« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 853 854 855 856 857 [858]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2222313 times)

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,246
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34280 on: Today at 12:55:04 pm »
Haha! Thats brilliant. ;D
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,558
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34281 on: Today at 01:25:07 pm »
The hypocritical drugs cheat and all round vile gobshite and fraud had apologised to Gerrard:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has apologised for comments made about former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard before the win over Aston Villa: They were stupid comments. He knows how i admire him, his career, what he has done for the country in which Im living and working. Im ashamed of myself. He doesnt deserve it. I was defending my club but didnt represent it well by using his name.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,807
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34282 on: Today at 01:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:25:07 pm
The hypocritical drugs cheat and all round vile gobshite and fraud had apologised to Gerrard:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has apologised for comments made about former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard before the win over Aston Villa: They were stupid comments. He knows how i admire him, his career, what he has done for the country in which Im living and working. Im ashamed of myself. He doesnt deserve it. I was defending my club but didnt represent it well by using his name.
He's only "ashamed" of himself as he underestimated the backlash, he's never been ashamed about being a drugs cheat, or ashamed of taking money from an autocratic human rights abusing regime, the man has no integrity or scruples.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,518
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34283 on: Today at 01:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:25:07 pm
The hypocritical drugs cheat and all round vile gobshite and fraud had apologised to Gerrard:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has apologised for comments made about former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard before the win over Aston Villa: They were stupid comments. He knows how i admire him, his career, what he has done for the country in which Im living and working. Im ashamed of myself. He doesnt deserve it. I was defending my club but didnt represent it well by using his name.

He did say some nice things about Gerrard but the fact that he brought up the slip was wrong and personal. Bluemoon was defending what he saidI wonder if they will now realise that Guardiola was wrong to mention itI doubt it.
Logged
#JFT97

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,500
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34284 on: Today at 01:48:20 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:46:03 pm
He did say some nice things about Gerrard but the fact that he brought up the slip was wrong and personal. Bluemoon was defending what he saidI wonder if they will now realise that Guardiola was wrong to mention itI doubt it.

Cartel forced him to apologise will be their take I'd imagine.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
  • You Love Us
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34285 on: Today at 01:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:25:07 pm
The hypocritical drugs cheat and all round vile gobshite and fraud had apologised to Gerrard:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has apologised for comments made about former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard before the win over Aston Villa: They were stupid comments. He knows how i admire him, his career, what he has done for the country in which Im living and working. Im ashamed of myself. He doesnt deserve it. I was defending my club but didnt represent it well by using his name.

Credit where it's due, so kudos to him for apologising. Dragging Stevie into all this, dredging up all that nonsense from years ago, really did make Guardiola look like a twat. Not to mention the animosity it inspires between our two clubs - which is bad enough as it is.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,452
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34286 on: Today at 01:51:19 pm »
Fuck him and his apology the cheating c*nt.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,909
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34287 on: Today at 01:52:22 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:22:30 am
I don't see the big clubs leaving really, especially as the proposed ESL does not talk about domestic leagues being written off but the Uefa comps the clubs would leave.

And the distance being the European Super League and the reality of an actual game happening is like the moment before Andy DuFresne wades through a mile of sewage in the Shawshank Redemption.

But yes, I would love to see ALL the other 19 clubs effectively turn on City and say if charges are proven they are to be expelled. It would be an extraordinary moment in English football but is is everything Pep and the Squalid Bunch fully deserve.

I think the long term damage to the PL might prompt unexpected action, or at least the threat of it. You have established clubs like Spurs, Arsenal, us and United on the verge of playing eternal second fiddle to City, Newcastle, and maybe Chelsea. If either LFC or United go the sportswasher route, then we can basically forget about ever competing for top honours again.

I can't see any owner being prepared to spend money for their asset to simply tread water, and the longer this goes on the more likely the influence and clout of the big clubs wanes in favour of the upstarts. Clubs and their owners need to act now, whilst they can still affect the outcome. I don't know what that action might be, but all options must surely be on the table.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,909
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34288 on: Today at 01:55:54 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:46:03 pm
He did say some nice things about Gerrard but the fact that he brought up the slip was wrong and personal. Bluemoon was defending what he saidI wonder if they will now realise that Guardiola was wrong to mention itI doubt it.

Bluemoon will say Ped was cancelled by the woke media and that he was well within his rights to draw people's attention to it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,246
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34289 on: Today at 01:57:05 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:46:03 pm
He did say some nice things about Gerrard but the fact that he brought up the slip was wrong and personal. Bluemoon was defending what he saidI wonder if they will now realise that Guardiola was wrong to mention itI doubt it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 853 854 855 856 857 [858]   Go Up
« previous next »
 