Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34440 on: Today at 08:05:26 am »
Quote from: nick_8589 on Yesterday at 05:33:33 pm
Make of this what you will, but I've just been privy to some startling information that would blow the lid off PGMOL and the power brokers at the Premier League, if it became public. It involves a recording of a conversation between the match day referee and VAR official at a recent away match, a recording that is now in the hands of City.

Referee 1 - offside decision
VAR official - ref hold up just drawing some wiggly lines to check 1 sec
4.5 mins later
VAR official - mate the player is 5 yards onside you got the decision wrong recommend you change it
Referee 1 - you sure mate?
VAR official - positive
Referee 1 - thanks mate, team work makes the dream work - oh whilst youre on fancy a cheeky Nandos after this
VAR official - sound
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34441 on: Today at 08:14:40 am »
Only about a week since all the charges by the PL with noise about fraud, fake payments, Stevies slip and now, today its hard to find any news across the UK media regarding Citys case (plenty about them beating Arsenal).
Actually - The BBC has a long article introducing Lord Pannick as Citys galactico lawyer. Seems that banner did the trick.
Now we have City back on top and its (dodgy) business as usual. Have to keep marketing the product.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34442 on: Today at 08:44:46 am »
Does anyone expect any real justice to be served to these blood money cheats?
Me neither.   >:(
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34443 on: Today at 09:11:35 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:03:20 am
PrestwichBlue sniffs bike seats and steals womens underwear off clotheslines, pass it on.

What kind of sick monster steals clean underwear?!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34444 on: Today at 09:31:10 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:03:20 am
PrestwichBlue sniffs bike seats and steals womens underwear off clotheslines, pass it on.
Isnt he the loser that signed on here as Manchester Blue and made a right fool of himself?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34445 on: Today at 09:32:22 am »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 09:11:35 am
What kind of sick monster steals clean underwear?!

:lmao
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34446 on: Today at 09:49:48 am »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 09:11:35 am
What kind of sick monster steals clean underwear?!

 ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34447 on: Today at 09:51:42 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:44:46 am
Does anyone expect any real justice to be served to these blood money cheats?
Me neither.   >:(


Not a chance.
Especially as more big clubs look set to fall into oil despots hands in the near future.
Footballs done.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34448 on: Today at 09:56:40 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 08:14:40 am
Only about a week since all the charges by the PL with noise about fraud, fake payments, Stevies slip and now, today its hard to find any news across the UK media regarding Citys case (plenty about them beating Arsenal).
Actually - The BBC has a long article introducing Lord Pannick as Citys galactico lawyer. Seems that banner did the trick.
Now we have City back on top and its (dodgy) business as usual. Have to keep marketing the product.
it took the PL 4 years to lay the charges, and by all accounts it'll take months for the outcome to be finalized. expecting this to be in the media every day simply isn't gonna happen.  I'm not gonna read anything into it at this point, at all.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34449 on: Today at 10:00:15 am »
Yeah there's no real new news, you can't expect every media outlet to have this in their headlines when nothing is moving.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34450 on: Today at 10:19:05 am »
It's probably for the best that the media keep silent on this anyway.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34451 on: Today at 10:23:16 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:19:05 am
It's probably for the best that the media keep silent on this anyway.
why
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34452 on: Today at 10:27:44 am »
Dont forget, Abu Dhabi have evidence that is going to destroy PGMOL and the PL :lmao
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34453 on: Today at 10:36:12 am »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 09:11:35 am
What kind of sick monster steals clean underwear?!
:lmao
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34454 on: Today at 11:01:58 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:19:05 am
It's probably for the best that the media keep silent on this anyway.

Perhaps, but the media needs to be balanced and unbiased.

Ill give an example; Ive just read a bit by Barney Ronay in the guardian about the match last night that actually allowed comments this time (albeit the window was closed pretty quickly). It was about the match rather than the charges/cheating. Whats annoying is that any negative comments about city financing have been removed, which you could argue was understandable if it was just about the match and nothing else.

However, theres no balance here because all the pro city comments which are not match related and refer to the ongoing case have all been allowed to stay in. So youre not allowed to say that city have done anything wrong but you can be pro city and freely criticise the PL or make comments that it doesnt matter, they can spend what they want who caresetc etc. Thats not balanced.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34455 on: Today at 12:05:00 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:51:42 am
Not a chance.
Especially as more big clubs look set to fall into oil despots hands in the near future.
Footballs done.

It actually is once this is all settled and they have a nondescript fine and transfer ban for a 2 windows (maximum).

This explains my strange disconnect with football over the last year.

The chase we put on these fuckers last season only to lose has seriously done me in. What's the point of it all?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34456 on: Today at 12:10:03 pm »
Quote from: nick_8589 on Yesterday at 05:33:33 pm
Make of this what you will, but I've just been privy to some startling information that would blow the lid off PGMOL and the power brokers at the Premier League, if it became public. It involves a recording of a conversation between the match day referee and VAR official at a recent away match, a recording that is now in the hands of City.

It's my firm belief that City have compiled a dossier so incendiary, that the Premier League will have no choice but to totally exonerate the Club of any wrongdoing. If they don't, this is going nuclear. Either way, we hold all the cards and this explains why we're so bullish about the eventual outcome. The Premier League are on the back foot, and in my opinion, are currently lobbying the membership as to how best to quietly end the process. I have also been advised that at least one of the "Nasty 9" has had board level discussions with City, distancing themselves from the others in the cabal.

Pep's press conference tells us all we need to know. Watch it again, look at the anger and barely controllable rage in the mans eyes. His attitude wasn't based upon him being reassured about some poxy finances & bullshit charges, it was because he KNOWS exactly what is coming.

Sit back and enjoy the ride Blues.

Be honest now is one of you having some fun over at blue moon, because if not this is absolutely unhinged.
So their defence of no wrondoing is blackmail?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34457 on: Today at 12:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 11:01:58 am
Perhaps, but the media needs to be balanced and unbiased.

Ill give an example; Ive just read a bit by Barney Ronay in the guardian about the match last night that actually allowed comments this time (albeit the window was closed pretty quickly). It was about the match rather than the charges/cheating. Whats annoying is that any negative comments about city financing have been removed, which you could argue was understandable if it was just about the match and nothing else.

However, theres no balance here because all the pro city comments which are not match related and refer to the ongoing case have all been allowed to stay in. So youre not allowed to say that city have done anything wrong but you can be pro city and freely criticise the PL or make comments that it doesnt matter, they can spend what they want who caresetc etc. Thats not balanced.

Media's going through some tough times financially,must be a piece of piss for say an oil state to buy influence some of it in the current climate.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34458 on: Today at 12:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:10:38 pm
Media's going through some tough times financially,must be a piece of piss for say an oil state to buy influence some of it in the current climate.

What are you expecting them to do when there is nothing new to report? Its an ongoing case now so papers are going to take care with how they report things in the interim.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34459 on: Today at 12:33:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:16:58 pm
What are you expecting them to do when there is nothing new to report? Its an ongoing case now so papers are going to take care with how they report things in the interim.

What are you talking about? I'm commenting on what the poster said,he thinks the paper has edited out the more City-critical comments whilst leaving on the pro ones.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34460 on: Today at 12:37:50 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:23:16 am
why

Because of what Jill said. There is a court case now going on.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34461 on: Today at 12:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:33:11 pm
What are you talking about? I'm commenting on what the poster said,he thinks the paper has edited out the more City-critical comments whilst leaving on the pro ones.

You made a point in your reply to him about it being easy to buy influence in the current climate. All I said is that the papers will be careful in how they report it, thats all.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34462 on: Today at 12:45:59 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 12:10:03 pm
So their defence of no wrondoing is blackmail?

Its quite the strategy

'You're charged with murder, how do you plead?'

'.....well, guilty. But, I've got a video of you speeding Judge, so what say you now eh?'
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34463 on: Today at 12:52:29 pm »
Quote from: nick_8589 on Yesterday at 05:33:33 pm
Make of this what you will, but I've just been privy to some startling information that would blow the lid off PGMOL and the power brokers at the Premier League, if it became public. It involves a recording of a conversation between the match day referee and VAR official at a recent away match, a recording that is now in the hands of City.

It's my firm belief that City have compiled a dossier so incendiary, that the Premier League will have no choice but to totally exonerate the Club of any wrongdoing. If they don't, this is going nuclear. Either way, we hold all the cards and this explains why we're so bullish about the eventual outcome. The Premier League are on the back foot, and in my opinion, are currently lobbying the membership as to how best to quietly end the process. I have also been advised that at least one of the "Nasty 9" has had board level discussions with City, distancing themselves from the others in the cabal.

Pep's press conference tells us all we need to know. Watch it again, look at the anger and barely controllable rage in the mans eyes. His attitude wasn't based upon him being reassured about some poxy finances & bullshit charges, it was because he KNOWS exactly what is coming.

Sit back and enjoy the ride Blues.

Be honest now is one of you having some fun over at blue moon, because if not this is absolutely unhinged.

Sounds like the ravings of a QANON enthusiast.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34464 on: Today at 12:53:15 pm »
It's going to be sickening, how ever long this period lasts because the media and broadcasters will all have to peddle Man City's legitimacy....until the moment they are charged by the panel (I think they will be).

Great team etc blah blah Pep a genius who gets it wrong sometimes etc etc. There isn't one panelist or commentator who will come out and remind everyone that over 100 charges are on them, for fraud, cheating and disregarding rules that every other member of the PL is bound by.

Wonder if secretly the City staff know this will be one last hurrah this season??
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34465 on: Today at 12:53:18 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:23:16 am
why

the journalist doesn't want to end up in a concrete barrel at the bottom of mariana trench. And after months of investigation will be ruled out as suicide according to the sheikhs.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34466 on: Today at 12:53:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:43:06 pm
You made a point in your reply to him about it being easy to buy influence in the current climate. All I said is that the papers will be careful in how they report it, thats all.

Yes i implied it could be.He said he noticed a difference in the editing of the public comments which should imo be not allowed at all if it's a touchy subject or edited equally removing clearly biased posts from both sides.

I'll leave this subject here now.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34467 on: Today at 12:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:19:05 am
It's probably for the best that the media keep silent on this anyway.

There's no need for commentators to keep silent and continue to laud them at every opportunity.

Of course they can't declare them cheats, but a gentle reminder the PL has alleged that they are only are where they are because of cheating would be nice instead of blatantly ignoring it.
