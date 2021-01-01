I wouldn't advise watching Sky's coverage of City this afternoon. I would think it'll be one sided again, and it'll only end up getting us all angry, frustrated and annoyed. They have already robbed us of our moments, we shouldn't allow them to continue to influence our moods. It's football. We all have things more important than football (many of us won't admit that, but we should -family, friends, life)
Richards should be nowhere near Sky at the moment. If none of the TV companies or journalists are prepared to correct the City PR with actual facts, or challenge them with questions, it is only fair that City should not be allowed to spin their story.
As for the fans chants if cheats etc, just watch it be turned around in City's favour by the media, or pleas to desist with immediate effect (after ignoring chants against us)