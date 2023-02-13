I think I understand the gist of what you are saying and I have been thinking about this. It is not a court of law that will be judging Man City, based on the burden of proof and forming a legal judgement.



Instead Man City are part of a group, The Premier League and each member is bound by certain contractual agreements, many of which it is alleged City broke and continued to flaunt over a number of years.



Naively in my own mind, I have been wondering if City are found to have indeed broken many if not all of the 115 charges, whether the other PL member clubs will effectively say, "We do not accept any appeal from Man City on this matter and we would like them expelled from the Premier league for this level of cheating/fraud/abuse."



There is no precedent for what I'm guessing but effective I wonder if pressure will be put to them from other powerful clubs.



Could be a bit of a watershed moment, if other owners of Newcastle, Man United etc know they can not do any of this in the future.



That's a much simpler summary. They're a Premier League Club, a member of the Premier League 'organisation', and they have to follow Premier League rules.Whoever makes the final judgment will be making it based on the allegations as they pertain to the rules - not some Latin interpretation or historical case precedents (that lawyers can often use to wriggle out of it in a civil or criminal court). If I clearly break the rules at work which I'm contractually signed up to, and it affects all the other employees - then no amount of tribunals, appeals or lawyers will get me out of it, as its not a civil or criminal case (although City's problems may well extend beyond the PL once the initial footballing allegations are upheld). It's ultimately a private matter between the Premier League and one of its members.There is no precedent for this. None. It's worse than Juventus, PSG, Ben Johnson and Lance Armstrong (plus Guardiola....). In its complexity, in it's pre-meditation and in the clandestine way its been systematically hidden from view. The other major unprecedented factor is that there's 19 other clubs that have significant influence on the case - like having 19 key witnesses in court who can testify that the perpetrator not only committed the crimes, but that those crimes meant all 19 suffered as a consequence. It really is a case of up shit creek with no paddle for the bald fraud and his cheating scumbag bosses. Add in the fact the the PL are desperate to restore some integrity and protect the brand, and you have the perfect recipe for every possible book to be thrown at them (of which there's an entire library to choose from over the last 15 years).It's literally like all the stars aligning perfectly in terms of timing, the wider context, the looming pressure on the PL, the level of anger amongst the other clubs and fans (not just here, but across Europe), and of course - the truckloads of evidence that have been compiled.This is well past the point of no return for City in my view. Any media silence or journalists twisting of the narrative over the coming months is ultimately meaningless - like re-arranging the deckchairs on the Titanic.