« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 842 843 844 845 846 [847]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2202493 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,157
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33840 on: Today at 06:33:48 am »
Always the victims it's never their fault should be their own club motto.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33841 on: Today at 06:55:54 am »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 12:28:30 am
The absolute refusal of some of you to accept a view that doesnt exactly match your own is baffling though. Grow up.

Quote
Fascinated to know what you think Im missing or need to read up on.

Previously you were just a fella with a terrible take. Now you sound like a gobshite. People have read what you wrote and quite a few have written long, detailed responses for why they absolutely don't agree. Why don't you accept that and grow up?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,877
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33842 on: Today at 07:30:48 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:08:12 am


I know they're all connected parties anyway but I'm a bit confused by this bit. Are they saying that the £67.5m was actually paid by Etihad, despite the email that rob posted above? If the CFCB didn't have accounting information, what information did they have that the full payment was made that contradicted the email?

And they're also saying that Man City refused to disclose details about the amounts of £35m and £65m (presumably these were time barred as well so wouldn't have been considered anyway)?


The CFCB could have asked the PL prior to the hearings to verify, from the accounts that City submitted for that period, that an amount of £67.5 million was paid from Etihad to City. City will have to disclose that.

The way it works is that ADG gives the money to Etihad and then Etihad gives it to City, so it looks on paper that Etihad is paying the full amount. The reality is Etihad actually only pays £8 million out of its own money and ADG provides the rest.

Etihad don't publish their accounts, but there was a leaked document in a case in the US where 3 major airlines (Delta, United and another I can't remember) where complaining about state funding of the airline to the tune of £2.5billion, as its bleeding money and in that document there was reference to ADG providing funds to the airline to sponsor City.

This originates from David Conn

A consultants report written for the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi stated that the Abu Dhabi government, not Etihad airlines, was covering the sponsorship of Manchester City in 2010, according to a 2015 US aviation industry document.

Uefas financial fair play compliance body, the CFCB, banned City from the Champions League for two seasons on Friday and fined the club 30m, having concluded the club was not being truthful in its submissions from 2012-16 that Etihad wholly funded its annual £67.5m sponsorship.

The CFCB investigation and findings followed the publication of internal City emails by the German magazine Der Spiegel in November 2018, which suggested Etihad was not funding the bulk of the sponsorship and that most of the money was being provided by Citys owner, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Princes brother. In one of the emails, Citys then chief financial officer, Jorge Chumillas, had sent two invoices internally for the £67.5m 2015-16 sponsorship, stating that £8m should be funded directly by Etihad and £59.5 [sic] by ADUG  Mansours company vehicle.

City have furiously rejected the conclusion and suggestion that Etihad did not wholly fund the sponsorship, claiming that the CFCBs two chambers were biased, flawed, had prejudged the outcome and had ignored irrefutable evidence.

The US aviation industry document was produced in 2015 by the Partnership for Open and Fair Skies, an alliance of three major US airlines and aviation staff unions. They were arguing to the US departments of commerce, transportation and state that Etihad was receiving enormous subsidies from the Abu Dhabi government, which, they claimed, distorted fair competition. The document refers to an internal report on Etihad prepared for the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, by consultants in 2010, which was leaked in 2014 to the Australian Financial Review. The consultants noted, in reference to a list of Etihads sponsorships: Executive Council covers Man City.

The executive council is in effect the Abu Dhabi governing body, and is chaired by the Crown Prince, who is widely considered the most powerful member of the ruling family. The senior business executive and political figure who was appointed to be Citys chairman after Mansours 2008 takeover, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, is a member of the Executive Council. He also chairs the Executive Affairs Authority, which advises on Abu Dhabis strategy and image, and works principally for the Crown Prince.

Referring to the Etihad sponsorship, the US airlines document said: While Etihad asserts that it funded the $640m [total] cost of the sponsorship of Manchester City from its own liquidity, it provides no such evidence and fails to address the contrary evidence that the US airlines submitted on this point: an internal study that [the consultants] prepared for the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, which states that the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi  not Etihad  covers the cost. As an internal document that was not intended for public release, [the consultants] study is particularly probative of the fundings true source.

https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/report-states-abu-dhabi-covered-city-s-sponsorship-not-etihad-1.4176610
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,221
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33843 on: Today at 08:08:52 am »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Yesterday at 07:26:40 pm
I dont see why it should have been against the rules for another team to.

Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Yesterday at 07:26:40 pm
No I get it, theyve been cheating. I understand.

Evidently you don't.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,224
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33844 on: Today at 09:03:16 am »
If iv'e said it once iv'e said it a million times but it's worth repeating, this has only been allowed go on for so long because we have been stopped winning league titles by City. Other fans at clubs getting all bent out of shape about it now as we have no chance of winning the title this year isn't a coincidence.  :wanker
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,143
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33845 on: Today at 09:35:21 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:03:16 am
If iv'e said it once iv'e said it a million times but it's worth repeating, this has only been allowed go on for so long because we have been stopped winning league titles by City. Other fans at clubs getting all bent out of shape about it now as we have no chance of winning the title this year isn't a coincidence.  :wanker

There is probably a lot of truth in this. Certainly when it comes to social media/Twitter 'fans' anyway. Think the news of this new look ESL has frightened the Premier League into action as well.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,365
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33846 on: Today at 09:38:51 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 12:58:49 am
The Mancurian candidate?

A fistful of Dirhams
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33847 on: Today at 09:41:41 am »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 12:28:30 am
Fascinated to know what you think Im missing or need to read up on.

You're basically saying that clubs that get a greater income shouldn't be able to spend more money, which is insane. The only way you could make that work would be to ban sponsorship (so every club gets the same amount) and limit every clubs stadium capacity to whatever the lowest attendance in the league would be (can't be having clubs earning more from having more fans). Can't sell more merchandise either.

In other words, your argument is akin to a really good sprinter emerging from Manchester, who has worked incredibly hard to become as fast as he has, only for another person from Manchester to say "eh if he can run that quickly then I should be able to as well". He takes a shit ton of drugs, buys some jet fueled trainers and becomes the fastest person in the world, which is all okay I guess?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,143
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33848 on: Today at 09:43:19 am »
5-times-Phill is just pinning for the days before the Premier League and Champions League era. When football just seemed a whole lot fairer and there wasn't so much money being banded about. I understand. It's just I don't know how we'd ever get back to that. Football is too far gone.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,461
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33849 on: Today at 09:52:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:30:48 am
The CFCB could have asked the PL prior to the hearings to verify, from the accounts that City submitted for that period, that an amount of £67.5 million was paid from Etihad to City. City will have to disclose that.

The way it works is that ADG gives the money to Etihad and then Etihad gives it to City, so it looks on paper that Etihad is paying the full amount. The reality is Etihad actually only pays £8 million out of its own money and ADG provides the rest.

Thanks very much for the response mate, got it now.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,461
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33850 on: Today at 09:55:42 am »
Made the mistake of listening to last night's 'discussion' on this on 5 Live. I try to avoid saying things like Abu Dhabi PR but it genuinely felt like that. Awful stuff.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33851 on: Today at 09:55:57 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:43:19 am
5-times-Phill is just pinning for the days before the Premier League and Champions League era. When football just seemed a whole lot fairer and there wasn't so much money being banded about. I understand. It's just I don't know how we'd ever get back to that. Football is too far gone.

Unfortunately this is true. A lot of us over a certain age pine for the times when football was an accessible sport. Makes me sad reading the constant demands to spend £70M here, £100M there. Not what the game used to be all about. Professionalism and commercialism improves certain industries but sports? Not so much IMO.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33852 on: Today at 09:57:48 am »
They should have put a cap on how much a club can spend per season donkey's years ago. Limit every club's spending worldwide to a certain amount. They'll all have that limit to spend what they want on transfers and players' wages. That would still allow a club to offer a player daft money if they wanted, but it would mean they wouldn't have as much left to spend on bringing other players in.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,009
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33853 on: Today at 09:58:44 am »
But then all the money would go to the owners
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,450
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33854 on: Today at 10:01:40 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:58:44 am
But then all the money would go to the owners

Or it could be legislated so that money goes back to fans in the way of cheaper ticket prices, subsidised travel for away fans and cheaper tv packages etc.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:11:59 am by FlashGordon »
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33855 on: Today at 10:04:38 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:01:40 am
Or it could be legislated so that money goes back to fans in the wat of cheaper ticket prices, subsidised travel for away fans and cheaper tv packages etc.

Exactly. The excuse used to have the fans pay through the nose just to be able to watch the team they love, week in, week out wouldn't be there anymore if the player's wages and transfer fees weren't so ridiculous.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:09:32 am by Lycan »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,157
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33856 on: Today at 10:24:39 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:35:21 am
There is probably a lot of truth in this. Certainly when it comes to social media/Twitter 'fans' anyway. Think the news of this new look ESL has frightened the Premier League into action as well.

United very much the establishment club. They've tolerated City as a means to stopping us dominating.

If it was the Ferguson era they'd have never been tolerated so long.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,047
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33857 on: Today at 10:27:51 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:33:48 am
Always the victims it's never their fault should be their own club motto.
Came to post the same thing, it's hilarious how they're all crawling out the woodwork to defend their cheating and acting like they're the victim. These lot and Everton fans are the true scum of the league, just hypocrites and vile.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,877
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33858 on: Today at 10:35:13 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:41:41 am
You're basically saying that clubs that get a greater income shouldn't be able to spend more money, which is insane. The only way you could make that work would be to ban sponsorship (so every club gets the same amount) and limit every clubs stadium capacity to whatever the lowest attendance in the league would be (can't be having clubs earning more from having more fans). Can't sell more merchandise either.

In other words, your argument is akin to a really good sprinter emerging from Manchester, who has worked incredibly hard to become as fast as he has, only for another person from Manchester to say "eh if he can run that quickly then I should be able to as well". He takes a shit ton of drugs, buys some jet fueled trainers and becomes the fastest person in the world, which is all okay I guess?

I disagree that its insane. A lot of the problems in English football are initially down to Utd. The Mancs started it with Ferdinand and Veron, £24 and £28 million IIRC, then £90+ million on Pogba and Lukaku. There is a merit in spending caps on wages and transfer fees, as it should, in theory, make for a more competitive league. Because of the fees and wages the big clubs can and do pay, its meaning that the smaller clubs, who have a lot smaller incomes, are spending more and more of their earnings and TV money on two or three players.

It would have to be across world football, so it'll never happen, but a transfer and wage cap would be great. Then, the additional money could go into reducing ticket prices, grass roots football, all weather pitches for kids, especially at schools.

Anyway, City are still cheating c*nts.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,877
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33859 on: Today at 10:39:10 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:52:59 am
Thanks very much for the response mate, got it now.

Welcome.

What's mad is that some bellend thought it was OK to detail the exact details of the bent practices in an email :lmao  They got caught by the hacker, but the sender could so easily have sent it to the wrong person instead, eg a reporter at a paper, or even another PL club, if they were in contact. You never ever commit to any document what you are doing when you cheat.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,787
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33860 on: Today at 10:43:18 am »
Guardiola is complicit

Thats a shame

Found innocent theres no way hes that stupid

Hes the shop owner of a front business and hes just let us all know
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,152
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33861 on: Today at 10:44:02 am »
Anyone else getting a bad feeling about where this will go now with the media?  I was expecting more hammering of Pep today, whereas I seem to find quotes of yesterday where Pep says they are innocent (again!!). I worry that the fact that his press conferences are set up as friendly fire will allow a bullshit narrative to be sown (again) now. Sky also are softening after the first day fake shock of over 100 charges etc. Now its back to business as usual with this story being yesterdays news. Expect a Haaland hatrick incoming and we are back to how amazing City are.
If this really plays out over a number of years to some conclusion, I honestly am starting to think most people will believe the narrative or not care. Any rationalization or justification of what they did will progressively dilute the end game. Hateful that this has not been hard and brutal for City. It feels like business as usual ☹️
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,916
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33862 on: Today at 10:45:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:35:13 am
I disagree that its insane. A lot of the problems in English football are initially down to Utd. The Mancs started it with Ferdinand and Veron, £24 and £28 million IIRC, then £90+ million on Pogba and Lukaku. There is a merit in spending caps on wages and transfer fees, as it should, in theory, make for a more competitive league. Because of the fees and wages the big clubs can and do pay, its meaning that the smaller clubs, who have a lot smaller incomes, are spending more and more of their earnings and TV money on two or three players.

It would have to be across world football, so it'll never happen, but a transfer and wage cap would be great. Then, the additional money could go into reducing ticket prices, grass roots football, all weather pitches for kids, especially at schools.

Anyway, City are still cheating c*nts.

Also let's remember the money which goes out of the game and into agent's pockets as well and is then used as an excuse to raise ticket prices, so its the fans who pay through the nose. A salary cap on players wages should have been the way to go, then there would at least be the chance of controlling the costs.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,877
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33863 on: Today at 10:50:19 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:45:22 am
Also let's remember the money which goes out of the game and into agent's pockets as well and is then used as an excuse to raise ticket prices, so its the fans who pay through the nose. A salary cap on players wages should have been the way to go, then there would at least be the chance of controlling the costs.

Spot on. The agents fees in the Haaland transfer are said to be £42 million, Raiola used to make millions, which is why c*nts like him are always trying to move the players from club to club - its sickening greed.

FIFA are talking about a 10% cap, but thats still £10 million the way transfer fees are going. Horrible greedy people killing the game.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,787
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33864 on: Today at 10:50:58 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:44:02 am
Anyone else getting a bad feeling about where this will go now with the media?  I was expecting more hammering of Pep today, whereas I seem to find quotes of yesterday where Pep says they are innocent (again!!). I worry that the fact that his press conferences are set up as friendly fire will allow a bullshit narrative to be sown (again) now. Sky also are softening after the first day fake shock of over 100 charges etc. Now its back to business as usual with this story being yesterdays news. Expect a Haaland hatrick incoming and we are back to how amazing City are.
If this really plays out over a number of years to some conclusion, I honestly am starting to think most people will believe the narrative or not care. Any rationalization or justification of what they did will progressively dilute the end game. Hateful that this has not been hard and brutal for City. It feels like business as usual ☹️

Thats precisely why companies who have broke laws, ethics or violated constitutions etc tie stuff up in court for years. It works ten fold in football. The most important money they spend is not halaand wages its their lawyers

What I will say though is this is the begging ming of the end of them as the all conquering cheats

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,916
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33865 on: Today at 10:52:07 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:44:02 am
Anyone else getting a bad feeling about where this will go now with the media?  I was expecting more hammering of Pep today, whereas I seem to find quotes of yesterday where Pep says they are innocent (again!!). I worry that the fact that his press conferences are set up as friendly fire will allow a bullshit narrative to be sown (again) now. Sky also are softening after the first day fake shock of over 100 charges etc. Now its back to business as usual with this story being yesterdays news. Expect a Haaland hatrick incoming and we are back to how amazing City are.
If this really plays out over a number of years to some conclusion, I honestly am starting to think most people will believe the narrative or not care. Any rationalization or justification of what they did will progressively dilute the end game. Hateful that this has not been hard and brutal for City. It feels like business as usual ☹️

I am afraid its the long game we have to play with this, if he continues to go so full on in future though it will begin to wear thin. The fact is Guardiola is the face of Abu Dhabi he is the man who all the way through as given them legitimacy. Sky will always love the Manc clubs its the way they are. I hope going forward that Prime get more football as to me they are the best set up in how they do the matches. I really hope one day that the Sky bubble will burst. 
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,878
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33866 on: Today at 10:53:14 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:59:23 pm
FFP was brought in to prevent clubs spending more than they earn. It was never meant to "level the playing field". I believe that the aim was to prevent clubs going bankrupt after chasing success. The knock-on effect was also to prevent uber-rich owners buying their way to trophies.

What City fans do not seem to realise is that they are no longer the richest club in the league. Newcastle could target every single City player and offer them twice their current wage and to pay for them to default on their contracts (I think.....correct me if I am wrong). They could bully City into giving up.

"Why shouldn't one club in Manchester not be allowed to spend as much as the other?". The simple answer is that one club worked very hard to get into that position. There's no reason why Manchester City couldn't be as successful; they were a top club at one stage and had some of the best players in the league. They could have built the club back up but it would be a long slow process. This nonsense about "Cartels" is simply nonsense that City fans spout to justify what they do.

FFP probably needs improving but it certainly doesn't need to be ripped up and letting it be a free-for-all where the richest owners win. Maybe there should be wage restrictions and maybe there should be more restrictions but no restrictions is not an answer.

City have cheated and have been caught. They knew full well that organic growth was going to be far too slow and so they cheated their way to the top.

"Why can't City spend what United spend?".........when they put in the hard work and earn it.

Excellent post. Arguably, FFP was meant to stop another Leeds or Portsmouth from happening, rather than restrict affluent clubs, but equally I doubt anyone envisaged a club like City to take the piss so brazenly either.

As I said before, City's owners aren't interested in competing, they want to dominate. To borrow your turn of phrase, their intent is to  bully everyone else into giving up by waging a financial war of attrition that no other (non state owned) club can match without risking financial destruction.

It makes me realise just how lucky LFC were to get rid of the cancers when we did. We were defacto in administration already with the appointment of Broughton, whose sole remit was to find a buyer for the club. Looking back, the PL may well have been within their rights to slap a points deduction on us at the time, as the banks were clearly calling the shots at the end.

But that shows how important it is for rules to have some flexibility, rather than be rigidly enforced. It wasn't the club's fault we were in that situation and the PL knew it; and they had approved the Cowboys in the first place, so it wouldn't have reflected well on them either.

I think what we're seeing now is the PL's response to effectively being forced by the Tory government to allow the Saudi takeover of Newcastle. They've undoubtedly built their case over many years, but the arrival of an even bigger financial entity now warrants urgent and decisive action, if only to ensure the long term survival of their brand.

Newcastle and City may bring money, but they don't bring big fanbases.  A top four or five of sportswashers who can't fill theirdinky stadiums, winning everything and spending shedloads whilst traditionally big clubs are left stranded in mid table just doesn't look good.

The way things are, it wouldn't surprise me in 10-15 years to see clubs petitioning to rejoin the football league, forming a new top tier with clubs from the Championship, and splitting from the PL altogether by removing relegation.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:57:21 am by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33867 on: Today at 10:54:40 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:52:07 am
I am afraid its the long game we have to play with this, if he continues to go so full on in future though it will begin to wear thin. The fact is Guardiola is the face of Abu Dhabi he is the man who all the way through as given them legitimacy. Sky will always love the Manc clubs its the way they are. I hope going forward that Prime get more football as to me they are the best set up in how they do the matches. I really hope one day that the Sky bubble will burst.
Id urge any Liverpool fan still paying Sky to think again.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33868 on: Today at 10:55:39 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:44:02 am
Anyone else getting a bad feeling about where this will go now with the media?  I was expecting more hammering of Pep today, whereas I seem to find quotes of yesterday where Pep says they are innocent (again!!). I worry that the fact that his press conferences are set up as “friendly fire” will allow a bullshit narrative to be sown (again) now. Sky also are softening after the first day fake shock of over 100 charges etc. Now it’s back to business as usual with this story being yesterdays news. Expect a Haaland hatrick incoming and we are back to how amazing City are.
If this really plays out over a number of years to some conclusion, I honestly am starting to think most people will believe the narrative or not care. Any rationalization or justification of what they did will progressively dilute the end game. Hateful that this has not been hard and brutal for City. It feels like business as usual ☹️

Exactly this.

I posted earlier that the whole thing is winding me up (OK, I shouldn't let it) - but the 'unfairness' of it all really gets to me.

I probably need to take up fishing or get an allotment or something. Footie is ruining my weekends right now.  :(
« Last Edit: Today at 10:57:40 am by A Red Abroad »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,014
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33869 on: Today at 10:57:33 am »
Guardiola is one of the greatest coaches of all time and he's also a world class c*nt. Probably the biggest hypocrite in the sport. He knows the massive asterisk against his name and achievements if City end up getting found out and he's desperately lashing out against it.

City fans are absolutely unhinged, themselves. I'm gunna have to mute the words cabal and cartel. Although the inference that Burnley are an influential member of this particular group is good comic value at least.

Their existence is one of constant conspiracy theories, victimhood, celebrating lawyers as if they are players, telling everyone that actually we should be grateful for their cheating, all mixed in with the occasional Heysel shout to make themselves feel better.

Mad thing is this will probably drive them on to win the league again now. As a club they seem to work best when they have self righteous anger flowing through them. A reflection of course on their absolute twat of a manager.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33870 on: Today at 10:59:33 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:57:33 am

Mad thing is this will probably drive them on to win the league again now.

I hope they do. Let Arsenal fans feel the pain we have.

Maybe it will wake them up.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,116
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33871 on: Today at 11:08:27 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:55:42 am
Made the mistake of listening to last night's 'discussion' on this on 5 Live. I try to avoid saying things like Abu Dhabi PR but it genuinely felt like that. Awful stuff.

Who was on? Sometimes think 5Live is a good listen but I havent put it on in quite awhile and some names you just know wont be worth listening to!
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33872 on: Today at 11:13:48 am »
Sadly, by the time this is all over, the media will have the vast majority of football fans believing Man City is the real victim of all of this. I can see it now. You've already got the likes of Gary Neville and Martin Samuels sticking up for them. Trying to make out they've done nothing wrong, or saying that they sympathise with them, and as time goes by there will be even more jumping on the bandwagon with them. I just hope it doesn't influence the panel to be lenient on City.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,916
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33873 on: Today at 11:17:04 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:13:48 am
Sadly, by the time this is all over, the media will have the vast majority of football fans believing Man City is the real victim of all of this. I can see it now. You've already got the likes of Gary Neville and Martin Samuels sticking up for them. Trying to make out they've done nothing wrong, or saying that they sympathise with them, and as time goes by there will be even more jumping on the bandwagon with them. I just hope it doesn't influence the panel to be lenient on City.

Lycan that is two people. It also diminishes the work the likes of Nick Harris, Miguel Delaney and Rob Harris do. There will always be journalists who will be stupid on things but it doesn't mean everyone will do it. The vast majority of journalists that I have seen on twitter are all of the opinion if found guilty City need to be suitably punished.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 842 843 844 845 846 [847]   Go Up
« previous next »
 