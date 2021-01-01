Excellent post. Arguably, FFP was meant to stop another Leeds or Portsmouth from happening, rather than restrict affluent clubs, but equally I doubt anyone envisaged a club like City to take the piss so brazenly either.



As I said before, City's owners aren't interested in competing, they want to dominate. To borrow your turn of phrase, their intent is to bully everyone else into giving up by waging a financial war of attrition that no other (non state owned) club can match without risking financial destruction.



Thanks for that. Yes it was probably Leeds that initiated FFP (long before FFP but I think they were the "journey" that FFP was aimed at). They were spending far too much and were gambling that they would win lots of trophies and bring in enough money to pay for the investment. They almost disappeared over it.The likes of Chelsea and then City, meant that other clubs would have to over-extend themselves to compete which would result in some of them going bust. FFP is meant to keep football clubs sustainable.I don't know what would happen if City's owners suddenly left the club. City would still have big contractual commitments, their main sponsors would not be able to plough in the money that they "falsely" do so now. The club would quickly become unsustainable and might not be able to pay their players. City fans would quickly start to moan and ask for special treatment to save the club.FFP is meant to force clubs to work within their income. Hence if the owners did leave, the club would be able to carry on. Over-extending themselves to try to compete with richer owners would be a big risk that could close the club.FFP is not meant to penalise any club. It is an attempt to keep all clubs in business. City don't care about this. Hence they deserve everything that is thrown at them.Lastly, let's say that City were to be left to spend whatever money they made, far beyond what they earned. One by one other clubs would either go bankrupt or else stop trying. The league would be dominated by one club and then winning the league would be meaningless. There's no point playing sport if your opponents aren't competitive. Oh and the one club who would dominate the league would be Newcastle. City would be 2nd and then the rest. Is that what they really want or are they too dumb to see it?