FFP was brought in to prevent clubs spending more than they earn. It was never meant to "level the playing field". I believe that the aim was to prevent clubs going bankrupt after chasing success. The knock-on effect was also to prevent uber-rich owners buying their way to trophies.
What City fans do not seem to realise is that they are no longer the richest club in the league. Newcastle could target every single City player and offer them twice their current wage and to pay for them to default on their contracts (I think.....correct me if I am wrong). They could bully City into giving up.
"Why shouldn't one club in Manchester not be allowed to spend as much as the other?". The simple answer is that one club worked very hard to get into that position. There's no reason why Manchester City couldn't be as successful; they were a top club at one stage and had some of the best players in the league. They could have built the club back up but it would be a long slow process. This nonsense about "Cartels" is simply nonsense that City fans spout to justify what they do.
FFP probably needs improving but it certainly doesn't need to be ripped up and letting it be a free-for-all where the richest owners win. Maybe there should be wage restrictions and maybe there should be more restrictions but no restrictions is not an answer.
City have cheated and have been caught. They knew full well that organic growth was going to be far too slow and so they cheated their way to the top.
"Why can't City spend what United spend?".........when they put in the hard work and earn it.
Excellent post. Arguably, FFP was meant to stop another Leeds or Portsmouth from happening, rather than restrict affluent clubs, but equally I doubt anyone envisaged a club like City to take the piss so brazenly either.
As I said before, City's owners aren't interested in competing, they want to dominate. To borrow your turn of phrase, their intent is to bully everyone else into giving up by waging a financial war of attrition that no other (non state owned) club can match without risking financial destruction.
It makes me realise just how lucky LFC were to get rid of the cancers when we did. We were defacto in administration already with the appointment of Broughton, whose sole remit was to find a buyer for the club. Looking back, the PL may well have been within their rights to slap a points deduction on us at the time, as the banks were clearly calling the shots at the end.
But that shows how important it is for rules to have some flexibility, rather than be rigidly enforced. It wasn't the club's fault we were in that situation and the PL knew it; and they had approved the Cowboys in the first place, so it wouldn't have reflected well on them either.
I think what we're seeing now is the PL's response to effectively being forced by the Tory government to allow the Saudi takeover of Newcastle. They've undoubtedly built their case over many years, but the arrival of an even bigger financial entity now warrants urgent and decisive action, if only to ensure the long term survival of their brand.
Newcastle and City may bring money, but they don't bring big fanbases. A top four or five of sportswashers who can't fill theirdinky stadiums, winning everything and spending shedloads whilst traditionally big clubs are left stranded in mid table just doesn't look good.
The way things are, it wouldn't surprise me in 10-15 years to see clubs petitioning to rejoin the football league, forming a new top tier with clubs from the Championship, and splitting from the PL altogether by removing relegation.