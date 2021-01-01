Look at whats at stake now, basically the accusation is that everything hes achieved in the last 4 or 5 years has been by cheating. We all know he knows they have been cheating, even putting aside his own pay structure and whether hes paid off the books, lets give him the benefit of the doubt for a second and say hes innocent himself hes still bright enough to realise they are not that well supported to earn the commercial revenue they do, or that Haaland isnt getting paid significantly off the books. So what would we do in his situation? If it was me Id probably do exactly what hes doing and deflect and play the victimisation card, what I wouldnt do is fall to me knees and admit its all true and Im basically a fraud.



It feeds into the narrative that has been around for ages, that Pep always has to have a huge advantage to win. He cheated as a player with doping. He walked into a squad that was already the best collection of players in the world at Barca as a manager. He goes to Bayern that was already winning trebles and where you have to mess up massively to not win the league since they simply buy all the best players and no other club can do a damn thing about it. Now he's with City where again they have every advantage possible, he can buy whoever he wants, he already had a squad that was winning leagues unjustly through financial doping.His ego wants people to think that he has had the success he has had because he is genius who also is some great man. He loves to project this image that he is fighting against the establishment, that he's a revolutionary, he supports Catalan independence, he brought modern football to the masses, it's why he does crazy tactical changes in key matches trying to prove he's this genius that nobody can match.Now with this, it's once again exposing that Pep's success is always reliant on nobody else trying to level the playing field against him, if they do they are simply jealous, and that he and the teams he's associated with are completely sparkling clean