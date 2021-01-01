An absolute destruction. Fucking love that.



It's brilliant. If only the tv pundits had half the nerve, eloquence, wit or honesty of that. Everyone has been singing Guardiola's praises for so long, but the man has never actually overachieved. He's taken the richest & the best stocked teams in three leagues and won things that he was expected to win. But he has no CL without that ridiculously talented Barcelona side, won less than Bayern managers before and after him, and despite spending about 7 zillion Dirhams on that City side, they can't win the big one, and are struggling to beat Arsenal in the league this time round.But yeah, these are the same tv pundits who have "failed" to question how a team that can't fill its own stadium can have the highest revenues in world football, or how they get someone like Haaland for so (relatively) little. They just think what they are told to think.