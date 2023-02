I’m not so sure if it’s mind boggling. A city win would make the current charges incredibly awkward for the premier league. It would also mean the 3 biggest clubs and fanbases are aggrieved. I’d hate City to win but it might be exactly what’s needed to sink them and void their precious previous wins.



I want to see Guardiola’s time in England asterisked. For all his acumen and ability as a manager (and player) he has chosen to cheat or be a party to cheating.



No it wouldn't, it's an entirely separate issue. The case is going ahead regardless of what happens this season. People who seem to be so anxious for other teams to lose the title appear to be forgetting one thing. City could go out and win the Champions League and they would end up with the the two biggest trophies, how in god's name does that help any situation? That would be awful for football. Seeing City winning nothing and the fraud implode is far more of a preference for me.