsoever. As others have said, the longer it drags out, the more their reputation and the sportwashers project diminishes, and the more chance of the media narrative turning against them - as more information about the actual breaches comes to light.

Let's not forget there's also round 2 to come after all this gets resolved - i.e. all of the breaches that have happened after 2018 that City have refused to co-operate on, or share the requested documents and evidence.

It all feels very similar to Lance Armstrong - he's universally hated in the cycling/sport community (and by anyone like me who bought his first book and believed the lie...). But that dislike is far, far worse because he was so arrogant, he denied everything, and tried every possible angle to get out of it and play the victim/implicate others. The more you dig, the bigger the hole gets.

City making the case more difficult would be like telling your teacher to fuck off after you got a detention - its not going to make the punishment any better, and is likely to make it even worse.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34526 on: February 18, 2023, 11:00:02 am »
Quote from: keyop on February 18, 2023, 10:03:07 am
The funny thing is, that approach will piss the Premier League and the other 19 clubs off even more, and make them more determined to give a harsh punishment.

The strategy there is to keep the train running for 3 more years, not mitigate the punishment. (Also worth noting that the PL and the 19 clubs, as the arbitration agreement currently stands, have no say in the punishment - though I expect that the PL can make representations to that effect)

Round 2 will be interesting as you say (though would be likely to be meaningfully simpler) - if City are kicked out of the league and titles are voided, what remains?
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,620
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34527 on: February 18, 2023, 11:01:20 am »
In my opinion non-cooperation alone should have immediate serious consequences, such as points deduction that escalates as the weeks of non-cooperation continue. You can not sign up to be a member of an organisation that you then refuse to cooperate with.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34528 on: February 18, 2023, 11:03:57 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on February 18, 2023, 11:01:20 am
In my opinion non-cooperation alone should have immediate serious consequences, such as points deduction that escalates as the weeks of non-cooperation continue. You can not sign up to be a member of an organisation that you then refuse to cooperate with.

This is one of the facts I find most curious - I appreciate that the PL want to pack all the charges into one arbitration - far easier to get the desired result, but we have a CAS decision and a higher court finding that they have not co-operated (in effect - a mandatory order to provide the requested documentation is not quite synonymous but in practical terms would be). That could be heard and dealt with in rather short order.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34529 on: February 18, 2023, 11:16:19 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on February 18, 2023, 11:01:20 am
In my opinion non-cooperation alone should have immediate serious consequences, such as points deduction that escalates as the weeks of non-cooperation continue. You can not sign up to be a member of an organisation that you then refuse to cooperate with.

That would appear to be the obvious move, but depends on how much backbone the PL has on this.
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,088
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34530 on: February 18, 2023, 11:24:41 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on February 14, 2023, 11:23:13 am
I don't buy into the 'it's just a spasm' and the point about the PL releasing this to head off the government's white paper. I think the entire piece is flawed.

1. This was a 4 year investigation, 4 years! The PL, to it's credit, took 4 years to gather the information and put together a whopping 115 breaches over 9 years. You can't just dismiss that as a momentary loss of sanity and expect the league to return to normality after that
2. It was the PL that brought this to fruition, not some other organisation. If they weren't serious they would have swept it under the carpet.
3. The reason the PL brought this action is because it is in nobodies interest to have City cheating, flouting the rules when they decide and killing the golden goose out of greed. Even the newly minted Newcastle won't want to tarnish their reputation with this bullshit. Remember, the whole point of sportswashing is to presenmt a wholesome image, not a cutthroat 'do anything to win and fuck the consequences' that is exactly the image they want to get away from.
4. The notion the PL will pretend this is not a problem is fanciful, to my mind. This has been brought forward because the game is being brought into disrepute, the product is damaged by petrodollar clubs. This is the PLs desperate attempt to take back control and re-establish the unique selling point of the PL, namely it's competitiveness.
5. If City do win this struggle (and struggle this is) it will do more harm than good. A temporary respite only serving to sour relations between the club and the rest. Peopole forget, City have been shown to have cheated twice and were punished twice, the PL are now saying it is serial and endemic, if they turn around and shrug their shoulders after this, the PL is done.

I think folk pay too much attention to the media, an instrument for chaos in so many ways. For good or ill they present a whole host of scenarios and follow the narrative as it emerges. For now, they are guessing, presenting options to fans as they wait to find out what is actually going to happen. But that doesn't mean one scenario they present is more likely than another, it just means they are in holding pattern until something more comes out.

Your view is where Im leaning, too much effort and too much to lose makes me think that we should expect heavy sanctions up to and including relegation and stripping of titles. Youre right, the PL brand is salvageable if they play this right.

Equally though, what Nicholson says is not without merit - its not that where we are wasnt an almost logical end point to everything the PL has been encouraging.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,006
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34531 on: February 18, 2023, 12:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on February 18, 2023, 11:01:20 am
In my opinion non-cooperation alone should have immediate serious consequences, such as points deduction that escalates as the weeks of non-cooperation continue. You can not sign up to be a member of an organisation that you then refuse to cooperate with.

This. They're not pleading the fifth ffs.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,905
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34532 on: February 18, 2023, 01:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on February 18, 2023, 11:01:20 am
In my opinion non-cooperation alone should have immediate serious consequences, such as points deduction that escalates as the weeks of non-cooperation continue. You can not sign up to be a member of an organisation that you then refuse to cooperate with.

Yep. Rio Ferdinand springs to mind!
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34533 on: February 18, 2023, 05:16:11 pm »
Pep can only get it up for Klopp.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34534 on: February 18, 2023, 05:18:27 pm »
😂😂😂😂😂
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,677
  • kopite
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34535 on: February 18, 2023, 05:22:13 pm »
Haha....footy wins today! That was a day that went totally tits up for the cheats, hard days to take them! Enjoy your evening c*nts.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34536 on: February 18, 2023, 05:36:25 pm »
Cant wait till forest are in the division above them
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34537 on: February 18, 2023, 05:46:28 pm »
Being top has its own pressures , weve done it for months , they clearly cant hack it
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,860
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34538 on: February 19, 2023, 04:57:55 pm »
Forest 🌳: CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE YOULL NEVER SING THAT.

Man City 🔵 : CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE YOU WERENT EVEN BORN.

Forest 🌳: CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE, YOU WONT BE ALIVE 😭😭😭
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 511
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34539 on: February 19, 2023, 05:24:21 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on February 19, 2023, 04:57:55 pm
Forest 🌳: CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE YOULL NEVER SING THAT.

Man City 🔵 : CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE YOU WERENT EVEN BORN.

Forest 🌳: CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE, YOU WONT BE ALIVE 😭😭😭

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,454
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34540 on: February 19, 2023, 08:08:06 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on February 19, 2023, 04:57:55 pm
Forest 🌳: CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE YOULL NEVER SING THAT.

Man City 🔵 : CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE YOU WERENT EVEN BORN.

Forest 🌳: CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE, YOU WONT BE ALIVE 😭😭😭

By George, no not Boy George, by George that is a bit witty.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,828
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34541 on: February 19, 2023, 10:21:35 pm »
I'm sure new owners for man utd will look to leverage the media love in to sweep aside city and any potential competitors.
On a side note, with the tik tok generation of fans of players to do you think an all star man United will be hugely popular even if there is no meaningful competition?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,068
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34542 on: February 20, 2023, 12:50:20 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on February 19, 2023, 04:57:55 pm
Forest 🌳: CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE YOULL NEVER SING THAT.

Man City 🔵 : CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE YOU WERENT EVEN BORN.

Forest 🌳: CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE, YOU WONT BE ALIVE 😭😭😭

After Istanbul we could count on the fingers of one hand how many times we'd won it, after Madrid the Mancs could do the same
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34543 on: February 20, 2023, 02:25:39 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on February 17, 2023, 06:53:31 pm
Only lurkers. Blue Loon makes GOT seem sane by comparison.

It seems anyone on there who questions having sportswashing owners or dare suggest that City are actually guilty of the 100+ charges they have been collared for ends up getting labelled as a dipper/rag.

Another bizarrre thing is how many City fans are convinced that there's a conspiracy between Utd/Liverpool against them.   There's no way we would work with United against anyone lol. 
Logged
Klopp that!

Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34544 on: February 20, 2023, 02:31:34 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on February 18, 2023, 11:00:02 am
The strategy there is to keep the train running for 3 more years, not mitigate the punishment. (Also worth noting that the PL and the 19 clubs, as the arbitration agreement currently stands, have no say in the punishment - though I expect that the PL can make representations to that effect)

Round 2 will be interesting as you say (though would be likely to be meaningfully simpler) - if City are kicked out of the league and titles are voided, what remains?

Keep hearing City fans on social media harp on about this taking years.   Well it already has taken 4 years.    The PL do not have any reason to charge one of their member clubs that owns 5% of them.   Really it should be a similar timeframe to the CAS case.   All of the investigative hard work has been completed. 
Logged
Klopp that!

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,527
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34545 on: February 20, 2023, 04:24:11 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February 19, 2023, 10:21:35 pm
I'm sure new owners for man utd will look to leverage the media love in to sweep aside city and any potential competitors.
On a side note, with the tik tok generation of fans of players to do you think an all star man United will be hugely popular even if there is no meaningful competition?

Probably.  And it won't even have to be about the football.  People - and particularly the tik-toc generation - simply love to attach themselves to success, regardless of how it's earned.  Look at PSG: they're owned by parasites, have completely destroyed Ligue 1 and their global popularity has skyrocketed over the past few years. Then you've got celebrities, the likes of Michael Jordan, Beyonce and Rhianna all wearing the shirts and attending the games in a sport which they know nothing about. It's somewhat obscene.
« Last Edit: February 20, 2023, 04:26:15 am by Darren G »
Logged

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34546 on: February 20, 2023, 09:15:25 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on February 20, 2023, 02:31:34 am
Keep hearing City fans on social media harp on about this taking years.   Well it already has taken 4 years.    The PL do not have any reason to charge one of their member clubs that owns 5% of them.   Really it should be a similar timeframe to the CAS case.   All of the investigative hard work has been completed.

Its not the investigation which extends the time. Its the pre-action correspondence (and legal arguments over procedure), its disclosure, its the expert witnesses and the time it takes City to prepare their defence. Historically, much simpler and far less wide ranging charges took more than a year e.g. Derby & Sheffield Wednesday. This isn't my estimate: its the estimate of the lead lawyer on those cases.

Notably, the CAS case had far more narrow charges and had far less evidence to consider.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34547 on: February 20, 2023, 07:43:31 pm »
These c*nts are still going on about the club having evidence that PGMOL deliberately stitched them up.
The cheating twats were actually handed TWO league titles by several utterly disgraceful decisions by the officials, yet that is still not enough for them!
Hope the PL charges stick and the cheating c*nts are fucking obliterated into extinction.
Logged

Offline taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34548 on: Today at 11:53:52 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001jck7

Tracey Crouch with some Man City-fan-like-whataboutery when questioned on state ownership. Listen from 40 minutes onwards. Absolute disgrace state ownership wasn't included in her report. Typical Tory ignoring the real issues
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34549 on: Today at 01:03:17 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 11:53:52 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001jck7

Tracey Crouch with some Man City-fan-like-whataboutery when questioned on state ownership. Listen from 40 minutes onwards. Absolute disgrace state ownership wasn't included in her report. Typical Tory ignoring the real issues
Almost like she is reading it directly from a script provided by a murderous dictator.
Disgraceful, but not unexpected unfortunately.
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34550 on: Today at 01:06:05 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 11:53:52 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001jck7

Tracey Crouch with some Man City-fan-like-whataboutery when questioned on state ownership. Listen from 40 minutes onwards. Absolute disgrace state ownership wasn't included in her report. Typical Tory ignoring the real issues

It was unfortunately always going to be that way.  If the government work with Quatar, Saudi and all the rest they would never not allow football to.  Makes a mockery of the white paper but not a surprise
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,189
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34551 on: Today at 01:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on February 18, 2023, 12:26:10 pm
This. They're not pleading the fifth ffs.

Funny you should say that. The attitude of City (and other similar clubs) seems to echo the recent wave of politicians who do not respect norms and want to burn down the establishment for their own personal gain. Its the kind of thing Trump & Johnson have been doing and eerily similar to what the Nazis did in the 1920s. They used democracy against itself. There, Ive said it: City are Nazis. *




*My tongue is only partly in my cheek. City are in fact Nazis.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:17:14 pm by KillieRed »
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 662
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34552 on: Today at 10:25:10 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:14:31 pm
Funny you should say that. The attitude of City (and other similar clubs) seems to echo the recent wave of politicians who do not respect norms and want to burn down the establishment for their own personal gain. Its the kind of thing Trump & Johnson have been doing and eerily similar to what the Nazis did in the 1920s. They used democracy against itself. There, Ive said it: City are Nazis. *




*My tongue is only partly in my cheek. City are in fact Nazis.

Much like this Government
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34553 on: Today at 10:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 10:25:10 pm
Much like this Government

As against which government ?
Logged

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 662
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34554 on: Today at 10:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 10:34:03 pm
As against which government ?

This populist 'Tory' Government, although the likes of Heseltine and Clarke would debate the use of the word Tory.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34555 on: Today at 10:52:39 pm »
Find me a non corrupt mainstream western government anywhere and I'll give you a biccie, or two.  ;)
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,944
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34556 on: Today at 11:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 10:52:39 pm
Find me a non corrupt mainstream western government anywhere and I'll give you a biccie, or two.  ;)

Denmark

I like choc hob nobs
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 662
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34557 on: Today at 11:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 10:52:39 pm
Find me a non corrupt mainstream western government anywhere and I'll give you a biccie, or two.  ;)
This lot have descended to new levels in the last decade or so though. Anyway, don't want to derail the thread. Bloody City.  :D
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34558 on: Today at 11:29:18 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:13:25 pm
Denmark

I like choc hob nobs

Denmark is not mainstream, they are hipster as fuck.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 859 860 861 862 863 [864]   Go Up
« previous next »
 