Offline Red Beret

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 44,877
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33800 on: Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
This all ultimately comes back to why didn't the PL slap these tossers down right at the start, rather than allowing them to build momentum over years and years before finally taking some action.

It's not like Shanks getting Liverpool promoted and winning the league. It's not the 1960s anymore. A club that had done the square root of fuck all for almost the entirety of its existence went from non-entities to title winners in barely five fucking years, and not a single fucking question was asked how it was done because all the pundits and media were too busy engaged in a mass collective circle jerk over their new footballing overlords.
Offline Red Beret

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 44,877
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33801 on: Yesterday at 10:40:31 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm
He's a Red. Think maybe theres some confusion on his part around utd beinng a marketing juggernaut and city getting in sponsorships from abu dhabi as being the same thing. Which they arnt.

City suddenly becoming the biggest commercial footballing entity on the planet would have Real Madrid pissing themselves laughing - but they're likely more pissed off.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,705
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33802 on: Yesterday at 10:52:02 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:40:31 pm
City suddenly becoming the biggest commercial footballing entity on the planet would have Real Madrid pissing themselves laughing - but they're likely more pissed off.
It's an absolute farce, isn't it. MCFC is an artificial construct. Simply a front for a nation.

They aren't even the biggest club in their own city. Their neighbours dwarf them in every department. They have very few fans outside of the Manchester area and nothing abroad. Despite this, we are expected to believe that they are the biggest commercial club on earth.  :lmao

It's all an illusion, but not even a carefully constructed one, because it's so obviously fake it's actually laughable. It's bizarre that it's managed to get this far. It's completely absurd. Little 'City' a bigger commercial draw than Liverpool, the most successful English club in history. Bigger than their world famous and infinitely more successful neighbours. Bigger than Real Madrid, the most successful club on Earth. Bigger than Barcelona.  :duh :lmao
Online Johnny Aldridge

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 476
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33803 on: Yesterday at 10:52:29 pm
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Yesterday at 07:11:07 pm
I know this will be an unpopular opinion but personally I dont see why one Manchester Club in the premier league should be punished for spending at a similar level to the other.
Uniteds big advantage since the 90s I was their commercial acumen, but in sporting terms whats really the difference between an American car manufacturer and a major insurance company wanting to pump millions into a club or one rich man.

I think finance in football has been allowed for far too long to spiral to ridiculous levels of importance and the horse has long since bolted but fundamentally within the existing structures and rule of the game one club spending at the level of other clubs doesnt really bother me.
What bothers me is that any team, us included, should be able to spend 10 times more than other teams in the same league whether thats because of sponsorship revenue or rich owners.
On field success should be the extent of differences to spending power as far as Im concerned.

Its not about the money spent! Its where it comes from and if your entitled to spend it.

A breakdown of the charges might help with understanding:

Accuracy of Financial Information : 50 Charges
Manager Remuneration: 8 Charges
Profit & Sustainability : 25 Charges
Assisting PL Investigations : 30 Charges

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 35,535
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33804 on: Yesterday at 10:56:13 pm
Quote from: Homo rubrum on Yesterday at 10:28:39 pm
While Phils argument wasnt made the way I would make it, and Im firmly of the opinion that any cheating should be punished, and cheating on a scale that distorts the competition moving forward with especially discouraging severity, I am a little uncomfortable with all this assertion that historically earned financial advantage should necessarily be codified in the way FFP does. I do believe the clubs with larger, earned fan bases deserve some advantage, and I dont have the solution for how to decide what that is, but the current tipping of the scales does strike me as inherently unsporting. Which is, of course, a separate point altogether from man citys current regulatory situation, and in no way an argument in favor of their behavior. And I understand and feel the bittnerness towards them after 15 years of getting away with it at our expense. And, again, would be pleased as punch if they were simply dissolved and forced to start up again as a new entity.
 I think its important, however,  not to let that anger or our benefiting from a regulatory status quo result in shouting down someone who raises a genuine (albeit separate) issue of sporting fairness.

But it isnt an advantage given to teams though, its one achieved over time, and theres often many pitfalls.

Man City wanted to skip those years, because they got themselves a human rights abusing sugardaddy. PL is very much to blame as well though, in fact, my greatest annoyance with this shitshow is with them, because Man City should not have been in a position to cheat, as the PL should not allow such owners.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,485
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33805 on: Yesterday at 10:59:23 pm
FFP was brought in to prevent clubs spending more than they earn. It was never meant to "level the playing field". I believe that the aim was to prevent clubs going bankrupt after chasing success. The knock-on effect was also to prevent uber-rich owners buying their way to trophies.

What City fans do not seem to realise is that they are no longer the richest club in the league. Newcastle could target every single City player and offer them twice their current wage and to pay for them to default on their contracts (I think.....correct me if I am wrong). They could bully City into giving up.

"Why shouldn't one club in Manchester not be allowed to spend as much as the other?". The simple answer is that one club worked very hard to get into that position. There's no reason why Manchester City couldn't be as successful; they were a top club at one stage and had some of the best players in the league. They could have built the club back up but it would be a long slow process. This nonsense about "Cartels" is simply nonsense that City fans spout to justify what they do.

FFP probably needs improving but it certainly doesn't need to be ripped up and letting it be a free-for-all where the richest owners win. Maybe there should be wage restrictions and maybe there should be more restrictions but no restrictions is not an answer.

City have cheated and have been caught. They knew full well that organic growth was going to be far too slow and so they cheated their way to the top.

"Why can't City spend what United spend?".........when they put in the hard work and earn it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:01:15 pm by stockdam »
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,643
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33806 on: Yesterday at 11:04:33 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:59:23 pm
FFP was brought in to prevent clubs spending more than they earn. It was never meant to "level the playing field". I believe that the aim was to prevent clubs going bankrupt after chasing success. The knock-on effect was also to prevent uber-rich owners buying their way to trophies.

What City fans do not seem to realise is that they are no longer the richest club in the league. Newcastle could target every single City player and offer them twice their current wage and to pay for them to default on their contracts (I think.....correct me if I am wrong). They could bully City into giving up.

"Why shouldn't one club in Manchester not be allowed to spend as much as the other?". The simple answer is that one club worked very hard to get into that position. There's no reason why Manchester City couldn't be as successful; they were a top club at one stage and had some of the best players in the league. They could have built the club back up but it would be a long slow process. This nonsense about "Cartels" is simply nonsense that City fans spout to justify what they do.

FFP probably needs improving but it certainly doesn't need to be ripped up and letting it be a free-for-all where the richest owners win. Maybe there should be wage restrictions and maybe there should be more restrictions but no restrictions is not an answer.

City have cheated and have been caught. They knew full well that organic growth was going to be far too slow and so they cheated their way to the top.

"Why can't City spend what United spend?".........when they put in the hard work and earn it.

Or to put it simple ...

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,485
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33807 on: Yesterday at 11:12:17 pm
City fans really, really, really don't get it. They believe that there's some kind of vendetta against them.

"Where were the messages of support for City when this shitshow was unveiled by the PL."

The truth is that they have been cheating and have been caught out. Not one of their fans, players or managers has asked why their club did not comply with the PL's requests and what the leaked emails meant. They believe that other clubs are trying to wipe them out when the facts are that the owners thought that they would ride rough-shod through the rules and were above them. The blame lies fairly and squarely on the owners who took City's very respected history and dragged it through the mud.

I understand that they don't believe that the owners cheated built they need to start to realise that and to turn their anger on the owners and not the people who called them out.
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,728
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33808 on: Yesterday at 11:13:30 pm
Does the investigation deter a significant number of players joining or extending their contacts? If this goes on for years and be becomes a kind of transfer ban in the process that could be interesting. Unfortunately I don't think it will have much effect.
Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33809 on: Yesterday at 11:13:31 pm
Surprised Pep didn't accuse Man United of wanting them relegated down 2-3 divisions so that they can use The City of Manchester Stadium while Old Trafford is being rebuilt.
Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33810 on: Yesterday at 11:22:21 pm
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Yesterday at 07:11:07 pm
I know this will be an unpopular opinion but personally I dont see why one Manchester Club in the premier league should be punished for spending at a similar level to the other.
Uniteds big advantage since the 90s I was their commercial acumen, but in sporting terms whats really the difference between an American car manufacturer and a major insurance company wanting to pump millions into a club or one rich man.

I think finance in football has been allowed for far too long to spiral to ridiculous levels of importance and the horse has long since bolted but fundamentally within the existing structures and rule of the game one club spending at the level of other clubs doesnt really bother me.
What bothers me is that any team, us included, should be able to spend 10 times more than other teams in the same league whether thats because of sponsorship revenue or rich owners.
On field success should be the extent of differences to spending power as far as Im concerned.

Even if we ignore the obvious that they're in trouble now because they're lying, rule-breaking pricks on an industrial scale (NOT because they spend money), then the key words are "earned" and "unearned".

Clubs like us and United (and to a lesser extent, Arsenal) have earned those commercial revenues and built those gigantic fanbases. It was done over decades (or at least in long periods over many decades) and required a lot of hard work, brillant decision making and management and excellence on the pitch. Those giant clubs weren't simply gifted the money to compete at the top, they made it happen for themselves.

Man City have earned precisely fuck all. They were, at best, a midtable side going nowhere, who they then, due to a completely artificial influx of finance from Abu Dhabi, suddenly became a club competing at the top. They did absolutely nothing off their own bat at any point to deserve that place they were given.

It's honestly like saying "Lance Armstrong did it with the help of drugs, whilst the others just put themselves through the pain barrier to train enough to compete clean - I don't see the difference".
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,622
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33811 on: Yesterday at 11:24:20 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:28:47 pm

Read it in your best Alan Partridge voice



....and on that subject I think you will ...find it amazing how many people still think the petrol cap on a Ford Focus is offside rear.
 :-\
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,023
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33812 on: Yesterday at 11:27:55 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:59:23 pm
FFP was brought in to prevent clubs spending more than they earn. It was never meant to "level the playing field". I believe that the aim was to prevent clubs going bankrupt after chasing success. The knock-on effect was also to prevent uber-rich owners buying their way to trophies.


Exactly this. If citys owners were to pull out or be barred from owning the club, it would become insolvent as without their money being funnelled in off the books, city could not survive. That was the point of FFP. Man City are financially exposed to a point that the club has been put in danger.
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,622
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33813 on: Yesterday at 11:29:32 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm
He's a Red. Think maybe theres some confusion on his part around utd beinng a marketing juggernaut and city getting in sponsorships from abu dhabi as being the same thing. Which they arnt.

Okay, I just find it very unusual to find a Liverpool fan so ill informed. Its one of the reasons why as a fan base we were able to organise such a cohesive campaign against H&G.
Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33814 on: Yesterday at 11:35:45 pm
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Yesterday at 08:04:19 pm
Ok mate. Thanks for your valuable input.

I understand theyve broken the rules, I understand theyve thought they were the smartest people n the room and have been caught out. I hope theyre punished and hope that its huge.

I also think FFP was never fit for purpose, that the point it was implemented did mean it would have essentially created a closed shop and that if the disparity between clubs is being gonna be decided by the marketing team of Fortune 500 companies then whats the fucking point.

So speaking theoretically and without reference to the rules that were implemented I dont think its criminal that one team in Manchester might spend at a similar level to the other.

And what are you advocating? Anybody can just get to be champions because they won the lottery?  So let's just ignore the clubs who have built their empires for 60 years, because these pricks got bought to launder a terrible (but very rich) state's reputation?

The whole point of sport, the entire essence of the exercise, is winning by earning it. That it's done on merit and that there's a sense of achievement. Sport should be winning by doing it better than the opponent, and within the rules. What City have done for 14 years isn't sport. There's no sense of achievement or merit or building something organically. It's doping, it's cheat codes - whatever you want to call it.

You seem to think that's just as valid, which is just mad.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 35,535
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33815 on: Yesterday at 11:36:00 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:29:32 pm
Okay, I just find it very unusual to find a Liverpool fan so ill informed. Its one of the reasons why as a fan base we were able to organise such a cohesive campaign against H&G.

I would say the majority of fans out there are ill-informed about what Man City have been getting up to, or even the fact that they (and Newcastle) are owned with one purpose in mind - sportswashing.

Its just a sad fact of football here, that most fans dont give a shit about stuff like this - well, some give a shit AFTER the fact - now theres plenty crawling out the woodwork, but when its actually happening - they are oblivious, or even openly cheering it.

Offline Homo rubrum

  RAWK Supporter
  Anny Roader
  • ******
  Posts: 497
  • Knock it and run, son.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33816 on: Yesterday at 11:42:39 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:56:13 pm
But it isnt an advantage given to teams though, its one achieved over time, and theres often many pitfalls.

Man City wanted to skip those years, because they got themselves a human rights abusing sugardaddy. PL is very much to blame as well though, in fact, my greatest annoyance with this shitshow is with them, because Man City should not have been in a position to cheat, as the PL should not allow such owners.

I think it is an oversimplification of all the financial goings on over the generations of the games past to suggest that all that advantage has been achieved in the pure, sporting sense. Groups of relatively rich men have forever shaped the game with their largesse. Im just trying to introduce nuance and point out that, once a sport is (financially) regulated in any way, certain conditions are given advantage over others, even if you or I personally believe those to be the most just conditions to lend advantage to.

But I dont want to get too far off topic, just got an uncomfortable itch when so many posts piled on the suggestion that all was not well with the fairness of the existing  rules. Ill go back to enjoying the idea that some kind of justice will be done and City will get their comeuppance/dropdownance.
Offline lfc_col

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,705
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33817 on: Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm
The poor us act won't work surely he isn't that stupid we all know what they have done
Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,485
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33818 on: Yesterday at 11:47:44 pm
Guardiola looked rattled to me and angry. He's now dug himself into a corner and is starting to sound like a City fan denying that anything wrong was done. He claims that the were proven innocent by UEFA whereas the facts are that UEFA served them a two-year ban from European football and a 30million fine that was subsequently over-turned but they were fined 10m for failing to cooperate.

CAS "emphasised that most of the alleged breaches reported by the adjudicatory chamber of the CFCB were either not established or time-barred"

Note the words "time-barred". That clearly doesn't imply innocent......it means that they got away with some things under a technicality.

However Guardiola is peddling that they were proven innocent. Either he didn't understand the ruling or that he wants to keep pretending that nothing was found.

He rightly knows that all of his hard work is now going to have a question mark over it. He's been taken for a ride by the owners and is now believing the same shite that the City fans believe. Why did UEFA and now the PL come after them? It's not that anyone has a vendetta against them; cheating is not acceptable and unfortunately his efforts will be for nought if the PL win. He asks what will happend if they are innocent. Will the damage be undone? So what if they are found guilty? Will their owners compensate all the other clubs for the mess they have caused?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm by stockdam »
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,256
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33819 on: Yesterday at 11:51:53 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm
The poor us act won't work surely he isn't that stupid we all know what they have done


He's not poor is he, far from it, that's related to some of the charges
Offline lfc_col

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,705
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33820 on: Yesterday at 11:53:04 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:51:53 pm

He's not poor is he, far from it, that's related to some of the charges

i mean the way he is talking there already guilty blah blah do me a favour you've cheated end of
Offline 5-times-Phill

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 99
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33821 on: Yesterday at 11:55:02 pm
Definitely a red. Season ticket holder in the main stand, U6 if anyone wants a sincere chat.

In the posts in this thread Ive said no one should be able to cheat and I want to see them punished.
I understand the details. And all of it, money in football, is a fucking curse that sucks the enjoyment out for lots of people, myself included.

Appreciate the people that took the post in good faith.

Its a whinge about money in football and not a defence of state ownership or rich owners pumping money in.
I personally dont think that because man United can attract huge sponsorship details from IT companys they should forever be able to spend more money than everyone else and tilt the league in their favour. As an example.

The absolute refusal of some of you to accept a view that doesnt exactly match your own is baffling though. Grow up.
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,622
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33822 on: Yesterday at 11:55:24 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:36:00 pm
I would say the majority of fans out there are ill-informed about what Man City have been getting up to, or even the fact that they (and Newcastle) are owned with one purpose in mind - sportswashing.

Its just a sad fact of football here, that most fans dont give a shit about stuff like this - well, some give a shit AFTER the fact - now theres plenty crawling out the woodwork, but when its actually happening - they are oblivious, or even openly cheering it.

Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm
The poor us act won't work surely he isn't that stupid we all know what they have done

Opinions I suppose!
 ;D
Offline lfc_col

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,705
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33823 on: Today at 12:00:01 am
Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,485
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33824 on: Today at 12:00:27 am
I do hope that we don't push Klopp in front of a microphone to defend anything that is the responsibility of the owners. The manager's job is to get the best out of his players. Guardiola should have just deflected most of the questions and said that he wasn't permitted to talk about anything that is outside of his job. Instead he gets involved in talking about stuff that he shouldn't talk about. He started to crack under the pressure and began getting aggressive as if it was personal. He doesn't own the club and should not try to defend the owners. The owners are not the club......they are only temporary owners.

I guess Klopp would be the same but it is a bit cowardly to put the manager in front of the microphone to answer stuff that isn't directly his doing. Guardiola should know what is going on behind the scenes but he should not defend anything. Let it go and don't answer questions that are not football related. Guardiola has now put himself into a position where he will be asked all kinds of questions just because he got involved.
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,622
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33825 on: Today at 12:04:07 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:47:44 pm
Guardiola looked rattled to me and angry. He's now dug himself into a corner and is starting to sound like a City fan denying that anything wrong was done. He claims that the were proven innocent by UEFA whereas the facts are that UEFA served them a two-year ban from European football and a 30million fine that was subsequently over-turned but they were fined 10m for failing to cooperate.

Its actually quite satisfying to see!  ;D

Quote

CAS "emphasised that most of the alleged breaches reported by the adjudicatory chamber of the CFCB were either not established or time-barred"

Note the words "time-barred". That clearly doesn't imply innocent......it means that they got away with some things under a technicality.

However Guardiola is peddling that they were proven innocent. Either he didn't understand the ruling or that he wants to keep pretending that nothing was found.

He rightly knows that all of his hard work is now going to have a question mark over it. He's been taken for a ride by the owners and is now believing the same shite that the City fans believe. Why did UEFA and now the PL come after them? It's not that anyone has a vendetta against them; cheating is not acceptable and unfortunately his efforts will be for nought if the PL win. He asks what will happend if they are innocent. Will the damage be undone? So what if they are found guilty? Will their owners compensate all the other clubs for the mess they have caused?

Really?? Do you believe he is that naive? He's specifically chosen City as he knew he'd have the cheat codes, he has a history of it. The last thing this fella is interested in is competing on a level playing field.
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,622
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33826 on: Today at 12:06:44 am
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Yesterday at 11:55:02 pm
Definitely a red. Season ticket holder in the main stand, U6 if anyone wants a sincere chat.

In the posts in this thread Ive said no one should be able to cheat and I want to see them punished.
I understand the details. And all of it, money in football, is a fucking curse that sucks the enjoyment out for lots of people, myself included.

Appreciate the people that took the post in good faith.

Its a whinge about money in football and not a defence of state ownership or rich owners pumping money in.
I personally dont think that because man United can attract huge sponsorship details from IT companys they should forever be able to spend more money than everyone else and tilt the league in their favour. As an example.

The absolute refusal of some of you to accept a view that doesnt exactly match your own is baffling though. Grow up.

Mate, why don't you just take up the advice on here and read up on the charges and come back better informed rather than just shooting from the hip.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 71,459
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33827 on: Today at 12:08:12 am
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 02:29:42 pm

Quote
The second example concerns the allegation that ADUG also funded the sponsorship from Etihad. That charge came from information found in the City emails published by Der Spiegel in November 2018, where the clubs then financial officers set out that the Abu Dhabi airline was paying only £8m of sponsorships worth £35, £65m and £67.5m from the 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons, respectively, with the rest coming from ADUG.

The CFCB proceedings only had emails in this case, not accounting information, but found that evidence credible because Etihad had made two separate payments for the 2015-16 sponsorship worth £67.5m that tallied with the amounts set out in the email. City refused to disclose further emails or allow key individuals to give evidence, representing a failure to cooperate, which entitled the chamber to infer the same patterns of behaviour as with Etisalat.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:01:15 pm
Especially if he's read this

I know they're all connected parties anyway but I'm a bit confused by this bit. Are they saying that the £67.5m was actually paid by Etihad, despite the email that rob posted above? If the CFCB didn't have accounting information, what information did they have that the full payment was made that contradicted the email?

And they're also saying that Man City refused to disclose details about the amounts of £35m and £65m (presumably these were time barred as well so wouldn't have been considered anyway)?
Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,485
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33828 on: Today at 12:11:01 am
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Yesterday at 11:55:02 pm
Definitely a red. Season ticket holder in the main stand, U6 if anyone wants a sincere chat.

In the posts in this thread Ive said no one should be able to cheat and I want to see them punished.
I understand the details. And all of it, money in football, is a fucking curse that sucks the enjoyment out for lots of people, myself included.

Appreciate the people that took the post in good faith.

Its a whinge about money in football and not a defence of state ownership or rich owners pumping money in.
I personally dont think that because man United can attract huge sponsorship details from IT companys they should forever be able to spend more money than everyone else and tilt the league in their favour. As an example.

The absolute refusal of some of you to accept a view that doesnt exactly match your own is baffling though. Grow up.

I really don't see your point, sorry.

Yes Manchester United can attract huge sponsorship deals but the difference is that if the results start to turn sour, or if, say, there was a major scandal in the club then the sponsorship money could dry up immediately. So United have to work at the image and brand plus get results. If they were dumped down into League 2 then the sponsors would walk away.

As for City, their sponsorship deals are not based on what the sponsor expects as a return. Did Etihad put £99M into City? And what would happend if City were dumped into Div 2 and then allowed to carry on as they have done? Would Etihad still pump in £99M?

On one hand, like it or not, one club has built up their brand. The brand was not plucked from thin air. Sponsorship deals had to be negotiated. On the other hand.....where did the Etihad money come from. All of this is going to come out soon and then City's owners can explain where the money came from when it was hugely over market rates.

United have earned their sponsorships. City haven't.
Offline Skeeve

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,263
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33829 on: Today at 12:12:58 am
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Yesterday at 08:04:19 pm
I also think FFP was never fit for purpose, that the point it was implemented did mean it would have essentially created a closed shop and that if the disparity between clubs is being gonna be decided by the marketing team of Fortune 500 companies then whats the fucking point.

So speaking theoretically and without reference to the rules that were implemented I dont think its criminal that one team in Manchester might spend at a similar level to the other.

It could have been better, but the idea that it wasn't fit for purpose and created a closed shop is bollocks that you would expect a city fan to be spouting to try and excuse their cheating, while it would tend to favour successful clubs, that isn't inherently a bad thing since they have actually earned their success over a long period and haven't simply been given a state-backed lottery win. Other clubs would still be able to grow up to that level, it would simply take time with their owners being able to boost them £35m a year while working to grow them in an organic and most crucially sustainable manner, the latter being the point of ffp because it would mean that if a club suddenly lost their unearned spending capabilities overnight that club would still survive.
Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,485
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33830 on: Today at 12:14:18 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:04:07 am
Really?? Do you believe he is that naive? He's specifically chosen City as he knew he'd have the cheat codes, he has a history of it. The last thing this fella is interested in is competing on a level playing field.

I don't actually know as I have no evidence. I doubt that he chose City for any other reason than the promises that he was given.......I doubt that they said "we are going to cheat our way to the top". However I suspect that he now knows more than he says and so the pressure will mount. He will find it harder and harder to deny everything.
Offline Skeeve

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,263
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33831 on: Today at 12:15:30 am
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 08:37:59 pm

1. Stripped of every trophy won since 2008
2. Relegated down to the 3rd division
3. Fined at least 10 million for every season they broke regulations.
4. Banned from representing England in Europe for at least a decade.


I think that fine is quite generous an amount when you consider how much money they have made every season in the PL over that time, even the relegated sides make over £100m a season nowadays for example.
Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,485
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33832 on: Today at 12:22:57 am
Quote from Bluemoon:

"At some point in the future, there will be Hollywood movies made about Guardiola. We're so so lucky he chose to be our coach."


Several movies and documentaries spring to mind that might be relevant:

The Program
The Armstrong Lie
Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story.
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,622
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33833 on: Today at 12:24:37 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:14:18 am
I don't actually know as I have no evidence. I doubt that he chose City for any other reason than the promises that he was given.......I doubt that they said "we are going to cheat our way to the top". However I suspect that he now knows more than he says and so the pressure will mount. He will find it harder and harder to deny everything.

Umm, he knew he'd go there and be able to outspend everyone at an average club that had been nowhere for what 40 years.
Offline 5-times-Phill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33834 on: Today at 12:28:30 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:06:44 am
Mate, why don't you just take up the advice on here and read up on the charges and come back better informed rather than just shooting from the hip.

Fascinated to know what you think Im missing or need to read up on.
Offline Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33835 on: Today at 12:51:19 am »
I wonder if Sky, Amazon and other broadcasters are booting up legal teams right now. Theyve been sold a pup, one could argue - twelve years of a completely tainted product which has been rendered meaningless by cheating.

Moreover, unless Abu Dhabi FC is immediately suspended from the competition, every thing going forward is similarly tainted. Why should Arsenal (or anyone) turn up to contest a dead rubber with cheats who almost certainly will be disqualified in due course? If this takes longer to resolve than the end of the season, who will be disadvantaged yet another year by the cheats taking another title or European place? Which club unjustly relegated?

Every second these cheats are allowed to remain makes the league a complete waste of time. And I would expect the broadcasters to have something to say about that.

It seems to me if the other 19 clubs can gather a majority, they should suspend City immediately to limit the damage. Since the sportswashers have refused to cooperate over the past few years, I feel it is easily justified for that alone - let alone the 100+ charges. The rules state that clear, good faith cooperation is integral to the operation of the league - non-cooperation should be an immediate suspension (and as someone wrote earlier, might encourage a swifter resolution from the defendant).

Otherwise, this football competition is utterly pointless and with any interest.
Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33836 on: Today at 12:58:49 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:22:57 am

Several movies and documentaries spring to mind that might be relevant:

The Program
The Armstrong Lie
Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story.

The Mancurian candidate?
Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,328
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33837 on: Today at 01:04:01 am »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 12:28:30 am
Fascinated to know what you think Im missing or need to read up on.

Your view on this is certainly a strange one but I am trying to understand, what is the difference between Man Utds spending and say Liverpools?
Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 476
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33838 on: Today at 01:46:26 am »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 12:28:30 am
Fascinated to know what you think Im missing or need to read up on.

You spend the money you make, its not about the amount spent, its about the amount earned and HOW it was earned. Check the FFP stuff and look into it a bit more.
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,986
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33839 on: Today at 01:56:03 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:22:57 am
Quote from Bluemoon:

"At some point in the future, there will be Hollywood movies made about Guardiola. We're so so lucky he chose to be our coach."


Several movies and documentaries spring to mind that might be relevant:

The Program
The Armstrong Lie
Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story.
Hey, he might be right. There can be a blockbuster movie like The wolf of Wall Street
