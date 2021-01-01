« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34320 on: Yesterday at 05:38:24 pm
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34321 on: Yesterday at 05:39:26 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 01:51:19 pm
Fuck him and his apology the cheating c*nt.

This.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34322 on: Yesterday at 05:59:56 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 04:45:35 pm
https://twitter.com/TheVillaPodcast/status/1625442414688075780?s=20&t=nQVG8Jq0cQ3Dk4vrBkLPGA

Hits the nail on the head. Pep has never challenged himself as a coach and is a chequebook manager. He's had a cheat code at City and still couldn't win the European Cup. Fraud.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34323 on: Yesterday at 06:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:25:07 pm
The hypocritical drugs cheat and all round vile gobshite and fraud had apologised to Gerrard:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has apologised for comments made about former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard before the win over Aston Villa: They were stupid comments. He knows how i admire him, his career, what he has done for the country in which Im living and working. Im ashamed of myself. He doesnt deserve it. I was defending my club but didnt represent it well by using his name.
pep shouldn't be that ashamed of his comments. He should be ashamed of the club he represents.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34324 on: Yesterday at 06:13:38 pm »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34325 on: Yesterday at 06:17:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:25:07 pm
The hypocritical drugs cheat and all round vile gobshite and fraud had apologised to Gerrard:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has apologised for comments made about former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard before the win over Aston Villa: They were stupid comments. He knows how i admire him, his career, what he has done for the country in which Im living and working. Im ashamed of myself. He doesnt deserve it. I was defending my club but didnt represent it well by using his name.

Wonder if Mr Paddick suggested he apologise?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34326 on: Yesterday at 06:20:44 pm »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34327 on: Yesterday at 06:51:32 pm »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34328 on: Yesterday at 07:20:36 pm »
They absolutely need the titles taking away. Thats the deterrent going forward.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34329 on: Yesterday at 07:55:01 pm »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34330 on: Yesterday at 09:47:12 pm »
"Im ashamed of myself." (Guardiola)

Many a true word taken out of context.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34331 on: Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34332 on: Yesterday at 09:51:39 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:47:12 pm
"Im ashamed of myself." (Guardiola)

Many a true word taken out of context.
He should be saying that a lot in the coming months and years.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34333 on: Yesterday at 09:52:46 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
Pep apologizing

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhAwmh8N8h4

Ok, fair play for the apology, if indeed it is his apology and not forced on him somehow. but he owed Stevie an apology.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34334 on: Yesterday at 09:54:03 pm »
Having watched that now, laying it on a bit thick which suggests he's been told to apologise given the criticism (affecting the Abu Dhabi PR machine).

Not quite sure what to make of the smug little smirk when he says "it was stupid" though.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34335 on: Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
Pep apologizing

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhAwmh8N8h4
When is he going to apologize for trying to defend THAT club?!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34336 on: Yesterday at 10:17:44 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
Pep apologizing

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhAwmh8N8h4

He should apologize for many other things
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34337 on: Yesterday at 11:46:03 pm »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34338 on: Today at 12:06:02 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:46:03 pm
An absolute destruction. Fucking love that.

It's brilliant. If only the tv pundits had half the nerve, eloquence, wit or honesty of that. Everyone has been singing Guardiola's praises for so long, but the man has never actually overachieved. He's taken the richest & the best stocked teams in three leagues and won things that he was expected to win. But he has no CL without that ridiculously talented Barcelona side, won less than Bayern managers before and after him, and despite spending about 7 zillion Dirhams on that City side, they can't win the big one, and are struggling to beat Arsenal in the league this time round.

But yeah, these are the same tv pundits who have "failed" to question how a team that can't fill its own stadium can have the highest revenues in world football, or how they get someone like Haaland for so (relatively) little. They just think what they are told to think.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34339 on: Today at 12:20:59 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:06:02 am
It's brilliant. If only the tv pundits had half the nerve, eloquence, wit or honesty of that. Everyone has been singing Guardiola's praises for so long, but the man has never actually overachieved. He's taken the richest & the best stocked teams in three leagues and won things that he was expected to win. But he has no CL without that ridiculously talented Barcelona side, won less than Bayern managers before and after him, and despite spending about 7 zillion Dirhams on that City side, they can't win the big one, and are struggling to beat Arsenal in the league this time round.

But yeah, these are the same tv pundits who have "failed" to question how a team that can't fill its own stadium can have the highest revenues in world football, or how they get someone like Haaland for so (relatively) little. They just think what they are told to think.

I think that these TV pundits are actually doing the Premier League a huge disservice. I love going to the "sports" pubs and watching the Premier League games there, even though I have the full package at home. What I have noticed in recent times (mostly after the Covid) is that less and less PL games are shown at these pubs, and that is mostly when LFC or Man Utd are playing. The rest of the "programme" is mostly La Liga and Serie A, with some Bundesliga. It was not like this 5-6 years ago. And while the other leagues are gaining on popularity, the PL is no longer the hot topic. People in the UK probably still can't notice something like this, but it is deffinitely happening abroad ...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34340 on: Today at 12:46:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:20:59 am
I think that these TV pundits are actually doing the Premier League a huge disservice. I love going to the "sports" pubs and watching the Premier League games there, even though I have the full package at home. What I have noticed in recent times (mostly after the Covid) is that less and less PL games are shown at these pubs, and that is mostly when LFC or Man Utd are playing. The rest of the "programme" is mostly La Liga and Serie A, with some Bundesliga. It was not like this 5-6 years ago. And while the other leagues are gaining on popularity, the PL is no longer the hot topic. People in the UK probably still can't notice something like this, but it is deffinitely happening abroad ...

Definitely think you're right. A friend of mine was visiting me in Ireland from Leeds last week, we met in Dublin. We couldn't find a pub in Temple Bar showing Mancs and Leeds. We eventually found a sports bar with pool tables, table tennis etc but all the standard pubs either had TVs off or were showing an FA Cup game. I was genuinely shocked because there are a LOT of Man united fans in Dublin especially now that they're not complete shit again.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34341 on: Today at 01:28:25 am »
Do these cheating bastards know how to do business outside Abu Dhabi?

Sheiky is on the board of Mubadala:  https://www.mubadala.com/en/who-we-are/board-of-directors/his-highness-sheikh-mansour-bin-zayed-al-nahyan

Mubadala (Abu Dhabi) invests 2 billion in Silver Lake https://www.mubadala.com/en/news/silver-lake-and-mubadala-partner-establish-unique-long-term-investment-strategy

Khaldoon is even the guy organising the deal!!

Silver lake then goes on to become major shareholder in the sportswashers just late last year https://www.ft.com/content/1c2e61a4-91df-45ff-bcc9-4e7e47fdb3cd



These philandering cheating c*nts simply do not know how to do an honest, unrelated deal outside anything funded by the Abu Dhabi government.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34342 on: Today at 05:59:52 am »
Seemed like a genuine apology from Pep. He is a true visionary manager who unfortunately never tests himself with a project and seems happy to defend city despite multiple organisations charging them
