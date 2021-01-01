I don't see the big clubs leaving really, especially as the proposed ESL does not talk about domestic leagues being written off but the Uefa comps the clubs would leave.



And the distance being the European Super League and the reality of an actual game happening is like the moment before Andy DuFresne wades through a mile of sewage in the Shawshank Redemption.



But yes, I would love to see ALL the other 19 clubs effectively turn on City and say if charges are proven they are to be expelled. It would be an extraordinary moment in English football but is is everything Pep and the Squalid Bunch fully deserve.



I think the long term damage to the PL might prompt unexpected action, or at least the threat of it. You have established clubs like Spurs, Arsenal, us and United on the verge of playing eternal second fiddle to City, Newcastle, and maybe Chelsea. If either LFC or United go the sportswasher route, then we can basically forget about ever competing for top honours again.I can't see any owner being prepared to spend money for their asset to simply tread water, and the longer this goes on the more likely the influence and clout of the big clubs wanes in favour of the upstarts. Clubs and their owners need to act now, whilst they can still affect the outcome. I don't know what that action might be, but all options must surely be on the table.