



I know they're all connected parties anyway but I'm a bit confused by this bit. Are they saying that the £67.5m was actually paid by Etihad, despite the email that rob posted above? If the CFCB didn't have accounting information, what information did they have that the full payment was made that contradicted the email?



And they're also saying that Man City refused to disclose details about the amounts of £35m and £65m (presumably these were time barred as well so wouldn't have been considered anyway)?





The CFCB could have asked the PL prior to the hearings to verify, from the accounts that City submitted for that period, that an amount of £67.5 million was paid from Etihad to City. City will have to disclose that.The way it works is that ADG gives the money to Etihad and then Etihad gives it to City, so it looks on paper that Etihad is paying the full amount. The reality is Etihad actually only pays £8 million out of its own money and ADG provides the rest.Etihad don't publish their accounts, but there was a leaked document in a case in the US where 3 major airlines (Delta, United and another I can't remember) where complaining about state funding of the airline to the tune of £2.5billion, as its bleeding money and in that document there was reference to ADG providing funds to the airline to sponsor City.This originates from David ConnA consultants report written for the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi stated that the Abu Dhabi government, not Etihad airlines, was covering the sponsorship of Manchester City in 2010, according to a 2015 US aviation industry document.Uefas financial fair play compliance body, the CFCB, banned City from the Champions League for two seasons on Friday and fined the club 30m, having concluded the club was not being truthful in its submissions from 2012-16 that Etihad wholly funded its annual £67.5m sponsorship.The CFCB investigation and findings followed the publication of internal City emails by the German magazine Der Spiegel in November 2018, which suggested Etihad was not funding the bulk of the sponsorship and that most of the money was being provided by Citys owner, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Princes brother. In one of the emails, Citys then chief financial officer, Jorge Chumillas, had sent two invoices internally for the £67.5m 2015-16 sponsorship, stating that £8m should be funded directly by Etihad and £59.5 [sic] by ADUG  Mansours company vehicle.City have furiously rejected the conclusion and suggestion that Etihad did not wholly fund the sponsorship, claiming that the CFCBs two chambers were biased, flawed, had prejudged the outcome and had ignored irrefutable evidence.The US aviation industry document was produced in 2015 by the Partnership for Open and Fair Skies, an alliance of three major US airlines and aviation staff unions. They were arguing to the US departments of commerce, transportation and state that Etihad was receiving enormous subsidies from the Abu Dhabi government, which, they claimed, distorted fair competition. The document refers to an internal report on Etihad prepared for the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, by consultants in 2010, which was leaked in 2014 to the Australian Financial Review. The consultants noted, in reference to a list of Etihads sponsorships: Executive Council covers Man City.The executive council is in effect the Abu Dhabi governing body, and is chaired by the Crown Prince, who is widely considered the most powerful member of the ruling family. The senior business executive and political figure who was appointed to be Citys chairman after Mansours 2008 takeover, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, is a member of the Executive Council. He also chairs the Executive Affairs Authority, which advises on Abu Dhabis strategy and image, and works principally for the Crown Prince.Referring to the Etihad sponsorship, the US airlines document said: While Etihad asserts that it funded the $640m [total] cost of the sponsorship of Manchester City from its own liquidity, it provides no such evidence and fails to address the contrary evidence that the US airlines submitted on this point: an internal study that [the consultants] prepared for the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, which states that the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi  not Etihad  covers the cost. As an internal document that was not intended for public release, [the consultants] study is particularly probative of the fundings true source.