I think you've read me wrong. I never said he used to be a good guy. I said he was never this petty when he first joined City. He wasn't. It was when we started challenging them for the title and he felt the media appreciated us more than his side, that's when the pettiness/obsession kicked in. And it's grown ever since. He's becoming more and more like one of their paranoid Twitter fans by the day.



Look at whats at stake now, basically the accusation is that everything hes achieved in the last 4 or 5 years has been by cheating. We all know he knows they have been cheating, even putting aside his own pay structure and whether hes paid off the books, lets give him the benefit of the doubt for a second and say hes innocent himself hes still bright enough to realise they are not that well supported to earn the commercial revenue they do, or that Haaland isnt getting paid significantly off the books. So what would we do in his situation? If it was me Id probably do exactly what hes doing and deflect and play the victimisation card, what I wouldnt do is fall to me knees and admit its all true and Im basically a fraud.