I know this will be an unpopular opinion but personally I dont see why one Manchester Club in the premier league should be punished for spending at a similar level to the other.
Uniteds big advantage since the 90s I was their commercial acumen, but in sporting terms whats really the difference between an American car manufacturer and a major insurance company wanting to pump millions into a club or one rich man.
I think finance in football has been allowed for far too long to spiral to ridiculous levels of importance and the horse has long since bolted but fundamentally within the existing structures and rule of the game one club spending at the level of other clubs doesnt really bother me.
What bothers me is that any team, us included, should be able to spend 10 times more than other teams in the same league whether thats because of sponsorship revenue or rich owners.
On field success should be the extent of differences to spending power as far as Im concerned.
Even if we ignore the obvious that they're in trouble now because they're lying, rule-breaking pricks on an industrial scale (NOT because they spend money), then the key words are "earned" and "unearned".
Clubs like us and United (and to a lesser extent, Arsenal) have earned
those commercial revenues and built those gigantic fanbases. It was done over decades (or at least in long periods over many decades) and required a lot of hard work, brillant decision making and management and excellence on the pitch. Those giant clubs weren't simply gifted the money to compete at the top, they made it happen for themselves.
Man City have earned
precisely fuck all. They were, at best, a midtable side going nowhere, who they then, due to a completely artificial influx of finance from Abu Dhabi, suddenly became a club competing at the top. They did absolutely nothing off their own bat at any point to deserve that place they were given.
It's honestly like saying "Lance Armstrong did it with the help of drugs, whilst the others just put themselves through the pain barrier to train enough to compete clean - I don't see the difference".