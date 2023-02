Only about a week since all the charges by the PL with noise about fraud, fake payments, Stevie’s slip and now, today it’s hard to find any news across the UK media regarding City’s case (plenty about them beating Arsenal).

Actually - The BBC has a long article introducing Lord Pannick as City’s galactico lawyer. Seems that banner did the trick.

Now we have City “back on top” and it’s (dodgy) business as usual. Have to keep marketing the product.