I know this will be an unpopular opinion but personally I dont see why one Manchester Club in the premier league should be punished for spending at a similar level to the other.

Uniteds big advantage since the 90s I was their commercial acumen, but in sporting terms whats really the difference between an American car manufacturer and a major insurance company wanting to pump millions into a club or one rich man.



I think finance in football has been allowed for far too long to spiral to ridiculous levels of importance and the horse has long since bolted but fundamentally within the existing structures and rule of the game one club spending at the level of other clubs doesnt really bother me.

What bothers me is that any team, us included, should be able to spend 10 times more than other teams in the same league whether thats because of sponsorship revenue or rich owners.

On field success should be the extent of differences to spending power as far as Im concerned.