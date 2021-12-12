« previous next »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33760 on: Today at 06:55:18 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 06:31:32 pm
On the point of City managers wages being split to keep the numbers down - does anyone know what he's officially paid on the books and how that compares with other managers? Like, is he on a par with Potter, Jones (that would add some hilarity to their pretence).

Also, journo's and media, whilst we all think their noses are in the trough they must be very wary of making any accusations in fear of lawsuits not to mention prejudicing the PL case - apart from the man-slug Samuel though as he's just a pandering c*nt.  In the Sky link above, every point made seems to be prefixed with "allegedly" - clearly running scared.

Guardiola is reportedly on £19 million a year, Klopp is on around £15 million. They probably gift him things like £10m paintings, Pellegrini got an LS Lowry off them, or shit like that.

Mancini was on £1.45 million from City and £1.75 million from Al Jazira
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33761 on: Today at 07:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:14:33 pm
Be good if the fans chanted "Champions! Champions!" as the players came out on Monday night.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on February  8, 2023, 11:16:22 am
Coming on to the field to the chant of CHAMPIONS might help a bit too - though last season hasn't been investigated yet.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33762 on: Today at 07:10:49 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 06:07:09 pm

Nineteen clubs to choose from, and he singles out Daniel Levy, and says "these kind of people".

Spurs should take a leaf out of City's book and complain about the clear anti-semitism.
Borderline xenophobia?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33763 on: Today at 07:11:07 pm »
I know this will be an unpopular opinion but personally I dont see why one Manchester Club in the premier league should be punished for spending at a similar level to the other.
Uniteds big advantage since the 90s I was their commercial acumen, but in sporting terms whats really the difference between an American car manufacturer and a major insurance company wanting to pump millions into a club or one rich man.

I think finance in football has been allowed for far too long to spiral to ridiculous levels of importance and the horse has long since bolted but fundamentally within the existing structures and rule of the game one club spending at the level of other clubs doesnt really bother me.
What bothers me is that any team, us included, should be able to spend 10 times more than other teams in the same league whether thats because of sponsorship revenue or rich owners.
On field success should be the extent of differences to spending power as far as Im concerned.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33764 on: Today at 07:13:29 pm »
They've cooked the books that's why.  Read these words "114 BREACHES" ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33765 on: Today at 07:16:36 pm »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 07:11:07 pm
I know this will be an unpopular opinion but personally I dont see why one Manchester Club in the premier league should be punished for spending at a similar level to the other.
Uniteds big advantage since the 90s I was their commercial acumen, but in sporting terms whats really the difference between an American car manufacturer and a major insurance company wanting to pump millions into a club or one rich man.

I think finance in football has been allowed for far too long to spiral to ridiculous levels of importance and the horse has long since bolted but fundamentally within the existing structures and rule of the game one club spending at the level of other clubs doesnt really bother me.
What bothers me is that any team, us included, should be able to spend 10 times more than other teams in the same league whether thats because of sponsorship revenue or rich owners.
On field success should be the extent of differences to spending power as far as Im concerned.

They aren't being punished for spending money. They're being punished for cheating.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33766 on: Today at 07:17:21 pm »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 07:11:07 pm
I know this will be an unpopular opinion but personally I dont see why one Manchester Club in the premier league should be punished for spending at a similar level to the other.
Uniteds big advantage since the 90s I was their commercial acumen, but in sporting terms whats really the difference between an American car manufacturer and a major insurance company wanting to pump millions into a club or one rich man.

I think finance in football has been allowed for far too long to spiral to ridiculous levels of importance and the horse has long since bolted but fundamentally within the existing structures and rule of the game one club spending at the level of other clubs doesnt really bother me.
What bothers me is that any team, us included, should be able to spend 10 times more than other teams in the same league whether thats because of sponsorship revenue or rich owners.
On field success should be the extent of differences to spending power as far as Im concerned.

I suggest you actually look into what Man City have been charged with mate. They have been charged with over 100 breaches of the rules.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33767 on: Today at 07:17:45 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 06:54:38 pm
Which is not ipse facto fraud, the criminal offence. What they are accusing City of only needs to be proven on the balance of probabilities and intention does not need to be proven (and essential element of fraud).

Surely they are sailing close to the wind to meet the threshold of the now-replaced charge of Obtaining pecuniary advantage by deception. They have had numerous charges placed on the company by Barclays. Surely that would involve Barclays looking at City's books.

Then you would have insurance companies who would have done the same before offering cover.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33768 on: Today at 07:18:43 pm »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 07:11:07 pm
I know this will be an unpopular opinion but personally I dont see why one Manchester Club in the premier league should be punished for spending at a similar level to the other.
Uniteds big advantage since the 90s I was their commercial acumen, but in sporting terms whats really the difference between an American car manufacturer and a major insurance company wanting to pump millions into a club or one rich man.

I think finance in football has been allowed for far too long to spiral to ridiculous levels of importance and the horse has long since bolted but fundamentally within the existing structures and rule of the game one club spending at the level of other clubs doesnt really bother me.
What bothers me is that any team, us included, should be able to spend 10 times more than other teams in the same league whether thats because of sponsorship revenue or rich owners.
On field success should be the extent of differences to spending power as far as Im concerned.
:lmao
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33769 on: Today at 07:20:37 pm »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 07:11:07 pm
I know this will be an unpopular opinion but personally I dont see why one Manchester Club in the premier league should be punished for spending at a similar level to the other.
Uniteds big advantage since the 90s I was their commercial acumen, but in sporting terms whats really the difference between an American car manufacturer and a major insurance company wanting to pump millions into a club or one rich man.

I think finance in football has been allowed for far too long to spiral to ridiculous levels of importance and the horse has long since bolted but fundamentally within the existing structures and rule of the game one club spending at the level of other clubs doesnt really bother me.
What bothers me is that any team, us included, should be able to spend 10 times more than other teams in the same league whether thats because of sponsorship revenue or rich owners.
On field success should be the extent of differences to spending power as far as Im concerned.

Because its been earnt by years and years of hard work and success from making the right decisions. It not our fault we make better sporting decisions than Everton or West Ham or Spurs.

When United, or us, get sponsored for say £60 million a season, they get £60 million a season from the sponsors. Etihad sponsored City to the tune of £99 million a season, Abh Dhabi/City paid £91 million of that (except the time they only sent £88.5 million and owed Etihad £2.5 million) and Etihad paid £8 million.

As for the rich man argument, this isn't a rich man, its a rich country. Newcastle, if the rules allowed it, would have access to £560 BILLION from the PIF. No-one can compete with that.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33770 on: Today at 07:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:17:21 pm
I suggest you actually look into what Man City have been charged with mate. They have been charged with over 100 breaches of the rules.

No I get it, theyve been cheating. I understand.
But what Im saying is the existing rules were never fit for purpose and that one club, whether its us or Blackburn or United or Chelsea or eventually City should never have been allowed to outspend everyone so significantly. But that while it was allowed that United or Chelsea could spend at those levels I dont see why it should have been against the rules for another team to.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33771 on: Today at 07:29:32 pm »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 07:26:40 pm
No I get it, theyve been cheating. I understand.
But what Im saying is the existing rules were never fit for purpose and that one club, whether its us or Blackburn or United or Chelsea or eventually City should never have been allowed to outspend everyone so significantly. But that while it was allowed that United or Chelsea could spend at those levels I dont see why it should have been against the rules for another team to.
They have not been charged for spending money!!!!!
They have been charged for cheating and lying about their finances!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33772 on: Today at 07:34:07 pm »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 07:26:40 pm
No I get it, theyve been cheating. I understand.
But what Im saying is the existing rules were never fit for purpose and that one club, whether its us or Blackburn or United or Chelsea or eventually City should never have been allowed to outspend everyone so significantly. But that while it was allowed that United or Chelsea could spend at those levels I dont see why it should have been against the rules for another team to.

Chelsea's huge spending during the Abramovich era came before FFP. They then spent what they earned after that until the change of ownership. Now, If you're on about their recent spending, what they've done by spreading their costs over a 7 or 8-year period should not have been allowed. And I read somewhere that rules are going to be put in place to stop this from happening again.

As for Utd, they spend what they earn. There is nothing wrong with that in my opinion. And thats not what City have been doing.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33773 on: Today at 07:36:22 pm »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 07:11:07 pm
I know this will be an unpopular opinion but personally I dont see why one Manchester Club in the premier league should be punished for spending at a similar level to the other.
Uniteds big advantage since the 90s I was their commercial acumen, but in sporting terms whats really the difference between an American car manufacturer and a major insurance company wanting to pump millions into a club or one rich man.

I think finance in football has been allowed for far too long to spiral to ridiculous levels of importance and the horse has long since bolted but fundamentally within the existing structures and rule of the game one club spending at the level of other clubs doesnt really bother me.
What bothers me is that any team, us included, should be able to spend 10 times more than other teams in the same league whether thats because of sponsorship revenue or rich owners.
On field success should be the extent of differences to spending power as far as Im concerned.

Dont worry, it wont be an unpopular opinon, because it isnt an opinion.

If you dont udnerstand what they have done, probably better to look into it a bit!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33774 on: Today at 07:39:34 pm »
Whether anyone thinks FFP is fit for purpose or not, it doesn't matter. They are the rules every premier league club agreed to and signed up for. You can't just then decide you don't like those rules anymore and cheat your way to success without expecting any future punishment.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33775 on: Today at 07:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:39:34 pm
Whether anyone thinks FFP is fit for purpose or not, it doesn't matter. They are the rules every premier league club agreed to and signed up for. You can't just then decide you don't like those rules anymore and cheat your way to success without expecting any future punishment.

Exactly if the rules were so unfair that City felt they had to cheat then surely the responsible thing to do would be to use those expensive lawyers of theirs to make legal challenges to the rules.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33776 on: Today at 07:46:12 pm »
Financial dope cheat manager comes out swinging.

Internet responds by editing Paul Dickov's wikipedia page to show he has been recalled by Man City: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Dickov presumably in readiness for a return to the lower leagues once the cheats get punished.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33777 on: Today at 08:02:25 pm »
Surely UEFA and CAS have to come out and make a statement. Ped is falsely claiming that City was found innocent when in fact they have been found guilty twice.

Firstly they were fined £49m in 2014 and also had their CL squad reduced from 25 to 21 players.

Secondly CAS fined them 10m Euros. CAS stated that the majority of the panel finds that MCFCs failure to cooperate with the CFCBs investigation is a severe breach and that MCFC is to be seriously reproached for obstructing the CFCBs investigations, CAS said referencing UEFAs Club Financial Control Body.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33778 on: Today at 08:02:51 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 06:54:38 pm
Which is not ipse facto fraud, the criminal offence. What they are accusing City of only needs to be proven on the balance of probabilities and intention does not need to be proven (and essential element of fraud).
Yes fair enoughagree

We are just using the word fraud differently. Its just that in your case you are using it correctly ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33779 on: Today at 08:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:36:22 pm
Dont worry, it wont be an unpopular opinon, because it isnt an opinion.

If you dont udnerstand what they have done, probably better to look into it a bit!
Ok mate. Thanks for your valuable input.

I understand theyve broken the rules, I understand theyve thought they were the smartest people n the room and have been caught out. I hope theyre punished and hope that its huge.

I also think FFP was never fit for purpose, that the point it was implemented did mean it would have essentially created a closed shop and that if the disparity between clubs is being gonna be decided by the marketing team of Fortune 500 companies then whats the fucking point.

So speaking theoretically and without reference to the rules that were implemented I dont think its criminal that one team in Manchester might spend at a similar level to the other.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33780 on: Today at 08:12:22 pm »
FFP obviously isn't perfect but if City's argument is that it prevents smaller teams achieving success then they should take a closer look at themselves. The hyper-inflation in wages and transfer fees has been caused by them, paying over the odds to sign players when their takeover first happened. The established big clubs had to try and keep up, what choice did they have? The result is the gap between the big clubs and the smaller clubs is bigger than ever and if City had their way, it would be even bigger because them, PSG and Newcastle would be spending even more as they don't have to operate as a business like every other club has to
