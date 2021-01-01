« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 845 846 847 848 849 [850]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2207799 times)

Online Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33960 on: Yesterday at 11:36:04 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm
Pep Guardiola: Its our fault Steven Gerrard slipped at Anfield

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1624537023766753282

Hes just utterly obsessed with everything Liverpool isnt he? These press conferences are crazy hes just throwing stray shots at everyone.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,810
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33961 on: Yesterday at 11:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 11:36:04 pm
Hes just utterly obsessed with everything Liverpool isnt he? These press conferences are crazy hes just throwing stray shots at everyone.

The take of an idiot and someone bang to rights of the actual subject they are charged with

Hes inadvertently proving the guilt more and more with every comment. Same for the ex city players coming out

Ive an idea theyll be told to shut up soon
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33962 on: Yesterday at 11:58:59 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:39:52 pm
The take of an idiot and someone bang to rights of the actual subject they are charged with

Hes inadvertently proving the guilt more and more with every comment. Same for the ex city players coming out

Ive an idea theyll be told to shut up soon
He's actually jealous of the adulation and love that Jürgen gets. You can see the bitterness in him when he tries to have a dig but we're bigger than that. It rills off Jürgen's back.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,218
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33963 on: Yesterday at 11:59:45 pm »
Guardiola has always been massively insecure at City. They have had two main rivals in his time at the club. The local ones that have always been there, and his closest competition which has usually been ourselves. United (as much as I hate to admit it) and Liverpool are everything that City arent. We will always matter more. United winning the League Cup in a few weeks will be a bigger story than City winning the league. Even languishing in tenth, our results matter more than theirs.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,810
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33964 on: Today at 12:03:51 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:58:59 pm
He's actually jealous of the adulation and love that Jürgen gets. You can see the bitterness in him when he tries to have a dig but we're bigger than that. It rills off Jürgen's back.

Thing is I do like Pep. I cant say hes a complete prick.

Ive never really been able to hate the guy

But hes now for the first time showing very disappointing signs to me. Calling other clubs out and shouting off about actual on pitch incidents and the other stuff is telling me that he suspects but doesnt want to know at best or at worst he knows the ins and outs and is complicit
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,218
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33965 on: Today at 12:10:14 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:03:51 am
Thing is I do like Pep. I cant say hes a complete prick.

Ive never really been able to hate the guy
He will have known about everything that has gone on at City during his time. He would have been fully aware of their financial workings whilst winning league titles. I have zero respect for him.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33966 on: Today at 12:12:13 am »
I hope every set of opposition fans gives them dogs abuse, every game. Lots of easy ways to chant CHEATS, and along the way, maybe some decent and creative songs will spring up on the same theme too. Hopefully it is persistent, at every Man City game, until they are booted out of the Prem.

Guardiola, and the whole Man City orbit, need to consistently be reminded that there is no meaning, or merit, to anything they have achieved.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:05 am by G Richards »
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,289
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33967 on: Today at 12:17:42 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:50:16 pm
In Italy a lot of smaller grass roots clubs have links to professional clubs. For example, you might see at a small provincial club in the north, a sign at their training ground saying something like linked with Inter. For me, this is a much better way to do it. Leave the young players at their home town clubs but keep an eye on them. If they continue to be decent, then the pro club has the first opportunity to sign them. Also, its reciprocal as the bigger teams can sometimes use the smaller ones for loans to give players first team experience.

Grassroots isn't all that innocent either I'm afraid to report. Most clubs work with what they've got and won't stream. There are one or two clubs going round and poaching players from other sides and creating what amounts to a pro academy sides so that they can batter everyone 15-0. This is at U7s. The teams they've plundered have had to drop down 2 divisions as their best players have been taken.

Loosely related, but I think I'm digressing somewhat.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33968 on: Today at 12:39:05 am »
I have previously had a lot of admiration for Guardiola in terms of what he has achieved (even taking into account the money argument), but there are scrolls of receipts at this point which show that he is a real piece of shit. Hopefully City are found guilty and it signals the end of him as a respected figure in the game.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33969 on: Today at 12:44:05 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:39:52 pm
The take of an idiot and someone bang to rights of the actual subject they are charged with

Hes inadvertently proving the guilt more and more with every comment. Same for the ex city players coming out

Ive an idea theyll be told to shut up soon

Oh yeah you would assume after this week the Abu Dhabi lawyers will be telling everybody to keep their mouths shut and let them handle everything behind the scenes.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,289
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33970 on: Today at 12:49:44 am »
Can't quite believe it's finally being brought up. The blatant ignorance of the situation in the press and general public over the past 10 years has been infuriating. The reaction (or lack of) to the Haaland transfer has been genuinely hilarious.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,609
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33971 on: Today at 01:06:54 am »
Guardiola, May 2022
"When they are accused of something I am them Tell me about that. They explain and I believe them. I said to them If you lie to me, the day after I am not here. I will be out and I will not be your friend anymore. I put my faith in you because I believe you 100% from day one and I defend the club because of that.

Guardiola, February 2023
"Those moments belong to us. They absolutely belong to us, regardless of the sentence they belong to us. What I can say is I am proud of my owners, of my chairman, and the relationship we have had, this time together, I have relied on them a lot in the past, now you cant imagine. If they want me here I will be here. The results are not good, they will put me out because it is a business where you have to win. But if they want me I will not let them down and my players, too. I want to convince them that what we have done, we have done and they wont remove it.

Hypocrite.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,480
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33972 on: Today at 01:11:46 am »
Considering the questions to him have been fairly tame and no journo has directly challenged him on any of his answers I'd say he's cracking up! Getting so worked up in public only proves he is as guilty as the rest of them.

Hope he pulls it together enough to steal another league title tho, it's the only way the focus will stay on their cheating (even if Arsenal deserve it).
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,498
  • BoRac
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33973 on: Today at 01:21:56 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:03:51 am
Thing is I do like Pep. I cant say hes a complete prick.

Ive never really been able to hate the guy

But hes now for the first time showing very disappointing signs to me. Calling other clubs out and shouting off about actual on pitch incidents and the other stuff is telling me that he suspects but doesnt want to know at best or at worst he knows the ins and outs and is complicit

Can't say I ever really liked him, but I did fall for all the mutual respect talk between him and Jurgen in the early days. Now it reminds me of what Rafa said about Mourinho, "we got on well until we started beating them."
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33974 on: Today at 01:27:00 am »
Why anyone would want Man City to win this season is beyond me. If, and that's a massive 'If' they get punished in the harshest possible way, this years title is outside the remit of the charges and will stand.

If Arsenal win it this season and I hope they do it's my doing all the things we did to win our way back. It actually supports club who comply with FFP.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,810
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33975 on: Today at 01:32:08 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:27:00 am
Why anyone would want Man City to win this season is beyond me. If, and that's a massive 'If' they get punished in the harshest possible way, this years title is outside the remit of the charges and will stand.

If Arsenal win it this season and I hope they do it's my doing all the things we did to win our way back. It actually supports club who comply with FFP.

Arsenal are missing that 20 goal striker

Itll ultimately cost them. Cant think if a team that have won it that didnt have that guy in there
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,489
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33976 on: Today at 01:38:32 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:03:57 pm
Guardiolas admitted they have cheated.

about Man Citys titles:

"Absolutely, they belong to us, Regardless of the sentence, they belong to us.

 

Same as Lance Armstrongs wins..all null and void.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,489
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33977 on: Today at 01:42:25 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 11:36:04 pm
Hes just utterly obsessed with everything Liverpool isnt he? These press conferences are crazy hes just throwing stray shots at everyone.

It shows how much it has got to him and how egotistical he is. Hes now trying to fight for the right to keep his titles.

A proper club would have told him to avoid the subject and not to say anything. However Guardiola wades in with all guns blazing and comes out of it smelling of guilt.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,635
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33978 on: Today at 01:44:04 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:42:25 am
It shows how much it has got to him and how egotistical he is. Hes now trying to fight for the right to keep his titles.

A proper club would have told him to avoid the subject and not to say anything. However Guardiola wades in with all guns blazing and comes out of it smelling of guilt.

Smell my fingers...

Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,642
  • Cool as
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33979 on: Today at 01:48:43 am »
Speaks volumes that their head coach is already trying to give legitimacy to titles, and talking about them being taken away. They're terrified.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,489
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33980 on: Today at 01:49:42 am »
More idiotic comments from Bluemoon that totally miss the point.


 They (PL) also don't want to put themselves in a position where the club might be in real trouble and put hundreds of jobs at risk. They can't be seen as the big bad wolf at the end of it. And if they come down too hard, there might be a few other clubs who start looking over their shoulder. They can't be seen to be trying to destroy the club, and they have already shown themselves in a bad light in the opinion of many professional football and legal people for taking it this far - don't read too much into the media hysteria and the opinion of other fans, they are just along for the ride..


They, the PL, are not the bad guys here. The City fans should ask themselves who put the club into this position. Its not the PL that is trying to destroy the club but the reckless actions of their owners. It is they who thought they could get away with it and risked the consequences. The punishment will suit the crime. Even then it is unlikely to undo the impact of what has been done.

Always the bloody victimsnot one of them has questioned the actions of owners who put the club into this position.

Logged
#JFT97

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33981 on: Today at 02:11:10 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:32:08 am
Arsenal are missing that 20 goal striker

Itll ultimately cost them. Cant think if a team that have won it that didnt have that guy in there

Man City's last 2 'titles' have come with midfielder being the leading scorers with 13 & 15 goals.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 570
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33982 on: Today at 02:28:11 am »
I am dying to see this irrefutable evidence theyre supposed to have that will prove theyre innocent.  Theyve got enough shitbag journalists who go out and bat for them so why dont they use the biggest c*nt of the lot, that big fat turd Samuel to show us all the evidence in his newspaper column.  Its as simple as that if they wanted to prove innocence and then they could save themselves 80 grand a day on lawyer fees. 

As we all know its never gonna happen cos they dont have any evidence whatsoever to clear their name.  I hope they have every trophy theyve cheated their way too taken off them and they go out of existence after they get relegated and no other league will take them on for being the cheating shitbags that they are. 
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33983 on: Today at 03:02:05 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:11:46 am
Considering the questions to him have been fairly tame and no journo has directly challenged him on any of his answers I'd say he's cracking up! Getting so worked up in public only proves he is as guilty as the rest of them.

Hope he pulls it together enough to steal another league title tho, it's the only way the focus will stay on their cheating (even if Arsenal deserve it).

agree 100%.  it would only crank up the volume on the questions (I hope).
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33984 on: Today at 03:26:26 am »
Why would you want pep to win anything when hes now even openly making fun of Steven gerrard, like some small time Chelsea fan.
Id strip him of every throw in he ever won, never mind trophies,  disrespectful bitter cheating fraud disguised as some philosopher.  The media can fuck off too, any other manager comes out with shit like that would get a right backlash.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,715
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33985 on: Today at 05:03:40 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm
Pep Guardiola: Its our fault Steven Gerrard slipped at Anfield

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1624537023766753282

That is just such a petty, pathetic and child like comment to make about something that didnt even involve him. Sums up the character of the man though, hes a bit of a bellend.
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,949
  • Ground Control
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33986 on: Today at 06:28:04 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm
Pep Guardiola: Its our fault Steven Gerrard slipped at Anfield

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1624537023766753282

He wasn't even the manager at City when this happened. The guy is a complete neurotic weirdo.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33987 on: Today at 06:30:59 am »
He's done that because it's the anti LFC thing to do, mentioning the slip.

He's been told by their PR to get none ADFC fans on his side, no doubt about it.

Going to be some strange PR tactics from City coming.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:46:39 am by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,791
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33988 on: Today at 06:47:03 am »
He's just an insecure baldy weirdo, folds like a deck of cards when put under even the tiniest amount of scrutiny.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 845 846 847 848 849 [850]   Go Up
« previous next »
 