Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33920 on: Today at 03:39:36 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:33:48 am
Always the victims it's never their fault should be their own club motto.
And should be sung right back at them when they resort to their vile chanting.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33921 on: Today at 03:43:45 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:27:36 pm
'Banner outside a pub in Bristol ahead of the FA cup clash against Man City':-



 :wellin :thumbup ;D

 :wellin
A Red Abroad
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33922 on: Today at 03:47:28 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:57:33 am

...City fans are absolutely unhinged, themselves. I'm gunna have to mute the words cabal and cartel...
I wonder what these very same people make of the oil clubs cartel then?

I suppose they are ok with that one.  ::)
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33923 on: Today at 03:50:02 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:38:16 pm
Some scout from these cheating twats has approached my daughter and her partner about my 5yr old grandson this morning. 

Wanted his name, date of birth and his dad's phone number and asked was it ok for him to monitor his development.

I didn't think they were allowed to do this off their own patch?  My daughter lives in Sheffield and any training he'll do with them will be at Barnsley.

Fucking bastards can keep away from my family!!

If theyre signing him at u8-u12 he has to live maximum of one hour away from the main training base, ie Manchester. Up to that point, there arent any hard and fast rules. If theyve got a centre at Barnsley then theyve done nothing wrong.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33924 on: Today at 04:28:13 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:27:36 pm
'Banner outside a pub in Bristol ahead of the FA cup clash against Man City':-



 :wellin :thumbup ;D

I'd like to hear 'cheating c*nts' sang over and over to the tune of 'baby shark' and the pundits having to apologise for the unsavoury language.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33925 on: Today at 04:34:26 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:50:02 pm
If theyre signing him at u8-u12 he has to live maximum of one hour away from the main training base, ie Manchester. Up to that point, there arent any hard and fast rules. If theyve got a centre at Barnsley then theyve done nothing wrong.

I guess that's when they offer his parents a job and buy them a house in Manchester then.  I just think it's disgusting that near babies are being recruited with the "we like to bring them in at this age to develop their game and help them progress".

He's 5yrs old FFS it should be about having fun.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33926 on: Today at 06:17:54 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:53:14 am
Excellent post. Arguably, FFP was meant to stop another Leeds or Portsmouth from happening, rather than restrict affluent clubs, but equally I doubt anyone envisaged a club like City to take the piss so brazenly either.

As I said before, City's owners aren't interested in competing, they want to dominate. To borrow your turn of phrase, their intent is to  bully everyone else into giving up by waging a financial war of attrition that no other (non state owned) club can match without risking financial destruction.

........




Thanks for that. Yes it was probably Leeds that initiated FFP (long before FFP but I think they were the "journey" that FFP was aimed at). They were spending far too much and were gambling that they would win lots of trophies and bring in enough money to pay for the investment. They almost disappeared over it.

The likes of Chelsea and then City, meant that other clubs would have to over-extend themselves to compete which would result in some of them going bust. FFP is meant to keep football clubs sustainable.

I don't know what would happen if City's owners suddenly left the club. City would still have big contractual commitments, their main sponsors would not be able to plough in the money that they "falsely" do so now. The club would quickly become unsustainable and might not be able to pay their players. City fans would quickly start to moan and ask for special treatment to save the club.

FFP is meant to force clubs to work within their income. Hence if the owners did leave, the club would be able to carry on. Over-extending themselves to try to compete with richer owners would be a big risk that could close the club.

FFP is not meant to penalise any club. It is an attempt to keep all clubs in business. City don't care about this. Hence they deserve everything that is thrown at them.

Lastly, let's say that City were to be left to spend whatever money they made, far beyond what they earned. One by one other clubs would either go bankrupt or else stop trying. The league would be dominated by one club and then winning the league would be meaningless. There's no point playing sport if your opponents aren't competitive. Oh and the one club who would dominate the league would be Newcastle. City would be 2nd and then the rest. Is that what they really want or are they too dumb to see it?
stockdam

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33927 on: Today at 08:25:20 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:38:16 pm
Some scout from these cheating twats has approached my daughter and her partner about my 5yr old grandson this morning. 

Wanted his name, date of birth and his dad's phone number and asked was it ok for him to monitor his development.

I didn't think they were allowed to do this off their own patch?  My daughter lives in Sheffield and any training he'll do with them will be at Barnsley.

Fucking bastards can keep away from my family!!

They've got development centres all over the place. So have Man Utd. My lad is u7s and playing well. He's been asked to go to the Man Utd one in Bradford. He's doing alright at Burnley at the moment so I've been able to put that one on the back burner. . . . .

The Lancashire  PL and Championship clubs are all scouting at the age of 5 years old though, as far as I can tell. Burnley even have 5 and 6 year olds.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33928 on: Today at 08:53:05 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 08:25:20 pm
They've got development centres all over the place. So have Man Utd. My lad is u7s and playing well. He's been asked to go to the Man Utd one in Bradford. He's doing alright at Burnley at the moment so I've been able to put that one on the back burner. . . . .

The Lancashire  PL and Championship clubs are all scouting at the age of 5 years old though, as far as I can tell. Burnley even have 5 and 6 year olds.

Disgraceful that it's allowed mate sorry.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33929 on: Today at 09:02:49 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:53:05 pm
Disgraceful that it's allowed mate sorry.

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33930 on: Today at 09:09:55 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:02:49 pm


It really does feel like exploitation.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33931 on: Today at 09:12:34 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:59:23 pm
FFP was brought in to prevent clubs spending more than they earn.
>snip< if that was in response to the 5 times bloke post yesterday, thank you.
I was tempted to write a long reply to address his nonsense line by line but I really couldn't be arsed :)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33932 on: Today at 09:21:11 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:53:05 pm
Disgraceful that it's allowed mate sorry.

It does feel like a massive talent grab to be honest. Especially by Man Utd and Man City. Sit on as many talented kids as they can to stop rivals getting a shot at them.

I know a dad with a U7 at the full Man City pre-academy in Manchester (they can't call them academies at U7 I don't believe) and they are already talking about loaning them out to partners around the country. Cardiff was one I think. Move schools, the lot. Loaning out 7 and 8 year olds!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33933 on: Today at 09:34:33 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:34:26 pm
I guess that's when they offer his parents a job and buy them a house in Manchester then.  I just think it's disgusting that near babies are being recruited with the "we like to bring them in at this age to develop their game and help them progress".

He's 5yrs old FFS it should be about having fun.
Absolutely ridiculous. I think theres a case to be put forward that foundation phase (u9-u11) should be scrapped across the country and kids play grass roots until theyre at least at secondary school. Some of the weekend journeys are insane.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33934 on: Today at 09:36:01 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:21:11 pm
It does feel like a massive talent grab to be honest. Especially by Man Utd and Man City. Sit on as many talented kids as they can to stop rivals getting a shot at them.

I know a dad with a U7 at the full Man City pre-academy in Manchester (they can't call them academies at U7 I don't believe) and they are already talking about loaning them out to partners around the country. Cardiff was one I think. Move schools, the lot. Loaning out 7 and 8 year olds!

They live in Sheffield where there's 2 biggish clubs, he'll go to somewhere in Barnsley for development.  A town whose only club rely on their academy to produce players to sell on and keep them afloat.

There's also Rotherham and not far away Doncaster and both Nottingham teams.  Even Leeds, Huddersfield and Bradford are closer than the Manchester cheats.

It shouldn't be allowed and it's disgraceful that it is.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33935 on: Today at 09:37:54 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:36:01 pm
They live in Sheffield where there's 2 biggish clubs, he'll go to somewhere in Barnsley for development.  A town whose only club rely on their academy to produce players to sell on and keep them afloat.

There's also Rotherham and not far away Doncaster and both Nottingham teams.  Even Leeds, Huddersfield and Bradford are closer than the Manchester cheats.

It shouldn't be allowed and it's disgraceful that it is.
Yeah, its become a recent trend where bigger clubs have centres in other towns. As you say, ridiculous when most of these towns have professional clubs further down the leagues.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33936 on: Today at 09:44:56 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:37:54 pm
Yeah, its become a recent trend where bigger clubs have centres in other towns. As you say, ridiculous when most of these towns have professional clubs further down the leagues.

Especially after all the bollocks spouted about passing on some wedge to the lower league teams.

It's not as though these fuckers can't afford to pay for the finished article which passes on that wedge in the traditional way. 
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33937 on: Today at 09:50:16 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:44:56 pm
Especially after all the bollocks spouted about passing on some wedge to the lower league teams.

It's not as though these fuckers can't afford to pay for the finished article which passes on that wedge in the traditional way.
In Italy a lot of smaller grass roots clubs have links to professional clubs. For example, you might see at a small provincial club in the north, a sign at their training ground saying something like linked with Inter. For me, this is a much better way to do it. Leave the young players at their home town clubs but keep an eye on them. If they continue to be decent, then the pro club has the first opportunity to sign them. Also, its reciprocal as the bigger teams can sometimes use the smaller ones for loans to give players first team experience.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33938 on: Today at 09:55:48 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:50:16 pm
In Italy a lot of smaller grass roots clubs have links to professional clubs. For example, you might see at a small provincial club in the north, a sign at their training ground saying something like linked with Inter. For me, this is a much better way to do it. Leave the young players at their home town clubs but keep an eye on them. If they continue to be decent, then the pro club has the first opportunity to sign them. Also, its reciprocal as the bigger teams can sometimes use the smaller ones for loans to give players first team experience.

I like that idea too.  I hate these giant clubs hoovering up all the talent which is why I have an issue with this 'city group' bollocks with clubs all around the world.

Not only are they hoovering up all the talent locally but internationally too.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33939 on: Today at 09:57:30 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:17:54 pm
Thanks for that. Yes it was probably Leeds that initiated FFP (long before FFP but I think they were the "journey" that FFP was aimed at). They were spending far too much and were gambling that they would win lots of trophies and bring in enough money to pay for the investment. They almost disappeared over it.

The likes of Chelsea and then City, meant that other clubs would have to over-extend themselves to compete which would result in some of them going bust. FFP is meant to keep football clubs sustainable.

I don't know what would happen if City's owners suddenly left the club. City would still have big contractual commitments, their main sponsors would not be able to plough in the money that they "falsely" do so now. The club would quickly become unsustainable and might not be able to pay their players. City fans would quickly start to moan and ask for special treatment to save the club.

FFP is meant to force clubs to work within their income. Hence if the owners did leave, the club would be able to carry on. Over-extending themselves to try to compete with richer owners would be a big risk that could close the club.

FFP is not meant to penalise any club. It is an attempt to keep all clubs in business. City don't care about this. Hence they deserve everything that is thrown at them.

Lastly, let's say that City were to be left to spend whatever money they made, far beyond what they earned. One by one other clubs would either go bankrupt or else stop trying. The league would be dominated by one club and then winning the league would be meaningless. There's no point playing sport if your opponents aren't competitive. Oh and the one club who would dominate the league would be Newcastle. City would be 2nd and then the rest. Is that what they really want or are they too dumb to see it?

You're welcome :)

Honestly, I actually think this is what they want - the PL could essentially just become like the Scottish league, where one team could conceivably win the title nine times in a row. I don't even think the idiots supporting City would mind either. They're so shallow they're not emotionally invested enough in their club or the game they wouldn't notice how boring it was. What they want to see is pain etched onto the faces of rival fans; pain in the knowledge that they have become irrelevant. The same irrelevance City fans experienced before their lottery win.

It's not the winning they're interested in. It's the suffering.

As to your other point, if Abu Dhabi fucked off tomorrow and pulled all funding, then City would cease to exist within 24 hours. But sponsorship deals are over several years, so they would be on a clock to offload players and try to hack the wage bill down before the money river dried up completely.

I really hope the PL launches some kind of media offensive as a counter point to what City are doing. They don't seem to get yet that this is a PR war that could define football, and not just about breaking the rules. And PR is the very crux of sportswashing.

If you're going to buy a footie club to launder your reputation, then being charged with fraud and corrupt practices kind of counts against your project. Being found guilty, therefore, is a big deal. I don't know if it's enough to drive Abu Dhabi out of the game altogether, but it's clear they're taking the matter pretty seriously and need to defend City's reputation and their behaviour.

That must mean they are concerned about severe penalties and punishments if they're found guilty. They don't seem prepared to negotiate some kind of plea deal that might bag them a less severe punishment.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33940 on: Today at 09:59:00 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:55:48 pm
I like that idea too.  I hate these giant clubs hoovering up all the talent which is why I have an issue with this 'city group' bollocks with clubs all around the world.

Not only are they hoovering up all the talent locally but internationally too.
Youre right.
