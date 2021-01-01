« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2197699 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,788
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33720 on: Today at 04:47:34 pm »
Baldy weirdo
Offline Reds r coming up the hill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33721 on: Today at 04:49:07 pm »

100%, all fan groups of every club in the Premier League should sign a petition to get City suspended from the competition until this case is resolved. Why should any club have to suffer the consequences of missing out on titles, cup, European spots and prize money whilst City could still be cheating. Also it would make sure City don't try and delay this case at every turn
[/quote]

Exactly
Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,261
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33722 on: Today at 04:58:25 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:24:59 pm
I am concerned about the two year thing at the end of the Delaney article. Hoping this is resolved much sooner.

If Man City are stripped of titles (and I think they should be) I believe they should be awarded to all runners up. The runners up still worked hard and achieved runner up status, so if they lost to a proven cheat, they should get the winners medal.

Obviously it will still be unsatisfactory, because they wont have the joy of winning and celebrating that they should have had, but for me, it is still better than no winner being declared.

Indeed, they only did the no winner thing in the Tour de France due to so many of the others also being fucking drug cheats too, you wouldn't have that same situation in the PL with the runners up.
Offline A Red Abroad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33723 on: Today at 05:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:47:26 pm
Has anyone asked Vincent Kompany's opinion on Ped outing his club as part of the cartel?
Offline A Red Abroad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33724 on: Today at 05:02:00 pm »
This whole thing is winding me up. I mean properly.  :(

I'm a grown man and I'm letting this (and the way the Reds are playing to be honest) get to me.

It's not cool.  :(
Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,137
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33725 on: Today at 05:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Today at 04:49:07 pm
100%, all fan groups of every club in the Premier League should sign a petition to get City suspended from the competition until this case is resolved.

It should happen but it won't. If I was found to have done something really serious at work that could warrant gross misconduct. I'd be suspended on full pay and sent home until they'd completed a full investigation and had decided what my fate would be.
Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33726 on: Today at 05:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 04:33:17 pm
Is he still with them? I think that's the guy who celebrated the death of a UEFA FFP investigator in an email to a colleague before the CAS decision,which got leaked out "1 down 6 to go" or something like that it was.

So many scumbags in that club.

Yes he is and yes he was. He is their General Counsel (a title used for head inhouse lawyer at a company)
Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,261
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33727 on: Today at 05:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:25:21 pm
They journos probably want to ask questions but if they keep probing they will get banned from the press conferences and any scoops they get from inside the club will be gone too.

The national papers should do a swap for the next couple of weeks, get their correspondents that normally cover different teams into the press conference instead, let them hammer him with the questions and would lose nothing if they were subsequently banned from them, although the PL might actually take a dim view of journalists being banned for asking relevant questions for once too.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33728 on: Today at 05:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:27:52 pm
The more years he's been there the more he's actually become a reflection of their own fans. Embarrassing for their entire organization.
He is definitely a regular poster on blueloon
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33729 on: Today at 05:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:54:23 pm
"The club proved they were completely innocent," said Guardiola.

"What's happened since Monday is the same as what happened with Uefa. We have already been condemned.

"You have to understand that 19 teams in the Premier League are accusing us without us having the ability to defend.

"We are lucky we live in a marvellous country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

"We didn't have this opportunity, we are already sentenced.I am fully convinced we will be [proven] innocent."



The fucking c*nt has out cunted the biggest definition of what a c*nt is.His bosses fam set the laws in a country that'll send you to jail for kissing your lady.


That is unless he was intentionally being ironically cuntish.

Oh and they were guilty,baldy two times prick.


Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,097
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33730 on: Today at 05:25:15 pm »
Another BBC article on City with closed comments. Not once have they allowed it yet.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,905
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33731 on: Today at 05:26:27 pm »
Can anyone even attempt to explain why he even brought Julius Cesar into his statement at all. It's so moronic.
Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33732 on: Today at 05:29:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:26:27 pm
Can anyone even attempt to explain why he even brought Julius Cesar into his statement at all. It's so moronic.

Funniest thing is he'll have been working on that since Monday 😂
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,139
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33733 on: Today at 05:31:45 pm »

'Pep may be mistaken here. He refers to Abu Dhabi taking over the club. Manchester City have insisted Abu Dhabi doesnt own Man City, but it is owned by Sheikh Mansour in a private capacity. Mansour has been to watch his team at home once in 14 years.' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1624054031084658690

'Or Pep is correct and Man City is owned by Abu Dhabi after all, and what weve been told repeatedly in an organised and clear fashion over the last 14 years is incorrect. Who knows 🤷🏽‍♂️' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1624055405310619648
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,905
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33734 on: Today at 05:32:22 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 05:29:35 pm
Funniest thing is he'll have been working on that since Monday 😂

Martin Ziegler reckons he probably meant Brutus instead.  ;D
Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,299
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33735 on: Today at 05:35:38 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 05:29:35 pm
Funniest thing is he'll have been working on that since Monday 😂

Indeed. Not just waffle, but carefully planned, meticulously constructed and throughly well rehearsed non sensical waffle.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,572
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33736 on: Today at 05:37:15 pm »
I can never understand anything he says, and can never be arsed trying to figure it out either.
Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,447
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33737 on: Today at 05:37:18 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:31:45 pm
'Pep may be mistaken here. He refers to Abu Dhabi taking over the club. Manchester City have insisted Abu Dhabi doesnt own Man City, but it is owned by Sheikh Mansour in a private capacity. Mansour has been to watch his team at home once in 14 years.' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1624054031084658690

'Or Pep is correct and Man City is owned by Abu Dhabi after all, and what weve been told repeatedly in an organised and clear fashion over the last 14 years is incorrect. Who knows 🤷🏽‍♂️' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1624055405310619648

Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:04:36 pm
Aren't they supposed to technically not be state owned?

He's just put his foot in his mouth there.

He talks so much shit it's eventually going to catch up on him.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33738 on: Today at 05:38:56 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:31:45 pm
'Pep may be mistaken here. He refers to Abu Dhabi taking over the club. Manchester City have insisted Abu Dhabi doesnt own Man City, but it is owned by Sheikh Mansour in a private capacity. Mansour has been to watch his team at home once in 14 years.' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1624054031084658690

'Or Pep is correct and Man City is owned by Abu Dhabi after all, and what weve been told repeatedly in an organised and clear fashion over the last 14 years is incorrect. Who knows 🤷🏽‍♂️' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1624055405310619648
Haha. Pep fucked up there. Its all going to unravel for the cheating c*nts.
Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,592
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33739 on: Today at 05:42:40 pm »

Pep is concerned a major part of his lifes work will be severely tainted, I dont feel sorry for him since everyone knew his team were gaming the system, i dont expect to see an apology from him to the other managers and supporters considering they were cheated
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,577
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33740 on: Today at 05:54:27 pm »
I have been reading quite a lot about this.

Brought home to me that they are essentially being accused of fraud rather than ffp breeches
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,905
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33741 on: Today at 05:56:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:54:27 pm
I have been reading quite a lot about this.

Brought home to me that they are essentially being accused of fraud rather than ffp breeches

Some UEFA official was quoted as saying they were sure they were guilty of fraud.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,572
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33742 on: Today at 05:58:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:54:27 pm
I have been reading quite a lot about this.

Brought home to me that they are essentially being accused of fraud rather than ffp breeches
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 12:50:44 pm
Their fans simply cant accept theyve done anything wrong even when faced with some harsh truths.

Delaney is a top journalist
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-ffp-fraud-news-premier-league-b2279693.html

 but yeah, its the dippers and the rags and their unholy cartel who at to blame apparently

Delusional twats - hope they get thrown out of all competitions for a couple of years. It wont give back the titles obtained under false pretences, but it will hurt them.
Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,627
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33743 on: Today at 05:59:33 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:25:53 pm
News emerging that John Henry owns seven Dunkin' Donuts franchises in the Boston area, which is what Pep Guardiola was inferring during his pre-match press conference. Should lead to investigation and expulsion from Premier League.

@BarneyRonay

Probably selling Strawberry Fraudsted donuts...
Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33744 on: Today at 06:06:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:54:27 pm
I have been reading quite a lot about this.

Brought home to me that they are essentially being accused of fraud rather than ffp breeches

Eh... Not really. They are pointedly not being accused of fraud at this point. Why? Because the burden of proof is much higher than the balance of probabilities. What will be proven will likely meet all the elements of fraud (save for mens rea - which the PL need not prove so likely won't bother making much of the point), but it is, at this stage, decidedly not fraud.

Additionally, as previously noted - where there is contractual recourse for false misrepresentations, as exists within the PL structure, it is usually very rare for fraud case to be brought afterwards.
Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33745 on: Today at 06:06:29 pm »
I don't know why I've just thought of this but I'm going to refer to the cheating manager as "Peg" or "Peggy."  The cheating scumbag.  They really do like to fight on the front foot don't they!
Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,369
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33746 on: Today at 06:07:09 pm »
Quote
Guardiola believes the charges have been driven by rival clubs.

Asked if this was the case, he said: “Of course – it is the Premier League. I don’t know why. You have to ask the CEOs, Daniel Levy, these kind of people.”

He added: “These 19 Premier League have set a precedent. What they [rival PL clubs] have done to us, be careful with that.

“Be careful in the future. Many clubs can make suggestions and there are a lot of clubs that can be accused, like we have been accused.”



Nineteen clubs to choose from, and he singles out Daniel Levy, and says "these kind of people".

Spurs should take a leaf out of City's book and complain about the clear anti-semitism.
Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33747 on: Today at 06:11:19 pm »
City fans thinking Pep was brilliant in that interview. Everyone else seems to think he came across as being a bit unhinged. I'm not just on about Liverpool or Utd fans either.
Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33748 on: Today at 06:11:37 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 06:07:09 pm

Nineteen clubs to choose from, and he singles out Daniel Levy, and says "these kind of people".

Spurs should take a leaf out of City's book and complain about the clear anti-semitism.

Battle of the baldys.
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,298
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33749 on: Today at 06:12:06 pm »
If we were awarded the 3 League titles, once City are found guilty, I hope the club puts on an open top bus tour. And if they do, i'll fly over from the USA for it.

Some will say they won't celebrate, fuck that. I'll do it for the staff and players who were cheated out of it.
Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,386
  • JFT96
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33750 on: Today at 06:14:33 pm »
Ferguson was an arse but I still had respect for him. Pep, on the other hand..
Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33751 on: Today at 06:14:33 pm »
Be good if the fans chanted "Champions! Champions!" as the players came out on Monday night.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,577
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33752 on: Today at 06:18:34 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 06:06:29 pm
Eh... Not really. They are pointedly not being accused of fraud at this point. Why? Because the burden of proof is much higher than the balance of probabilities. What will be proven will likely meet all the elements of fraud (save for mens rea - which the PL need not prove so likely won't bother making much of the point), but it is, at this stage, decidedly not fraud.

Additionally, as previously noted - where there is contractual recourse for false misrepresentations, as exists within the PL structure, it is usually very rare for fraud case to be brought afterwards.

This is pretty much fraud that they are being accused of maybe we are using the term in different ways though?

Quote
They allegedly didn't provide accurate financial information.

Allegedly, they did not fully disclose the financial remunerations that were made to one of their managers over a four-year period. The suggestion is that there was a secret contract so one of the managers was getting paid much more than officially stated.
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/12804623/man-city-premier-league-charges-explained-what-are-they-what-could-punishment-be-whats-the-timescale

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,788
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33753 on: Today at 06:20:33 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 06:07:09 pm

Nineteen clubs to choose from, and he singles out Daniel Levy, and says "these kind of people".

Spurs should take a leaf out of City's book and complain about the clear anti-semitism.
I think he may just be referring to the fact that Levy is a giant c*nt.
Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,095
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33754 on: Today at 06:31:32 pm »
On the point of City managers wages being split to keep the numbers down - does anyone know what he's officially paid on the books and how that compares with other managers? Like, is he on a par with Potter, Jones (that would add some hilarity to their pretence).

Also, journo's and media, whilst we all think their noses are in the trough they must be very wary of making any accusations in fear of lawsuits not to mention prejudicing the PL case - apart from the man-slug Samuel though as he's just a pandering c*nt.  In the Sky link above, every point made seems to be prefixed with "allegedly" - clearly running scared.
