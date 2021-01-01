Thanks for that. Yes it was probably Leeds that initiated FFP (long before FFP but I think they were the "journey" that FFP was aimed at). They were spending far too much and were gambling that they would win lots of trophies and bring in enough money to pay for the investment. They almost disappeared over it.
The likes of Chelsea and then City, meant that other clubs would have to over-extend themselves to compete which would result in some of them going bust. FFP is meant to keep football clubs sustainable.
I don't know what would happen if City's owners suddenly left the club. City would still have big contractual commitments, their main sponsors would not be able to plough in the money that they "falsely" do so now. The club would quickly become unsustainable and might not be able to pay their players. City fans would quickly start to moan and ask for special treatment to save the club.
FFP is meant to force clubs to work within their income. Hence if the owners did leave, the club would be able to carry on. Over-extending themselves to try to compete with richer owners would be a big risk that could close the club.
FFP is not meant to penalise any club. It is an attempt to keep all clubs in business. City don't care about this. Hence they deserve everything that is thrown at them.
Lastly, let's say that City were to be left to spend whatever money they made, far beyond what they earned. One by one other clubs would either go bankrupt or else stop trying. The league would be dominated by one club and then winning the league would be meaningless. There's no point playing sport if your opponents aren't competitive. Oh and the one club who would dominate the league would be Newcastle. City would be 2nd and then the rest. Is that what they really want or are they too dumb to see it?
You're welcome
Honestly, I actually think this is what they want - the PL could essentially just become like the Scottish league, where one team could conceivably win the title nine times in a row. I don't even think the idiots supporting City would mind either. They're so shallow they're not emotionally invested enough in their club or the game they wouldn't notice how boring it was. What they want to see is pain etched onto the faces of rival fans; pain in the knowledge that they have become irrelevant. The same irrelevance City fans experienced before their lottery win.
It's not the winning they're interested in. It's the suffering.
As to your other point, if Abu Dhabi fucked off tomorrow and pulled all funding, then City would cease to exist within 24 hours. But sponsorship deals are over several years, so they would be on a clock to offload players and try to hack the wage bill down before the money river dried up completely.
I really hope the PL launches some kind of media offensive as a counter point to what City are doing. They don't seem to get yet that this is a PR war that could define football, and not just about breaking the rules. And PR is the very crux of sportswashing.
If you're going to buy a footie club to launder your reputation, then being charged with fraud and corrupt practices kind of counts against your project. Being found guilty, therefore, is a big deal. I don't know if it's enough to drive Abu Dhabi out of the game altogether, but it's clear they're taking the matter pretty seriously and need to defend City's reputation and their behaviour.
That must mean they are concerned about severe penalties and punishments if they're found guilty. They don't seem prepared to negotiate some kind of plea deal that might bag them a less severe punishment.