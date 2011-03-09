I would imagine so, a strategy built on producing a high Defence submission with hundred of exhibits introducing a whole loads of largely irrelevant and submissions and hopeless counterclaims, expert reports with vast amount of quantum documentation, bogging the tribunal down and requiring premier league to may lengthy reply submissions or procedural applications to have parts of the defence struck out, drag out disclosure process and make numerous application to the tribunal about source of evidence etc.



Prolonging the process and laying groundwork for later challenges to fairness of the arbitration if applications are dealt with to quickly.



The funny thing is, that approach will piss the Premier League and the other 19 clubs off even more, and make them more determined to give a harsh punishment.City are already facing dozens of breaches of failing to co-operate with investigations (both before and after 2018) or provide the proper information. Doing that again after the charges have been served will do nothing to help their defence whatsoever. As others have said, the longer it drags out, the more their reputation and the sportwashers project diminishes, and the more chance of the media narrative turning against them - as more information about the actual breaches comes to light.Let's not forget there's also round 2 to come after all this gets resolved - i.e. all of the breaches that have happened after 2018 that City have refused to co-operate on, or share the requested documents and evidence.It all feels very similar to Lance Armstrong - he's universally hated in the cycling/sport community (and by anyone like me who bought his first book and believed the lie...). But that dislike is far, far worse because he was so arrogant, he denied everything, and tried every possible angle to get out of it and play the victim/implicate others. The more you dig, the bigger the hole gets.City making the case more difficult would be like telling your teacher to fuck off after you got a detention - its not going to make the punishment any better, and is likely to make it even worse.