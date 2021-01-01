« previous next »
Online Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,877
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33800 on: Today at 10:37:31 pm
This all ultimately comes back to why didn't the PL slap these tossers down right at the start, rather than allowing them to build momentum over years and years before finally taking some action.

It's not like Shanks getting Liverpool promoted and winning the league. It's not the 1960s anymore. A club that had done the square root of fuck all for almost the entirety of its existence went from non-entities to title winners in barely five fucking years, and not a single fucking question was asked how it was done because all the pundits and media were too busy engaged in a mass collective circle jerk over their new footballing overlords.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,877
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33801 on: Today at 10:40:31 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:28:51 pm
He's a Red. Think maybe theres some confusion on his part around utd beinng a marketing juggernaut and city getting in sponsorships from abu dhabi as being the same thing. Which they arnt.

City suddenly becoming the biggest commercial footballing entity on the planet would have Real Madrid pissing themselves laughing - but they're likely more pissed off.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,705
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33802 on: Today at 10:52:02 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:40:31 pm
City suddenly becoming the biggest commercial footballing entity on the planet would have Real Madrid pissing themselves laughing - but they're likely more pissed off.
It's an absolute farce, isn't it. MCFC is an artificial construct. Simply a front for a nation.

They aren't even the biggest club in their own city. Their neighbours dwarf them in every department. They have very few fans outside of the Manchester area and nothing abroad. Despite this, we are expected to believe that they are the biggest commercial club on earth.  :lmao

It's all an illusion, but not even a carefully constructed one, because it's so obviously fake it's actually laughable. It's bizarre that it's managed to get this far. It's completely absurd. Little 'City' a bigger commercial draw than Liverpool, the most successful English club in history. Bigger than their world famous and infinitely more successful neighbours. Bigger than Real Madrid, the most successful club on Earth. Bigger than Barcelona.  :duh :lmao
Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 473
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33803 on: Today at 10:52:29 pm
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 07:11:07 pm
I know this will be an unpopular opinion but personally I dont see why one Manchester Club in the premier league should be punished for spending at a similar level to the other.
Uniteds big advantage since the 90s I was their commercial acumen, but in sporting terms whats really the difference between an American car manufacturer and a major insurance company wanting to pump millions into a club or one rich man.

I think finance in football has been allowed for far too long to spiral to ridiculous levels of importance and the horse has long since bolted but fundamentally within the existing structures and rule of the game one club spending at the level of other clubs doesnt really bother me.
What bothers me is that any team, us included, should be able to spend 10 times more than other teams in the same league whether thats because of sponsorship revenue or rich owners.
On field success should be the extent of differences to spending power as far as Im concerned.

Its not about the money spent! Its where it comes from and if your entitled to spend it.

A breakdown of the charges might help with understanding:

Accuracy of Financial Information : 50 Charges
Manager Remuneration: 8 Charges
Profit & Sustainability : 25 Charges
Assisting PL Investigations : 30 Charges

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,534
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33804 on: Today at 10:56:13 pm
Quote from: Homo rubrum on Today at 10:28:39 pm
While Phils argument wasnt made the way I would make it, and Im firmly of the opinion that any cheating should be punished, and cheating on a scale that distorts the competition moving forward with especially discouraging severity, I am a little uncomfortable with all this assertion that historically earned financial advantage should necessarily be codified in the way FFP does. I do believe the clubs with larger, earned fan bases deserve some advantage, and I dont have the solution for how to decide what that is, but the current tipping of the scales does strike me as inherently unsporting. Which is, of course, a separate point altogether from man citys current regulatory situation, and in no way an argument in favor of their behavior. And I understand and feel the bittnerness towards them after 15 years of getting away with it at our expense. And, again, would be pleased as punch if they were simply dissolved and forced to start up again as a new entity.
 I think its important, however,  not to let that anger or our benefiting from a regulatory status quo result in shouting down someone who raises a genuine (albeit separate) issue of sporting fairness.

But it isnt an advantage given to teams though, its one achieved over time, and theres often many pitfalls.

Man City wanted to skip those years, because they got themselves a human rights abusing sugardaddy. PL is very much to blame as well though, in fact, my greatest annoyance with this shitshow is with them, because Man City should not have been in a position to cheat, as the PL should not allow such owners.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,480
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33805 on: Today at 10:59:23 pm
FFP was brought in to prevent clubs spending more than they earn. It was never meant to "level the playing field". I believe that the aim was to prevent clubs going bankrupt after chasing success. The knock-on effect was also to prevent uber-rich owners buying their way to trophies.

What City fans do not seem to realise is that they are no longer the richest club in the league. Newcastle could target every single City player and offer them twice their current wage and to pay for them to default on their contracts (I think.....correct me if I am wrong). They could bully City into giving up.

"Why shouldn't one club in Manchester not be allowed to spend as much as the other?". The simple answer is that one club worked very hard to get into that position. There's no reason why Manchester City couldn't be as successful; they were a top club at one stage and had some of the best players in the league. They could have built the club back up but it would be a long slow process. This nonsense about "Cartels" is simply nonsense that City fans spout to justify what they do.

FFP probably needs improving but it certainly doesn't need to be ripped up and letting it be a free-for-all where the richest owners win. Maybe there should be wage restrictions and maybe there should be more restrictions but no restrictions is not an answer.

City have cheated and have been caught. They knew full well that organic growth was going to be far too slow and so they cheated their way to the top.

"Why can't City spend what United spend?".........when they put in the hard work and earn it.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,643
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33806 on: Today at 11:04:33 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:59:23 pm
FFP was brought in to prevent clubs spending more than they earn. It was never meant to "level the playing field". I believe that the aim was to prevent clubs going bankrupt after chasing success. The knock-on effect was also to prevent uber-rich owners buying their way to trophies.

What City fans do not seem to realise is that they are no longer the richest club in the league. Newcastle could target every single City player and offer them twice their current wage and to pay for them to default on their contracts (I think.....correct me if I am wrong). They could bully City into giving up.

"Why shouldn't one club in Manchester not be allowed to spend as much as the other?". The simple answer is that one club worked very hard to get into that position. There's no reason why Manchester City couldn't be as successful; they were a top club at one stage and had some of the best players in the league. They could have built the club back up but it would be a long slow process. This nonsense about "Cartels" is simply nonsense that City fans spout to justify what they do.

FFP probably needs improving but it certainly doesn't need to be ripped up and letting it be a free-for-all where the richest owners win. Maybe there should be wage restrictions and maybe there should be more restrictions but no restrictions is not an answer.

City have cheated and have been caught. They knew full well that organic growth was going to be far too slow and so they cheated their way to the top.

"Why can't City spend what United spend?".........when they put in the hard work and earn it.

Or to put it simple ...

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,480
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33807 on: Today at 11:12:17 pm
City fans really, really, really don't get it. They believe that there's some kind of vendetta against them.

"Where were the messages of support for City when this shitshow was unveiled by the PL."

The truth is that they have been cheating and have been caught out. Not one of their fans, players or managers has asked why their club did not comply with the PL's requests and what the leaked emails meant. They believe that other clubs are trying to wipe them out when the facts are that the owners thought that they would ride rough-shod through the rules and were above them. The blame lies fairly and squarely on the owners who took City's very respected history and dragged it through the mud.

I understand that they don't believe that the owners cheated built they need to start to realise that and to turn their anger on the owners and not the people who called them out.
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,728
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33808 on: Today at 11:13:30 pm
Does the investigation deter a significant number of players joining or extending their contacts? If this goes on for years and be becomes a kind of transfer ban in the process that could be interesting. Unfortunately I don't think it will have much effect.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33809 on: Today at 11:13:31 pm
Surprised Pep didn't accuse Man United of wanting them relegated down 2-3 divisions so that they can use The City of Manchester Stadium while Old Trafford is being rebuilt.
