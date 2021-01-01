« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:38:49 pm
Look at whats at stake now, basically the accusation is that everything hes achieved in the last 4 or 5 years has been by cheating. We all know he knows they have been cheating, even putting aside his own pay structure and whether hes paid off the books, lets give him the benefit of the doubt for a second and say hes innocent himself hes still bright enough to realise they are not that well supported to earn the commercial revenue they do, or that Haaland isnt getting paid significantly off the books. So what would we do in his situation? If it was me Id probably do exactly what hes doing and deflect and play the victimisation card, what I wouldnt do is fall to me knees and admit its all true and Im basically a fraud.

It feeds into the narrative that has been around for ages, that Pep always has to have a huge advantage to win.  He cheated as a player with doping.  He walked into a squad that was already the best collection of players in the world at Barca as a manager.  He goes to Bayern that was already winning trebles and where you have to mess up massively to not win the league since they simply buy all the best players and no other club can do a damn thing about it.  Now he's with City where again they have every advantage possible, he can buy whoever he wants, he already had a squad that was winning leagues unjustly through financial doping. 

His ego wants people to think that he has had the success he has had because he is genius who also is some great man.  He loves to project this image that he is fighting against the establishment, that he's a revolutionary, he supports Catalan independence, he brought modern football to the masses, it's why he does crazy tactical changes in key matches trying to prove he's this genius that nobody can match.

Now with this, it's once again exposing that Pep's success is always reliant on nobody else trying to level the playing field against him, if they do they are simply jealous, and that he and the teams he's associated with are completely sparkling clean
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:25:38 pm
Id be a little disappointed if they didnt behave like this, itd be a lot less satisfying if them/staff/players etc started being a little more reasoned

You're thinking their fall will be far more satisfying if they continue to act like complete arses, aren't you?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:03:04 pm
who are the rest of the losers in that picture?

I think the one on the left of the picture as we look is Tricksy Burgerstain.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Pip is a shithouse pass it on
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
He was massively limited and overrated as a player and his entire managerial success is down to money and Messi.

Cant be arsed thinking about them in actual football, but Grealish diving against Villa was almost fun in some ways.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:40:01 pm
He was massively limited and overrated as a player and his entire managerial success is down to money and Messi.

Cant be arsed thinking about them in actual football, but Grealish diving against Villa was almost fun in some ways.

If you ignore him being clearly tripped then sure.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm
If you ignore him being clearly tripped then sure.
Grealish does nothing but dive, whether he's touched or not. It's all he has.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm
If you ignore him being clearly tripped then sure.

Nope, it was a dive. Or "clever play", as Sky pundits like to say when English players do it ...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
What an absolute shit bag Guadiola is. To make a jibe about one of LFCs greatest ever players is classless and fkn embarrassing. Listen up you cheating cnt Stevie G has actually won a European Cup you have yet to achieve with your team of cheating sports washers.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 03:58:50 pm
It isn't though. Yes, if you could prove everything beyond reasonable doubt, and prove intention it would be, but the PL is not alleging fraud (yet!)

This is actually pretty common, and why contractual arrangements often make provision for breaches which would otherwise be criminal. No-one wants to have to prove something to the criminal standard to punish breaches.

Additionally, if they allege fraud, it calls their evidence into question - its been obtained criminally (arguably) and may not be admissible. It makes far more sense not to allege fraud at this stage. Punish them through contractual means, and then if you are feeling confident refer it to the SFO (again asterisked with the proviso that I haven't checked their thresholds recently and may just sit within the NCA)

(Though I concede that there is also a non-legal use of the term which is slightly wider than its strict legal meaning so I'll shut up now)
what??


in what universe is it legal to execute a contract that allows illegal activity?

ffs.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 12:18:18 am
What an absolute shit bag Guadiola is. To make a jibe about one of LFCs greatest ever players is classless and fkn embarrassing. Listen up you cheating cnt Stevie G has actually won a European Cup you have yet to achieve with your team of cheating sports washers.

We are living rent-free in that c*nt's head. He can't abide us at all. We are the antithesis of everything they are over there.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 12:18:18 am
What an absolute shit bag Guadiola is. To make a jibe about one of LFCs greatest ever players is classless and fkn embarrassing. Listen up you cheating cnt Stevie G has actually won a European Cup you have yet to achieve with your team of cheating sports washers.

It was a disgusting and low comment about Gerrard, your team has been caught cheating and fined for
it and is under investigation, keep your fucking mouth shut, no need for him to stoop that low, the little sympathy anyone had for him is gone now
