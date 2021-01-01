It's probably for the best that the media keep silent on this anyway.



Perhaps, but the media needs to be balanced and unbiased.Ill give an example; Ive just read a bit by Barney Ronay in the guardian about the match last night that actually allowed comments this time (albeit the window was closed pretty quickly). It was about the match rather than the charges/cheating. Whats annoying is that any negative comments about city financing have been removed, which you could argue was understandable if it was just about the match and nothing else.However, theres no balance here because all the pro city comments which are not match related and refer to the ongoing case have all been allowed to stay in. So youre not allowed to say that city have done anything wrong but you can be pro city and freely criticise the PL or make comments that it doesnt matter, they can spend what they want who caresetc etc. Thats not balanced.