FFP was brought in to prevent clubs spending more than they earn. It was never meant to "level the playing field". I believe that the aim was to prevent clubs going bankrupt after chasing success. The knock-on effect was also to prevent uber-rich owners buying their way to trophies.



What City fans do not seem to realise is that they are no longer the richest club in the league. Newcastle could target every single City player and offer them twice their current wage and to pay for them to default on their contracts (I think.....correct me if I am wrong). They could bully City into giving up.



"Why shouldn't one club in Manchester not be allowed to spend as much as the other?". The simple answer is that one club worked very hard to get into that position. There's no reason why Manchester City couldn't be as successful; they were a top club at one stage and had some of the best players in the league. They could have built the club back up but it would be a long slow process. This nonsense about "Cartels" is simply nonsense that City fans spout to justify what they do.



FFP probably needs improving but it certainly doesn't need to be ripped up and letting it be a free-for-all where the richest owners win. Maybe there should be wage restrictions and maybe there should be more restrictions but no restrictions is not an answer.



City have cheated and have been caught. They knew full well that organic growth was going to be far too slow and so they cheated their way to the top.



"Why can't City spend what United spend?".........when they put in the hard work and earn it.