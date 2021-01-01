« previous next »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:33:48 am
Always the victims it's never their fault should be their own club motto.
And should be sung right back at them when they resort to their vile chanting.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:27:36 pm
'Banner outside a pub in Bristol ahead of the FA cup clash against Man City':-



 :wellin :thumbup ;D

 :wellin
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:57:33 am

...City fans are absolutely unhinged, themselves. I'm gunna have to mute the words cabal and cartel...
I wonder what these very same people make of the oil clubs cartel then?

I suppose they are ok with that one.  ::)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:38:16 pm
Some scout from these cheating twats has approached my daughter and her partner about my 5yr old grandson this morning. 

Wanted his name, date of birth and his dad's phone number and asked was it ok for him to monitor his development.

I didn't think they were allowed to do this off their own patch?  My daughter lives in Sheffield and any training he'll do with them will be at Barnsley.

Fucking bastards can keep away from my family!!

If theyre signing him at u8-u12 he has to live maximum of one hour away from the main training base, ie Manchester. Up to that point, there arent any hard and fast rules. If theyve got a centre at Barnsley then theyve done nothing wrong.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:27:36 pm
'Banner outside a pub in Bristol ahead of the FA cup clash against Man City':-



 :wellin :thumbup ;D

I'd like to hear 'cheating c*nts' sang over and over to the tune of 'baby shark' and the pundits having to apologise for the unsavoury language.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:50:02 pm
If theyre signing him at u8-u12 he has to live maximum of one hour away from the main training base, ie Manchester. Up to that point, there arent any hard and fast rules. If theyve got a centre at Barnsley then theyve done nothing wrong.

I guess that's when they offer his parents a job and buy them a house in Manchester then.  I just think it's disgusting that near babies are being recruited with the "we like to bring them in at this age to develop their game and help them progress".

He's 5yrs old FFS it should be about having fun.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:53:14 am
Excellent post. Arguably, FFP was meant to stop another Leeds or Portsmouth from happening, rather than restrict affluent clubs, but equally I doubt anyone envisaged a club like City to take the piss so brazenly either.

As I said before, City's owners aren't interested in competing, they want to dominate. To borrow your turn of phrase, their intent is to  bully everyone else into giving up by waging a financial war of attrition that no other (non state owned) club can match without risking financial destruction.

........




Thanks for that. Yes it was probably Leeds that initiated FFP (long before FFP but I think they were the "journey" that FFP was aimed at). They were spending far too much and were gambling that they would win lots of trophies and bring in enough money to pay for the investment. They almost disappeared over it.

The likes of Chelsea and then City, meant that other clubs would have to over-extend themselves to compete which would result in some of them going bust. FFP is meant to keep football clubs sustainable.

I don't know what would happen if City's owners suddenly left the club. City would still have big contractual commitments, their main sponsors would not be able to plough in the money that they "falsely" do so now. The club would quickly become unsustainable and might not be able to pay their players. City fans would quickly start to moan and ask for special treatment to save the club.

FFP is meant to force clubs to work within their income. Hence if the owners did leave, the club would be able to carry on. Over-extending themselves to try to compete with richer owners would be a big risk that could close the club.

FFP is not meant to penalise any club. It is an attempt to keep all clubs in business. City don't care about this. Hence they deserve everything that is thrown at them.

Lastly, let's say that City were to be left to spend whatever money they made, far beyond what they earned. One by one other clubs would either go bankrupt or else stop trying. The league would be dominated by one club and then winning the league would be meaningless. There's no point playing sport if your opponents aren't competitive. Oh and the one club who would dominate the league would be Newcastle. City would be 2nd and then the rest. Is that what they really want or are they too dumb to see it?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:38:16 pm
Some scout from these cheating twats has approached my daughter and her partner about my 5yr old grandson this morning. 

Wanted his name, date of birth and his dad's phone number and asked was it ok for him to monitor his development.

I didn't think they were allowed to do this off their own patch?  My daughter lives in Sheffield and any training he'll do with them will be at Barnsley.

Fucking bastards can keep away from my family!!

They've got development centres all over the place. So have Man Utd. My lad is u7s and playing well. He's been asked to go to the Man Utd one in Bradford. He's doing alright at Burnley at the moment so I've been able to put that one on the back burner. . . . .

The Lancashire  PL and Championship clubs are all scouting at the age of 5 years old though, as far as I can tell. Burnley even have 5 and 6 year olds.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 08:25:20 pm
They've got development centres all over the place. So have Man Utd. My lad is u7s and playing well. He's been asked to go to the Man Utd one in Bradford. He's doing alright at Burnley at the moment so I've been able to put that one on the back burner. . . . .

The Lancashire  PL and Championship clubs are all scouting at the age of 5 years old though, as far as I can tell. Burnley even have 5 and 6 year olds.

Disgraceful that it's allowed mate sorry.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:53:05 pm
Disgraceful that it's allowed mate sorry.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:02:49 pm


It really does feel like exploitation.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:59:23 pm
FFP was brought in to prevent clubs spending more than they earn.
>snip< if that was in response to the 5 times bloke post yesterday, thank you.
I was tempted to write a long reply to address his nonsense line by line but I really couldn't be arsed :)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:53:05 pm
Disgraceful that it's allowed mate sorry.

It does feel like a massive talent grab to be honest. Especially by Man Utd and Man City. Sit on as many talented kids as they can to stop rivals getting a shot at them.

I know a dad with a U7 at the full Man City pre-academy in Manchester (they can't call them academies at U7 I don't believe) and they are already talking about loaning them out to partners around the country. Cardiff was one I think. Move schools, the lot. Loaning out 7 and 8 year olds!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:34:26 pm
I guess that's when they offer his parents a job and buy them a house in Manchester then.  I just think it's disgusting that near babies are being recruited with the "we like to bring them in at this age to develop their game and help them progress".

He's 5yrs old FFS it should be about having fun.
Absolutely ridiculous. I think theres a case to be put forward that foundation phase (u9-u11) should be scrapped across the country and kids play grass roots until theyre at least at secondary school. Some of the weekend journeys are insane.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:21:11 pm
It does feel like a massive talent grab to be honest. Especially by Man Utd and Man City. Sit on as many talented kids as they can to stop rivals getting a shot at them.

I know a dad with a U7 at the full Man City pre-academy in Manchester (they can't call them academies at U7 I don't believe) and they are already talking about loaning them out to partners around the country. Cardiff was one I think. Move schools, the lot. Loaning out 7 and 8 year olds!

They live in Sheffield where there's 2 biggish clubs, he'll go to somewhere in Barnsley for development.  A town whose only club rely on their academy to produce players to sell on and keep them afloat.

There's also Rotherham and not far away Doncaster and both Nottingham teams.  Even Leeds, Huddersfield and Bradford are closer than the Manchester cheats.

It shouldn't be allowed and it's disgraceful that it is.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:36:01 pm
They live in Sheffield where there's 2 biggish clubs, he'll go to somewhere in Barnsley for development.  A town whose only club rely on their academy to produce players to sell on and keep them afloat.

There's also Rotherham and not far away Doncaster and both Nottingham teams.  Even Leeds, Huddersfield and Bradford are closer than the Manchester cheats.

It shouldn't be allowed and it's disgraceful that it is.
Yeah, its become a recent trend where bigger clubs have centres in other towns. As you say, ridiculous when most of these towns have professional clubs further down the leagues.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:37:54 pm
Yeah, its become a recent trend where bigger clubs have centres in other towns. As you say, ridiculous when most of these towns have professional clubs further down the leagues.

Especially after all the bollocks spouted about passing on some wedge to the lower league teams.

It's not as though these fuckers can't afford to pay for the finished article which passes on that wedge in the traditional way. 
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:44:56 pm
Especially after all the bollocks spouted about passing on some wedge to the lower league teams.

It's not as though these fuckers can't afford to pay for the finished article which passes on that wedge in the traditional way.
In Italy a lot of smaller grass roots clubs have links to professional clubs. For example, you might see at a small provincial club in the north, a sign at their training ground saying something like linked with Inter. For me, this is a much better way to do it. Leave the young players at their home town clubs but keep an eye on them. If they continue to be decent, then the pro club has the first opportunity to sign them. Also, its reciprocal as the bigger teams can sometimes use the smaller ones for loans to give players first team experience.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:50:16 pm
In Italy a lot of smaller grass roots clubs have links to professional clubs. For example, you might see at a small provincial club in the north, a sign at their training ground saying something like linked with Inter. For me, this is a much better way to do it. Leave the young players at their home town clubs but keep an eye on them. If they continue to be decent, then the pro club has the first opportunity to sign them. Also, its reciprocal as the bigger teams can sometimes use the smaller ones for loans to give players first team experience.

I like that idea too.  I hate these giant clubs hoovering up all the talent which is why I have an issue with this 'city group' bollocks with clubs all around the world.

Not only are they hoovering up all the talent locally but internationally too.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:17:54 pm
Thanks for that. Yes it was probably Leeds that initiated FFP (long before FFP but I think they were the "journey" that FFP was aimed at). They were spending far too much and were gambling that they would win lots of trophies and bring in enough money to pay for the investment. They almost disappeared over it.

The likes of Chelsea and then City, meant that other clubs would have to over-extend themselves to compete which would result in some of them going bust. FFP is meant to keep football clubs sustainable.

I don't know what would happen if City's owners suddenly left the club. City would still have big contractual commitments, their main sponsors would not be able to plough in the money that they "falsely" do so now. The club would quickly become unsustainable and might not be able to pay their players. City fans would quickly start to moan and ask for special treatment to save the club.

FFP is meant to force clubs to work within their income. Hence if the owners did leave, the club would be able to carry on. Over-extending themselves to try to compete with richer owners would be a big risk that could close the club.

FFP is not meant to penalise any club. It is an attempt to keep all clubs in business. City don't care about this. Hence they deserve everything that is thrown at them.

Lastly, let's say that City were to be left to spend whatever money they made, far beyond what they earned. One by one other clubs would either go bankrupt or else stop trying. The league would be dominated by one club and then winning the league would be meaningless. There's no point playing sport if your opponents aren't competitive. Oh and the one club who would dominate the league would be Newcastle. City would be 2nd and then the rest. Is that what they really want or are they too dumb to see it?

You're welcome :)

Honestly, I actually think this is what they want - the PL could essentially just become like the Scottish league, where one team could conceivably win the title nine times in a row. I don't even think the idiots supporting City would mind either. They're so shallow they're not emotionally invested enough in their club or the game they wouldn't notice how boring it was. What they want to see is pain etched onto the faces of rival fans; pain in the knowledge that they have become irrelevant. The same irrelevance City fans experienced before their lottery win.

It's not the winning they're interested in. It's the suffering.

As to your other point, if Abu Dhabi fucked off tomorrow and pulled all funding, then City would cease to exist within 24 hours. But sponsorship deals are over several years, so they would be on a clock to offload players and try to hack the wage bill down before the money river dried up completely.

I really hope the PL launches some kind of media offensive as a counter point to what City are doing. They don't seem to get yet that this is a PR war that could define football, and not just about breaking the rules. And PR is the very crux of sportswashing.

If you're going to buy a footie club to launder your reputation, then being charged with fraud and corrupt practices kind of counts against your project. Being found guilty, therefore, is a big deal. I don't know if it's enough to drive Abu Dhabi out of the game altogether, but it's clear they're taking the matter pretty seriously and need to defend City's reputation and their behaviour.

That must mean they are concerned about severe penalties and punishments if they're found guilty. They don't seem prepared to negotiate some kind of plea deal that might bag them a less severe punishment.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:55:48 pm
I like that idea too.  I hate these giant clubs hoovering up all the talent which is why I have an issue with this 'city group' bollocks with clubs all around the world.

Not only are they hoovering up all the talent locally but internationally too.
Youre right.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
As much as I cant stand them I still  want City to win the league. The thought of Arsenal winning the title with 80 odd points would really piss me off .
Theyve dropped 5 points in the last two games we drew three games from Boxing Day and it still wasn't enough to beat those cheating fuckers. If a London club gets pipped to the post by that set of cheats then maybe more people will finally see them for what they are,

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 10:30:26 pm
If a London club gets pipped to the post by that set of cheats then maybe more people will finally see them for what they are,

My thoughts too.

As much as I can't stand MCFC*...

I'd like AFC to lose it by one or two points - let them feel our pain.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:57:23 pm
Has there ever been a more vile manager in the league than Guardiola?

Pep Guardiola: Its our fault Steven Gerrard slipped at Anfield

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1624537023766753282
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Coming across really badly since all this broke. What a dickish comment.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:49:25 pm
Pep Guardiola: Its our fault Steven Gerrard slipped at Anfield

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1624537023766753282

What a c*nt!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:34:26 pm
I guess that's when they offer his parents a job and buy them a house in Manchester then.  I just think it's disgusting that near babies are being recruited with the "we like to bring them in at this age to develop their game and help them progress".

He's 5yrs old FFS it should be about having fun.

They fucking destroyed my lads love of football. Picked him up at 7, had him going to the campus twice a week for a few months, training in the first team pitch and then just dropped him. He's never played for a team since, it wrecked his confidence
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Really embracing his villain role isnt he the despicable prick.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:49:25 pm
Pep Guardiola: Its our fault Steven Gerrard slipped at Anfield

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1624537023766753282

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Guardiolas admitted they have cheated.

about Man Citys titles:

"Absolutely, they belong to us, Regardless of the sentence, they belong to us.

 
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Well not really you Mitre ball hating bald hypocritical prick...

Quote
"Absolutely, they belong to us," added Guardiola. "Regardless of the sentence, they belong to us.


Not if they're taken away from you.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
It's such stupid logic.

"We stole them, so they're ours. We stole them in a very stylish, expensive way, don't forget that."
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
He's always been tetchy about their cheating, he wants all the plaudits yet not so deep down he knows it's not a level playing field and so he throws a fit if anyone even hints that maybe they have a leg up.

City fans/bots seem to think his little tantrum will have upset us, but it's just him cracking up again.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 10:30:26 pm
As much as I cant stand them I still  want City to win the league. The thought of Arsenal winning the title with 80 odd points would really piss me off .
Theyve dropped 5 points in the last two games we drew three games from Boxing Day and it still wasn't enough to beat those cheating fuckers. If a London club gets pipped to the post by that set of cheats then maybe more people will finally see them for what they are,


Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:49:25 pm
Pep Guardiola: Its our fault Steven Gerrard slipped at Anfield

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1624537023766753282

Where to start with that! What an imbecile Pep is yet people want these c*nts to win the league. Petty nonsense, Arsenal aren't the enemy, these c*nts are!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Disgusting disgusting vile prick of a manager.  :wanker
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:48:43 pm
My thoughts too.

As much as I can't stand MCFC*...

I'd like AFC to lose it by one or two points - let them feel our pain.

What a ridiculous sentiment. Let the cheating c*nts win again so others can suffer our fate? Mind boggling!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Wouldn't have been fit to lace Stevie's boots.



Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:27:36 pm
'Banner outside a pub in Bristol ahead of the FA cup clash against Man City':-



 :wellin :thumbup ;D
FANTASTIC
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:28:18 pm
Wouldn't have been fit to lace Stevie's boots.


He's rattled. Wants to deflect by mentioning a big club.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:31:37 pm
He's rattled. Wants to deflect by mentioning a big club.

I'm pretty sure he's ignoring Gerrard calling him a drug cheat.
