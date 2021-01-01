Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
842
843
844
845
846
[
847
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled (Read 2201196 times)
Fromola
Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,156
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
«
Reply #33840 on:
Today
at 06:33:48 am »
Always the victims it's never their fault should be their own club motto.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Print
Pages:
1
...
842
843
844
845
846
[
847
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.7]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2