City suddenly becoming the biggest commercial footballing entity on the planet would have Real Madrid pissing themselves laughing - but they're likely more pissed off.
It's an absolute farce, isn't it. MCFC is an artificial construct. Simply a front for a nation.
They aren't even the biggest club in their own city. Their neighbours dwarf them in every department. They have very few fans outside of the Manchester area and nothing abroad. Despite this, we are expected to believe that they are the biggest commercial club on earth.
It's all an illusion, but not even a carefully constructed one, because it's so obviously fake it's actually laughable. It's bizarre that it's managed to get this far. It's completely absurd. Little 'City' a bigger commercial draw than Liverpool, the most successful English club in history. Bigger than their world famous and infinitely more successful neighbours. Bigger than Real Madrid, the most successful club on Earth. Bigger than Barcelona.