Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:33:48 am
Always the victims it's never their fault should be their own club motto.
And should be sung right back at them when they resort to their vile chanting.
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:27:36 pm
'Banner outside a pub in Bristol ahead of the FA cup clash against Man City':-



 :wellin :thumbup ;D

 :wellin
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:57:33 am

...City fans are absolutely unhinged, themselves. I'm gunna have to mute the words cabal and cartel...
I wonder what these very same people make of the oil clubs cartel then?

I suppose they are ok with that one.  ::)
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:38:16 pm
Some scout from these cheating twats has approached my daughter and her partner about my 5yr old grandson this morning. 

Wanted his name, date of birth and his dad's phone number and asked was it ok for him to monitor his development.

I didn't think they were allowed to do this off their own patch?  My daughter lives in Sheffield and any training he'll do with them will be at Barnsley.

Fucking bastards can keep away from my family!!

If theyre signing him at u8-u12 he has to live maximum of one hour away from the main training base, ie Manchester. Up to that point, there arent any hard and fast rules. If theyve got a centre at Barnsley then theyve done nothing wrong.
I'd like to hear 'cheating c*nts' sang over and over to the tune of 'baby shark' and the pundits having to apologise for the unsavoury language.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:50:02 pm
If theyre signing him at u8-u12 he has to live maximum of one hour away from the main training base, ie Manchester. Up to that point, there arent any hard and fast rules. If theyve got a centre at Barnsley then theyve done nothing wrong.

I guess that's when they offer his parents a job and buy them a house in Manchester then.  I just think it's disgusting that near babies are being recruited with the "we like to bring them in at this age to develop their game and help them progress".

He's 5yrs old FFS it should be about having fun.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:53:14 am
Excellent post. Arguably, FFP was meant to stop another Leeds or Portsmouth from happening, rather than restrict affluent clubs, but equally I doubt anyone envisaged a club like City to take the piss so brazenly either.

As I said before, City's owners aren't interested in competing, they want to dominate. To borrow your turn of phrase, their intent is to  bully everyone else into giving up by waging a financial war of attrition that no other (non state owned) club can match without risking financial destruction.

........




Thanks for that. Yes it was probably Leeds that initiated FFP (long before FFP but I think they were the "journey" that FFP was aimed at). They were spending far too much and were gambling that they would win lots of trophies and bring in enough money to pay for the investment. They almost disappeared over it.

The likes of Chelsea and then City, meant that other clubs would have to over-extend themselves to compete which would result in some of them going bust. FFP is meant to keep football clubs sustainable.

I don't know what would happen if City's owners suddenly left the club. City would still have big contractual commitments, their main sponsors would not be able to plough in the money that they "falsely" do so now. The club would quickly become unsustainable and might not be able to pay their players. City fans would quickly start to moan and ask for special treatment to save the club.

FFP is meant to force clubs to work within their income. Hence if the owners did leave, the club would be able to carry on. Over-extending themselves to try to compete with richer owners would be a big risk that could close the club.

FFP is not meant to penalise any club. It is an attempt to keep all clubs in business. City don't care about this. Hence they deserve everything that is thrown at them.

Lastly, let's say that City were to be left to spend whatever money they made, far beyond what they earned. One by one other clubs would either go bankrupt or else stop trying. The league would be dominated by one club and then winning the league would be meaningless. There's no point playing sport if your opponents aren't competitive. Oh and the one club who would dominate the league would be Newcastle. City would be 2nd and then the rest. Is that what they really want or are they too dumb to see it?
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:38:16 pm
Some scout from these cheating twats has approached my daughter and her partner about my 5yr old grandson this morning. 

Wanted his name, date of birth and his dad's phone number and asked was it ok for him to monitor his development.

I didn't think they were allowed to do this off their own patch?  My daughter lives in Sheffield and any training he'll do with them will be at Barnsley.

Fucking bastards can keep away from my family!!

They've got development centres all over the place. So have Man Utd. My lad is u7s and playing well. He's been asked to go to the Man Utd one in Bradford. He's doing alright at Burnley at the moment so I've been able to put that one on the back burner. . . . .

The Lancashire  PL and Championship clubs are all scouting at the age of 5 years old though, as far as I can tell. Burnley even have 5 and 6 year olds.
