Definitely.
In addition to the (hopefully) serious consequences that City will face, there's a delicious irony to this whole situation.
The fundamental concept of sportswashing is to use a club to launder money and wash reputations - using the club as a very public face of the owner or state, and thereby becoming 'cleaner' by association (even though the atrocities still continue in the state's own government and treatment of its people).
These revelations reverse the whole sportswashing project completely, and instead help to reinforce what immoral shitstains they truly are. Not only did they think it was acceptable to abuse human rights and continue medieval-style laws and practices (that the Western world abandoned long ago), but they were so arrogant they thought they could walk into the Premier League and cheat their way to the top - backed by expensive lawyers, accountants, and the same bullying approaches practiced in their own country.
As a state, their project is now an abject failure. The curtain has been fully pulled back to reveal what a bunch of liars, cheats, and vile c*nts Mansour and his nauseating army of degenerates really are. No morals, no ethics, no conscience, and no grasp of what football (or fair play) really means to fans and communities around the world.
The Premier League needs to give the harshest punishment possible to City - for what they've done to football, sport, and to fairness for over a decade. Not just because they broke the rules, but because they represent everything that is wrong with the modern game and the world in general. Greed, arrogance, fakery, narcissism, and entitlement - treating people and sports as commodities that can be manipulated or fixed through bribes, corruption, threats, bullying, money laundering, and an army of corrupt lawyers.
City getting severe punishments won't just be a victory for the Premier League - it's a victory for football, for sport, for fairness, and for everyone who's ever worked hard all their life, only to finish second because the game of life they were playing had been designed for other people to succeed instead.
It's very rare that moments like this come around in sports, in politics or in business. But when they do, the decision makers have a moral duty to show the wider world what happens when you try to manipulate the rules of the game to the detriment of other people.
Cheating on such an industrial scale for so long changes everything. We probably suffered more than most, but City are also responsible for inflated transfer fees and wages, smaller clubs missing out on FA/League Cup trophies, teams getting relegated, teams missing Champions League/Europa League places, and many other moments that could've altered a club's entire future significantly. We'll naturally focus on the titles we should've won, but who knows what an FA Cup trophy might have done for Stoke City or Watford. Or a League cup for Sunderland, Southampton, Spurs, or Villa. Teams that got to those finals on merit, only to lose out on a once in a generation trophy to a gang of cheating frauds and mercenaries. Imagine the celebrations and scenes in those cities after such a long wait, and all the lost parades, parties, memories and stories to tell their grandchildren. Besides all the financial rule-breaking, the main crime here is what City have stolen from others - quite literally.
Stealing, lying, cheating, or decieving another person is a bad thing to do - that's a universal law of humanity no matter where you're from. But when you do it at such a widespread, pre-meditated level to an entire sport for well over a decade, then the punishment needs to be greater than simply a consequence of 'breaking the rules'. The punishment should represent a watershed moment, a significant step forward, learning lessons, and a line in the sand that is drawn so these things can never be allowed to happen in the future.
Nail these dirty, cheating, classless, and shameless scumbags to the wall, and let football fans everywhere enjoy watching them get exactly what they deserve whilst they burn.
Good post.
Abu Dhabi FC have dragged the game down to unprecedented levels. Since the creation of the PL and the CL, there has been a degree of inequality in the game, with the bigger clubs getting richer and richer. However, although the money should be more fairly distributed that is quite normal and to be expected. There has always still been the opportunity for well run clubs to compete.
What city are doing is unprecedented, they didnt want to build properly, they didnt care about abiding by the rules of the game and growing organically, which they very easily could have done. Their attitude was, we want everything now. In their own words They had to cheat to take on the (imaginary) cartel!
They have treated the game, the authorities, the rules and consequently, the fans, with disdain. They have broken pretty much every rule and regulation, seemingly safe in the knowledge that their wealth and political influence would ensure they would never be challenged.
They were famously ready to spend £30m to bury uefa in litigation for decades. They dont cooperate with the authorities when asked to do so.
Football is supposed to be cyclical, even the two truly world class clubs in the PL, Liverpool and united, have suffered down times, this wont happen with the sportswashers. It will not be allowed to happen, there will be no competing with them, unless the authorities actually punish them.
Their fans reactions tell it perfectly. Celebrating lawyers, singing Well cheat when we want to , constantly playing the victims despite unprecedented charges accusing their club of cheating - they simply wont even entertain the fact they are guilty. They seem to believe its fine to inflate owner related sponsorships and sponsorships from fake companies because, you know, the cartel! They genuinely dont see an issue with their club having the biggest commercial income in the game, despite having barely any fans , the fuckers can only manage 2 bus stops for a fucking trophy parade!!!
In short, they have very nearly killed the game. Along with their Saudi neighbours, they will soon finish it off. Unless the game decides its had enough of them.