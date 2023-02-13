« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 858 859 860 861 862 [863]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2237074 times)

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,517
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34480 on: Today at 09:10:40 am »

If the charges against City are upheld then not only should their titles be stripped but surely the owners no longer pass the fit and proper test and they should be forced to sell or get thrown out altogether.

On the subject of ownership the PL needs to block the Qataris buying United (or us for that matter). They are even worse than Abu Dhabi when it comes to human rights and nothing will change if theyre allowed to come in.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34481 on: Today at 09:32:15 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:16:33 am
Definitely.

In addition to the (hopefully) serious consequences that City will face, there's a delicious irony to this whole situation.

The fundamental concept of sportswashing is to use a club to launder money and wash reputations - using the club as a very public face of the owner or state, and thereby becoming 'cleaner' by association (even though the atrocities still continue in the state's own government and treatment of its people).

These revelations reverse the whole sportswashing project completely, and instead help to reinforce what immoral shitstains they truly are. Not only did they think it was acceptable to abuse human rights and continue medieval-style laws and practices (that the Western world abandoned long ago), but they were so arrogant they thought they could walk into the Premier League and cheat their way to the top - backed by expensive lawyers, accountants, and the same bullying approaches practiced in their own country.

As a state, their project is now an abject failure. The curtain has been fully pulled back to reveal what a bunch of liars, cheats, and vile c*nts Mansour and his nauseating army of degenerates really are. No morals, no ethics, no conscience, and no grasp of what football (or fair play) really means to fans and communities around the world.

The Premier League needs to give the harshest punishment possible to City - for what they've done to football, sport, and to fairness for over a decade. Not just because they broke the rules, but because they represent everything that is wrong with the modern game and the world in general. Greed, arrogance, fakery, narcissism, and entitlement - treating people and sports as commodities that can be manipulated or fixed through bribes, corruption, threats, bullying, money laundering, and an army of corrupt lawyers.

City getting severe punishments won't just be a victory for the Premier League - it's a victory for football, for sport, for fairness, and for everyone who's ever worked hard all their life, only to finish second because the game of life they were playing had been designed for other people to succeed instead.

It's very rare that moments like this come around in sports, in politics or in business. But when they do, the decision makers have a moral duty to show the wider world what happens when you try to manipulate the rules of the game to the detriment of other people.

Cheating on such an industrial scale for so long changes everything. We probably suffered more than most, but City are also responsible for inflated transfer fees and wages, smaller clubs missing out on FA/League Cup trophies, teams getting relegated, teams missing Champions League/Europa League places, and many other moments that could've altered a club's entire future significantly. We'll naturally focus on the titles we should've won, but who knows what an FA Cup trophy might have done for Stoke City or Watford. Or a League cup for Sunderland, Southampton, Spurs, or Villa. Teams that got to those finals on merit, only to lose out on a once in a generation trophy to a gang of cheating frauds and mercenaries. Imagine the celebrations and scenes in those cities after such a long wait, and all the lost parades, parties, memories and stories to tell their grandchildren. Besides all the financial rule-breaking, the main crime here is what City have stolen from others - quite literally.

Stealing, lying, cheating, or decieving another person is a bad thing to do - that's a universal law of humanity no matter where you're from. But when you do it at such a widespread, pre-meditated level to an entire sport for well over a decade, then the punishment needs to be greater than simply a consequence of 'breaking the rules'. The punishment should represent a watershed moment, a significant step forward, learning lessons, and a line in the sand that is drawn so these things can never be allowed to happen in the future.

Nail these dirty, cheating, classless, and shameless scumbags to the wall, and let football fans everywhere enjoy watching them get exactly what they deserve whilst they burn.
Good post.
Abu Dhabi FC have dragged the game down to unprecedented levels. Since the creation of the PL and the CL, there has been a degree of inequality in the game, with the bigger clubs getting richer and richer. However, although the money should be more fairly distributed that is quite normal and to be expected. There has always still been the opportunity for well run clubs to compete.
What city are doing is unprecedented, they didnt want to build properly, they didnt care about abiding by the rules of the game and growing organically, which they very easily could have done. Their attitude was, we want everything now. In their own words They had to cheat to take on the (imaginary) cartel!
They have treated the game, the authorities, the rules and consequently, the fans, with disdain. They have broken pretty much every rule and regulation, seemingly safe in the knowledge that their wealth and political influence would ensure they would never be challenged.
They were famously ready to spend £30m to bury uefa in litigation for decades. They dont cooperate with the authorities when asked to do so.
Football is supposed to be cyclical, even the two truly world class clubs in the PL, Liverpool and united, have suffered down times, this wont happen with the sportswashers. It will not be allowed to happen, there will be no competing with them, unless the authorities actually punish them.

Their fans reactions tell it perfectly. Celebrating lawyers, singing Well cheat when we want to , constantly playing the victims despite unprecedented charges accusing their club of cheating - they simply wont even entertain the fact they are guilty. They seem to believe its fine to inflate owner related sponsorships and sponsorships from fake companies because, you know, the cartel! They genuinely dont see an issue with their club having the biggest commercial income in the game, despite having barely any fans , the fuckers can only manage 2 bus stops for a fucking trophy parade!!!

In short, they have very nearly killed the game. Along with their Saudi neighbours, they will soon finish it off. Unless the game decides its had enough of them.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,772
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34482 on: Today at 09:39:13 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:16:33 am
Definitely.

In addition to the (hopefully) serious consequences that City will face, there's a delicious irony to this whole situation.

The fundamental concept of sportswashing is to use a club to launder money and wash reputations - using the club as a very public face of the owner or state, and thereby becoming 'cleaner' by association (even though the atrocities still continue in the state's own government and treatment of its people).

These revelations reverse the whole sportswashing project completely, and instead help to reinforce what immoral shitstains they truly are. Not only did they think it was acceptable to abuse human rights and continue medieval-style laws and practices (that the Western world abandoned long ago), but they were so arrogant they thought they could walk into the Premier League and cheat their way to the top - backed by expensive lawyers, accountants, and the same bullying approaches practiced in their own country.

As a state, their project is now an abject failure. The curtain has been fully pulled back to reveal what a bunch of liars, cheats, and vile c*nts Mansour and his nauseating army of degenerates really are. No morals, no ethics, no conscience, and no grasp of what football (or fair play) really means to fans and communities around the world.

The Premier League needs to give the harshest punishment possible to City - for what they've done to football, sport, and to fairness for over a decade. Not just because they broke the rules, but because they represent everything that is wrong with the modern game and the world in general. Greed, arrogance, fakery, narcissism, and entitlement - treating people and sports as commodities that can be manipulated or fixed through bribes, corruption, threats, bullying, money laundering, and an army of corrupt lawyers.

City getting severe punishments won't just be a victory for the Premier League - it's a victory for football, for sport, for fairness, and for everyone who's ever worked hard all their life, only to finish second because the game of life they were playing had been designed for other people to succeed instead.

It's very rare that moments like this come around in sports, in politics or in business. But when they do, the decision makers have a moral duty to show the wider world what happens when you try to manipulate the rules of the game to the detriment of other people.

Cheating on such an industrial scale for so long changes everything. We probably suffered more than most, but City are also responsible for inflated transfer fees and wages, smaller clubs missing out on FA/League Cup trophies, teams getting relegated, teams missing Champions League/Europa League places, and many other moments that could've altered a club's entire future significantly. We'll naturally focus on the titles we should've won, but who knows what an FA Cup trophy might have done for Stoke City or Watford. Or a League cup for Sunderland, Southampton, Spurs, or Villa. Teams that got to those finals on merit, only to lose out on a once in a generation trophy to a gang of cheating frauds and mercenaries. Imagine the celebrations and scenes in those cities after such a long wait, and all the lost parades, parties, memories and stories to tell their grandchildren. Besides all the financial rule-breaking, the main crime here is what City have stolen from others - quite literally.

Stealing, lying, cheating, or decieving another person is a bad thing to do - that's a universal law of humanity no matter where you're from. But when you do it at such a widespread, pre-meditated level to an entire sport for well over a decade, then the punishment needs to be greater than simply a consequence of 'breaking the rules'. The punishment should represent a watershed moment, a significant step forward, learning lessons, and a line in the sand that is drawn so these things can never be allowed to happen in the future.

Nail these dirty, cheating, classless, and shameless scumbags to the wall, and let football fans everywhere enjoy watching them get exactly what they deserve whilst they burn.

And the irony is that the Premier League, itself being a creation based on pure greed, could come out as great moral winners out of this, if they punish Man City severely ...
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,951
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34483 on: Today at 09:40:34 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:10:40 am
If the charges against City are upheld then not only should their titles be stripped but surely the owners no longer pass the fit and proper test and they should be forced to sell or get thrown out altogether.

On the subject of ownership the PL needs to block the Qataris buying United (or us for that matter). They are even worse than Abu Dhabi when it comes to human rights and nothing will change if theyre allowed to come in.

Unlikely unfortunately. The British government effectively forced the PL to accept the Saudi takeover of Newcastle. It the Qataris want in, they'll get in.

I think what we're seeing here is the Premier League accepting the inevitability of State owned clubs, so they're trying to lay down a marker when it comes to complying with the rules by targeting City's multiple transgressions, to stop them all getting in on the act.

Right now Abu Dhabi's only defence is that they've been doing this for 15 odd years, so why are the PL only going draconian now? Of course, we know it's because they flouted the rules in the past, shrugged off the fines and carried on doing it, but I don't think most regular folks realise that.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34484 on: Today at 09:41:01 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on February 13, 2023, 08:23:34 am
Sam, I think you are a great poster, but sometimes I do feel if you took the time read the posts carefully you'd actually get the point being made more often. The bold is not my point (though that Universe is actually this one - under the doctrine of illegality arrangements made for illegal purposes are not ipse facto void ab initio, though it often will be - the subject is mired in complexity and recent attempts to clarify it in Patel v Mirza I fear have left it in a worse state than before. As a minor tangent - this is because it would sometimes, though rarely be unfair to unwind a contract, even if made for an illegal purpose)

No. My point (put simply) is that say in a commercial arrangement one party (A) is afraid the other (B) might do some bad criminal thing which would jeopardise their position. However, it just being illegal is not much comfort to A (particularly in cases where tort law might not provide an adequate remedy, such as this one) as they would have to prove bad thing beyond reasonable doubt and prove intention. So they put in a term which makes bad thing a breach of contract, and provide for suitable punishments which would suit A. This term does not make the bad thing legal, but it provides a remedy that is accessible and ensures that A does not have to prove the bad thing beyond reasonable doubt to obtain relief. This is the situation here. A crime is not yet being alleged - merely a breach of the contractual arrangements which a club must enter into in order to play in the league.

(As a note here: the otherwise is used here to mean in all other respects in relation to the actus reus (and I was making no comment on the mens rea.)
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,487
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34485 on: Today at 11:13:10 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:41:01 am


I believe Cowboy is talking about the different levels of burden of proof between a criminal act and a contract breach.  The same 'act' that can result in a breach of contract would require a decison on the balance of probabiliteis in one case (contract dispute) and proof beyond reasonable doubt in the other (criminal court).

As for the Latin....
Logged
Believer

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34486 on: Today at 11:27:42 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:13:10 am
I believe Cowboy is talking about the different levels of burden of proof between a criminal act and a contract breach.  The same 'act' that can result in a breach of contract would require a decison on the balance of probabiliteis in one case (contract dispute) and proof beyond reasonable doubt in the other (criminal court).

As for the Latin....

Quite, and the fact that the contractual provision can provide bespoke and useful remedies (in this case punishments) which may not be available as a result of a criminal breach. (Also the difference in law with respect to the admissibility of evidence being particularly useful as well). Personally think my point wasn't unclear at all, but opinions may vary on that.

I've already been admonished for the Latin!
« Last Edit: Today at 11:30:19 am by CowboyKangaroo »
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,055
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34487 on: Today at 12:23:11 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 11:27:42 am
Quite, and the fact that the contractual provision can provide bespoke and useful remedies (in this case punishments) which may not be available as a result of a criminal breach. (Also the difference in law with respect to the admissibility of evidence being particularly useful as well). Personally think my point wasn't unclear at all, but opinions may vary on that.

I've already been admonished for the Latin!

I think I understand the gist of what you are saying and I have been thinking about this. It is not a court of law that will be judging Man City, based on the burden of proof and forming a legal judgement.

Instead Man City are part of a group, The Premier League and each member is bound by certain contractual agreements, many of which it is alleged City broke and continued to flaunt over a number of years.

Naively in my own mind, I have been wondering if City are found to have indeed broken many if not all of the 115 charges, whether the other PL member clubs will effectively say, "We do not accept any appeal from Man City on this matter and we would like them expelled from the Premier league for this level of cheating/fraud/abuse."

There is no precedent for what I'm guessing but effective I wonder if pressure will be put to them from other powerful clubs.

Could be a bit of a watershed moment, if other owners of Newcastle, Man United etc know they can not do any of this in the future.



Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,951
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34488 on: Today at 12:46:06 pm »
So, if the PL find City guilty, can they appeal the decision in the courts, where the burden of proof is higher, in the hopes the courts will strike down the Premier League's findings?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,055
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34489 on: Today at 12:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:46:06 pm
So, if the PL find City guilty, can they appeal the decision in the courts, where the burden of proof is higher, in the hopes the courts will strike down the Premier League's findings?

I don't believe so. The PL has an appeal procedure though. The appeal at CAS, the European one is not available for this case, that was how they wriggled out of Uefa trouble in 2014, was it?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34490 on: Today at 12:55:38 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:23:11 pm
I think I understand the gist of what you are saying and I have been thinking about this. It is not a court of law that will be judging Man City, based on the burden of proof and forming a legal judgement.

Instead Man City are part of a group, The Premier League and each member is bound by certain contractual agreements, many of which it is alleged City broke and continued to flaunt over a number of years.

Naively in my own mind, I have been wondering if City are found to have indeed broken many if not all of the 115 charges, whether the other PL member clubs will effectively say, "We do not accept any appeal from Man City on this matter and we would like them expelled from the Premier league for this level of cheating/fraud/abuse."

There is no precedent for what I'm guessing but effective I wonder if pressure will be put to them from other powerful clubs.

Could be a bit of a watershed moment, if other owners of Newcastle, Man United etc know they can not do any of this in the future.
That's a much simpler summary. They're a Premier League Club, a member of the Premier League 'organisation', and they have to follow Premier League rules.

Whoever makes the final judgment will be making it based on the allegations as they pertain to the rules - not some Latin interpretation or historical case precedents (that lawyers can often use to wriggle out of it in a civil or criminal court). If I clearly break the rules at work which I'm contractually signed up to, and it affects all the other employees - then no amount of tribunals, appeals or lawyers will get me out of it, as its not a civil or criminal case (although City's problems may well extend beyond the PL once the initial footballing allegations are upheld). It's ultimately a private matter between the Premier League and one of its members.

There is no precedent for this. None. It's worse than Juventus, PSG, Ben Johnson and Lance Armstrong (plus Guardiola....). In its complexity, in it's pre-meditation and in the clandestine way its been systematically hidden from view. The other major unprecedented factor is that there's 19 other clubs that have significant influence on the case - like having 19 key witnesses in court who can testify that the perpetrator not only committed the crimes, but that those crimes meant all 19 suffered as a consequence. It really is a case of up shit creek with no paddle for the bald fraud and his cheating scumbag bosses. Add in the fact the the PL are desperate to restore some integrity and protect the brand, and you have the perfect recipe for every possible book to be thrown at them (of which there's an entire library to choose from over the last 15 years).

It's literally like all the stars aligning perfectly in terms of timing, the wider context, the looming pressure on the PL, the level of anger amongst the other clubs and fans (not just here, but across Europe), and of course - the truckloads of evidence that have been compiled.

This is well past the point of no return for City in my view. Any media silence or journalists twisting of the narrative over the coming months is ultimately meaningless - like re-arranging the deckchairs on the Titanic.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:02:36 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,951
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34491 on: Today at 01:00:43 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:32:15 am
Their fans reactions tell it perfectly. Celebrating lawyers, singing Well cheat when we want to , constantly playing the victims despite unprecedented charges accusing their club of cheating - they simply wont even entertain the fact they are guilty. They seem to believe its fine to inflate owner related sponsorships and sponsorships from fake companies because, you know, the cartel! They genuinely dont see an issue with their club having the biggest commercial income in the game, despite having barely any fans , the fuckers can only manage 2 bus stops for a fucking trophy parade!!!

In short, they have very nearly killed the game. Along with their Saudi neighbours, they will soon finish it off. Unless the game decides its had enough of them.

City fans don't care. They know what they are - nobody is that ignorant.  We've seen it clearly: they've moved on from trying to explain it away to coming up with faux justifications for why they had to do it.

They want to win everything, every year, now and forever, amen. The trophies mean nothing to them. What they value is the anger and indignation of the supporters of whoever finish second because nobody past the runner up cares what they win.

They're a gang of trolls whose only purpose is deprive others of joy. They can't celebrate their wins and have no respect, so all they have is making other fans feel shit.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,783
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34492 on: Today at 01:01:55 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:55:38 pm
Add in the fact the the PL are desperate to restore some integrity and protect the brand

Huge, huge responsibility for those involved in this. Because it directly links to United becoming another sport washer. If they just let them off at this point with a slap on the wrist, that's game over. Newcastle and Man United have carte blanche to do the same, opens the door for others to come and join the fun (ourselves and Spurs clearly available, Arsenal probably get a lot of interest).
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34493 on: Today at 01:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:46:06 pm
So, if the PL find City guilty, can they appeal the decision in the courts, where the burden of proof is higher, in the hopes the courts will strike down the Premier League's findings?

No. The burden of proof is the same in both commission and further arbitration. They are also barred from appealing any arbitration findings to another Court (with exceptions which apply to all arbitration proceedings such as if bribery or some other act which is contrary to natural justice has occurred). In any case, even if these were not arbitration proceedings (and being heard through the usual judicial proceedings governing contracts) the standard is the same. The standard of proof would only be different in criminal proceedings.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,951
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34494 on: Today at 01:03:23 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:47:38 pm
I don't believe so. The PL has an appeal procedure though. The appeal at CAS, the European one is not available for this case, that was how they wriggled out of Uefa trouble in 2014, was it?

Something like that. They dragged it out so the time limit f the case expired, so they got off on a technicality.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34495 on: Today at 01:12:02 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:55:38 pm
That's a much simpler summary. They're a Premier League Club, a member of the Premier League 'organisation', and they have to follow Premier League rules.

Whoever makes the final judgment will be making it based on the allegations as they pertain to the rules - not some Latin interpretation or historical case precedents (that lawyers can often use to wriggle out of it in a civil or criminal court). If I clearly break the rules at work which I'm contractually signed up to, and it affects all the other employees - then no amount of tribunals, appeals or lawyers will get me out of it, as its not a civil or criminal case (although City's problems may well extend beyond the PL once the initial footballing allegations are upheld). It's ultimately a private matter between the Premier League and one of its members.


That's not quite correct. Arbitratal proceedings are in essence a form of civil proceedings, and the legal principles governing English law will govern these proceedings, though they are not strictly judicial in nature. What is correct is that this is matter of proving a breach which exists via breach of contract - so the terms of that contract, their construction, and how the facts support this breach will be how this case is decided. Lionel was making a slightly different point to mine (or perhaps building on it - some of which I agree with, some of which I am not wholly convinced of)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:16:42 pm by CowboyKangaroo »
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,128
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34496 on: Today at 01:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:46:06 pm
So, if the PL find City guilty, can they appeal the decision in the courts, where the burden of proof is higher, in the hopes the courts will strike down the Premier League's findings?

I think that technically they can but going to a public court would open up the avenues to force them to release everything they are hiding into full view of the public. They may threaten with it, but I'm pretty sure they would do anything to avoid airing their dirty laundry in public. I mean, they stopped cooperating in 2018 - all of that would have to be released. You don't stop cooperating if you're clean.
Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34497 on: Today at 01:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:14:15 pm
I think that technically they can but going to a public court would open up the avenues to force them to release everything they are hiding into full view of the public. They may threaten with it, but I'm pretty sure they would do anything to avoid airing their dirty laundry in public. I mean, they stopped cooperating in 2018 - all of that would have to be released. You don't stop cooperating if you're clean.

They can't unless something happens which breaches the arbitration act (egregious act of malfeasance, jurisdiction, breach of arbitration agreement etc). They would need to challenge the very foundation of the proceedings, rather than its findings.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:19:09 pm by CowboyKangaroo »
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34498 on: Today at 01:31:19 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 01:16:18 pm
They can't unless something happens which breaches the arbitration act (egregious act of malfeasance, jurisdiction, breach of arbitration agreement etc). They would need to challenge the very foundation of the proceedings, rather than its findings.

Are they likely to do that?
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,375
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34499 on: Today at 01:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:03:23 pm
Something like that. They dragged it out so the time limit f the case expired, so they got off on a technicality.

Technicaliteh you say?

https://youtu.be/e4CgqV1A5Lg
Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34500 on: Today at 01:35:49 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 01:31:19 pm
Are they likely to do that?

They are likely to try if things don't go their way. From a brief study of the Premier League's rules with respect to arbitration, they seem perfectly adequate. If nothing arguably untoward happens in the proceedings they are unlikely to be granted permission to appeal. As this is dependent on prospective matters it is hard to have a strong view! Worth noting that it is extremely difficult to argue arbitration proceedings have not been conducted properly after the fact.

I would note that any successful appeal to the Courts would be extremely damaging to the entire rule structure that the Premier League is founded on.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:43:16 pm by CowboyKangaroo »
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,055
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34501 on: Today at 01:53:59 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:55:38 pm
That's a much simpler summary. They're a Premier League Club, a member of the Premier League 'organisation', and they have to follow Premier League rules.

Whoever makes the final judgment will be making it based on the allegations as they pertain to the rules - not some Latin interpretation or historical case precedents (that lawyers can often use to wriggle out of it in a civil or criminal court). If I clearly break the rules at work which I'm contractually signed up to, and it affects all the other employees - then no amount of tribunals, appeals or lawyers will get me out of it, as its not a civil or criminal case (although City's problems may well extend beyond the PL once the initial footballing allegations are upheld). It's ultimately a private matter between the Premier League and one of its members.

There is no precedent for this. None. It's worse than Juventus, PSG, Ben Johnson and Lance Armstrong (plus Guardiola....). In its complexity, in it's pre-meditation and in the clandestine way its been systematically hidden from view. The other major unprecedented factor is that there's 19 other clubs that have significant influence on the case - like having 19 key witnesses in court who can testify that the perpetrator not only committed the crimes, but that those crimes meant all 19 suffered as a consequence. It really is a case of up shit creek with no paddle for the bald fraud and his cheating scumbag bosses. Add in the fact the the PL are desperate to restore some integrity and protect the brand, and you have the perfect recipe for every possible book to be thrown at them (of which there's an entire library to choose from over the last 15 years).

It's literally like all the stars aligning perfectly in terms of timing, the wider context, the looming pressure on the PL, the level of anger amongst the other clubs and fans (not just here, but across Europe), and of course - the truckloads of evidence that have been compiled.

This is well past the point of no return for City in my view. Any media silence or journalists twisting of the narrative over the coming months is ultimately meaningless - like re-arranging the deckchairs on the Titanic.

Thank you.

I guess we hope the evidence the PL has is compelling and watertight, to a degree.

Really hope the next step is PL review panel say "This case is watertight, on 103 counts, we have presented the summary to all other 19 clubs and they demand action from us, and will back 100% any sanctions we deem necessary."

Fuck you, City, your exclusive league group don't want you anymore. Off you go.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34502 on: Today at 01:58:53 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:53:59 pm
Thank you.

I guess we hope the evidence the PL has is compelling and watertight, to a degree.

Really hope the next step is PL review panel say "This case is watertight, on 103 counts, we have presented the summary to all other 19 clubs and they demand action from us, and will back 100% any sanctions we deem necessary."

Fuck you, City, your exclusive league group don't want you anymore. Off you go.

Given that there are already contractual provisions for the Commission and further arbitration, the only way that will happen is if the majority of clubs vote to remove those requirements, which is possible but mired in legal difficulty and probably not very attractive to the 19 clubs. To my mind, the existing procedure seems best to me, even if it will take a long time to see justice.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,055
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34503 on: Today at 02:15:06 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 01:58:53 pm
Given that there are already contractual provisions for the Commission and further arbitration, the only way that will happen is if the majority of clubs vote to remove those requirements, which is possible but mired in legal difficulty and probably not very attractive to the 19 clubs. To my mind, the existing procedure seems best to me, even if it will take a long time to see justice.

Does it have to take a long time?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34504 on: Today at 02:26:39 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:15:06 pm
Does it have to take a long time?

No, but it probably will. (If City were more confident of their position it could probably be wrapped up in a year or so). City will likely use the disclosure process to provide a mountain of useless information, seek far too many expert witnesses, and will bog down the pre-hearing matters with pointless arguments about proper procedure. It will be frustrating and time consuming for the PL to cut through that.

Also (this is quite speculative) good luck to the PL getting auditors to handle the docs - whoever handles that could risk jeopardising their contracts with Abu Dhabi companies.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:29:02 pm by CowboyKangaroo »
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34505 on: Today at 03:33:51 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 01:35:49 pm
They are likely to try if things don't go their way. From a brief study of the Premier League's rules with respect to arbitration, they seem perfectly adequate. If nothing arguably untoward happens in the proceedings they are unlikely to be granted permission to appeal. As this is dependent on prospective matters it is hard to have a strong view! Worth noting that it is extremely difficult to argue arbitration proceedings have not been conducted properly after the fact.

I would note that any successful appeal to the Courts would be extremely damaging to the entire rule structure that the Premier League is founded on.

From recent bit of research I did at work its section 68 of the arbitration act on ground of "serious irregularity" which covers things like duty to act fairly and impartially and giving each party reasonable opportunity to put forward its case and respond.

I could see arguments that whole process is driven by agenda against city, claims that evidence was obtained by illegality etc.

Its not often used however is most cases companies do not want to throw away huge sums in legal fees on limited prospects of success which might not apply in the case of city.  But equally would they want all the evidence to come out in public.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,668
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34506 on: Today at 03:37:26 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on Today at 03:33:51 pm

Its not often used however is most cases companies do not want to throw away huge sums in legal fees on limited prospects of success which might not apply in the case of city.  But equally would they want all the evidence to come out in public.
The cheating c*nts won't care how much it costs to get off the hook.
Not as if they haven't got it.
Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34507 on: Today at 03:48:35 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on Today at 03:33:51 pm
From recent bit of research I did at work its section 68 of the arbitration act on ground of "serious irregularity" which covers things like duty to act fairly and impartially and giving each party reasonable opportunity to put forward its case and respond.

I could see arguments that whole process is driven by agenda against city, claims that evidence was obtained by illegality etc.

Its not often used however is most cases companies do not want to throw away huge sums in legal fees on limited prospects of success which might not apply in the case of city.  But equally would they want all the evidence to come out in public.

Impartiality refers to the arbitrators (i.e. the commission)- not the PL themselves. Illegality is a moot point as it covered by the arbitration agreement as to what evidence is admissible. As previously noted; there could of course be prospective issues of fairness which alter the position.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,951
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34508 on: Today at 04:19:59 pm »
Yeah, City won't have a defense. Their case will be built on technicalities and missteps in procedures being followed.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34509 on: Today at 04:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:19:59 pm
Yeah, City won't have a defense. Their case will be built on technicalities and missteps in procedures being followed.

I would imagine so, a strategy built on producing a high Defence submission with hundred of exhibits introducing a whole loads of largely irrelevant and submissions and hopeless counterclaims, expert reports with vast amount of quantum documentation, bogging the  tribunal down and requiring premier league to may lengthy reply submissions or procedural applications to have parts of the defence struck out, drag out disclosure process and make numerous application to the tribunal about source of evidence etc.

Prolonging the process and laying groundwork for later challenges to fairness of the arbitration if applications are dealt with to quickly.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34510 on: Today at 05:38:24 pm »
Another absolute corker from our favourite bluelooner!
 They didn't have evidence. They were told in August 2019 that there was a fix in place and that involved Liverpool winning the league. He offered his help to counter that and they didn't take him up on it.

It would seem that in the season we won the title , City were told there was a fix in place ( presumably with the officials) that meant it had been decided we were going to win the league! :lmao
Just when you think they cant get any more unhinged, they go and totally redeem themselves! :lmao
Logged

Online Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 566
  • You Love Us
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34511 on: Today at 05:42:14 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:38:24 pm
Another absolute corker from our favourite bluelooner!
 They didn't have evidence. They were told in August 2019 that there was a fix in place and that involved Liverpool winning the league. He offered his help to counter that and they didn't take him up on it.

It would seem that in the season we won the title , City were told there was a fix in place ( presumably with the officials) that meant it had been decided we were going to win the league! :lmao
Just when you think they cant get any more unhinged, they go and totally redeem themselves! :lmao

Wait, what? Us "being allowed" to win the League back in 19/20 nullified their breaches of FFP and financial fraud? Is that what they're saying?

Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,342
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34512 on: Today at 05:57:25 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:38:24 pm
Another absolute corker from our favourite bluelooner!
 They didn't have evidence. They were told in August 2019 that there was a fix in place and that involved Liverpool winning the league. He offered his help to counter that and they didn't take him up on it.

It would seem that in the season we won the title , City were told there was a fix in place ( presumably with the officials) that meant it had been decided we were going to win the league! :lmao
Just when you think they cant get any more unhinged, they go and totally redeem themselves! :lmao

Link please. I fancy reading some mad shit later this evening
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 858 859 860 861 862 [863]   Go Up
« previous next »
 