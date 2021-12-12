I know this will be an unpopular opinion but personally I dont see why one Manchester Club in the premier league should be punished for spending at a similar level to the other.
Uniteds big advantage since the 90s I was their commercial acumen, but in sporting terms whats really the difference between an American car manufacturer and a major insurance company wanting to pump millions into a club or one rich man.
I think finance in football has been allowed for far too long to spiral to ridiculous levels of importance and the horse has long since bolted but fundamentally within the existing structures and rule of the game one club spending at the level of other clubs doesnt really bother me.
What bothers me is that any team, us included, should be able to spend 10 times more than other teams in the same league whether thats because of sponsorship revenue or rich owners.
On field success should be the extent of differences to spending power as far as Im concerned.
Because its been earnt by years and years of hard work and success from making the right decisions. It not our fault we make better sporting decisions than Everton or West Ham or Spurs.
When United, or us, get sponsored for say £60 million a season, they get £60 million a season from the sponsors. Etihad sponsored City to the tune of £99 million a season, Abh Dhabi/City paid £91 million of that (except the time they only sent £88.5 million and owed Etihad £2.5 million) and Etihad paid £8 million.
As for the rich man argument, this isn't a rich man, its a rich country. Newcastle, if the rules allowed it, would have access to £560 BILLION from the PIF. No-one can compete with that.