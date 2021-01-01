« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 847 848 849 850 851 [852]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2209670 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,657
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34040 on: Today at 10:40:17 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:35:04 am
The stuff about Gerrard is a red herring to distract attention from the cheating. It's also setting up a wider debate about stripping of titles. It's all smoke and mirrors threaded through with preparation for 'managing' the message when punishment inevitably comes through.

The 'irrefutable evidence' is also a red herring serving the same purpose, since City have already been found guilty and fined twice for breaches, and said the same thing before they were proven to have cheated.

This is the key thing for me, we know City are guilty of cheating, they have been already been punished (and accepted that outcome) twice by UEFA, this is just the domerstic leg of the same case.

Everything that is now occurring is to obfuscate that point and attempt to undermine decisions around sanctions.

The punishment is far from inevitable.

The distraction is clear. As FB says, there will be many stories about other Clubs in coming weeks.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34041 on: Today at 10:51:43 am »
Well done to Melissa Reddy on sky sports now, calling it what it is, alleged fraud
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34042 on: Today at 10:52:59 am »
I wouldn't advise watching Sky's coverage of City this afternoon. I would think it'll be one sided again, and it'll only end up getting us all angry, frustrated and annoyed. They have already robbed us of our moments, we shouldn't allow them to continue to influence our moods. It's football. We all have things more important than football (many of us won't admit that, but we should -family, friends, life)
Richards should be nowhere near Sky at the moment. If none of the TV companies or journalists are prepared to correct the City PR with actual facts, or challenge them with questions, it is only fair that City should not be allowed to spin their story.
As for the fans chants if cheats etc, just watch it be turned around in City's favour by the media, or pleas to desist with immediate effect (after ignoring chants against us)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34043 on: Today at 10:54:45 am »
sorry if this is a dumb question .... but at one time Panorama would go all-in on this story and hold Shitty's feet to the fire, laying out the facts.

does the program even still exist?  or is there a similar non-sports program in the UK that would be able to persuade ppl who don't pay much attention?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,940
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34044 on: Today at 10:55:00 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:51:43 am
Well done to Melissa Reddy on sky sports now, calling it what it is, alleged fraud

Which is exactly the same charge that UEFA official was quoted as using.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,940
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34045 on: Today at 10:57:40 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:54:45 am
sorry if this is a dumb question .... but at one time Panorama would go all-in on this story and hold Shitty's feet to the fire, laying out the facts.

does the program even still exist?  or is there a similar non-sports program in the UK that would be able to persuade ppl who don't pay much attention?

Panorama does still exist and it's done some pretty good stuff recently.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,890
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34046 on: Today at 11:00:10 am »
Ped chatting shit about Gerrard is laughable. Is he trying to say that them cheating didn't cause SG to slip? If not for their cheating they wouldn't have even been in that position in the first place.

Either way, it's not exactly a denial.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,852
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34047 on: Today at 11:08:13 am »
Hopefully the Villa fans set the tone today, going forward.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,266
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34048 on: Today at 11:09:47 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:43:13 am
I was previously of the opinion of wanting Abu Dhabi to win everything( if we were not going to win) to bring the spotlight on their cheating.
Now that the spotlight is well and truly on their cheating, I want them to implode on and off the pitch.

Them showing how uncompetitive the league actually is due to their cheating when we aren't challenging by running away with it would be one thing, but them fighting back to overtake somebody would be the worst possible scenario, it'd make their win look somewhat merited rather than just the latest installment of their cheating and you just know that their tame media would be crowing about it forever.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34049 on: Today at 11:12:08 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:09:47 am
Them showing how uncompetitive the league actually is due to their cheating when we aren't challenging by running away with it would be one thing, but them fighting back to overtake somebody would be the worst possible scenario, it'd make their win look somewhat merited rather than just the latest installment of their cheating and you just know that their tame media would be crowing about it forever.

Theyll say this season they won it fair and square because this season isnt under investigation. As if theyd be here if they didnt cheat for the last 14 years. Media clearly looking for any angle to legitimise everything they do.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,097
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34050 on: Today at 11:17:27 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:00:10 am
Ped chatting shit about Gerrard is laughable. Is he trying to say that them cheating didn't cause SG to slip? If not for their cheating they wouldn't have even been in that position in the first place.

Either way, it's not exactly a denial.

Cant wait til they are found guilty and someone asks Guardiola when is he actually walking away as he promised.

He is a liar and a hypocrite as well as a cheat. He claims he has had reassurances from the people in charge that everything is above board and that they havent cheated.
They might have got away with the UEFA ban and claim that the emails were hacked, but the fact remains, those emails exist. They were never disproved, and Guardiola knows that. Any claims he make about not knowing are just self delusional lies to justify his own ego.
He knows the club cheated. Any noise he makes is just to deflect from his own part.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,940
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34051 on: Today at 11:18:17 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:12:08 am
Theyll say this season they won it fair and square because this season isnt under investigation. As if theyd be here if they didnt cheat for the last 14 years. Media clearly looking for any angle to legitimise everything they do.

Not all of it. The important bit is to back those journalists who do speak out on their cheating and have made it their job to get to the bottom of it. People like this guy.

https://twitter.com/sportingintel
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,488
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34052 on: Today at 11:26:22 am »
I used to defend Guardiola when he used to get criticised at Barcelona and Bayern and I still think he's a fantastic coach but no doubt since Barcelona he's picked a couple of the easiest jobs he could have done in Germany and England. I would also say until the past few years, I never realised he was a pathetic snivelling little man, what with him supporting Catalan independence whilst working for Man City or constantly talking about a conspiracy of clubs being against them or saying Man City were proved innocent by CAS when that's not entirely correct or now mentioning Steven Gerrard slipping against Chelsea because what, he thinks Man City are being blamed for everything as opposed to very specific charges of financial irregularities. There's probably a lot more too.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,959
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34053 on: Today at 11:31:10 am »
As I've given up on football as a sport, not really understanding what people are upset about.

The League and football in general is a pantomime. It's not real. No decisions replicate themselves. They are all either completely random or fit a narrative (You decide)

I've seen game after game where THIS happens that THAT should happen and it might, but it might not.

I'm not the only person watching fewer and fewer games. They are pretty much all turned on a single decision or a single missed 'thing' or a single 'dodgy' thing - not often that you see a game and think 'That was great reffing' and after more than 700 games a season that seems a bit odd to me. You can even see where those single points went in 'League Runs' with laughable 'decisions' that changed the season. Every season. Season in. Season out.

Scripted and becoming more irrelevant by the day.

Who cares if they cheated? They are getting drowned out by all the other bullshit anyway.
Logged
Poor.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,940
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34054 on: Today at 11:34:40 am »
I have to laugh at a Villa fan, who suggested everyone went to the ground holding brown envelopes. Maybe that is what everyone should be doing.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,655
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34055 on: Today at 11:40:25 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:31:10 am
As I've given up on football as a sport, not really understanding what people are upset about.

The League and football in general is a pantomime. It's not real. No decisions replicate themselves. They are all either completely random or fit a narrative (You decide)

I've seen game after game where THIS happens that THAT should happen and it might, but it might not.

I'm not the only person watching fewer and fewer games. They are pretty much all turned on a single decision or a single missed 'thing' or a single 'dodgy' thing - not often that you see a game and think 'That was great reffing' and after more than 700 games a season that seems a bit odd to me. You can even see where those single points went in 'League Runs' with laughable 'decisions' that changed the season. Every season. Season in. Season out.

Scripted and becoming more irrelevant by the day.

Who cares if they cheated? They are getting drowned out by all the other bullshit anyway.

I am sad to say this, but I've started to watch more NFL in recent years, and less football games. The NFL referees are also making mistakes, but the ability of the coaches to challenge their decision and demand a public video review has improved the level of reffereeing. Also, the levelled playing field by the salary cap is allowing all the clubs to create contending teams, as long as the recruitment and coaching is quality.

I know that we are against the ESL for valid reasons, but PL and UEFA not accepting what is good about the NFL will lead to the creation of the ESL, because our football is broken ...
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34056 on: Today at 11:43:47 am »
Hopefully the independent commission considering the charges arent as pathetic as CAS. As I understand it, they asked the Sheikh and his minions if they authorised payments from ADUG to Etihad, as per the leaked emails, and their response was something like, No guvnor, not us, we would never do that. CAS: Ok, that settles it then.

Nothing less than stripping them of every trophy and expelling the cheating twats from the league will be a suitable punishment.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,161
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34057 on: Today at 11:44:12 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:51:43 am
Well done to Melissa Reddy on sky sports now, calling it what it is, alleged fraud

Aye. A video of it here...


'This is not just about FFP (Financial Fair Play). FFP is just one small element of it. Those things suggest alleged fraud.

@MelissaReddy_ explains why the charges against Manchester City by the Premier League arent just an FPP issue. 💰❌'

^ https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1624723891842056193 (a 3 minute video)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 847 848 849 850 851 [852]   Go Up
« previous next »
 