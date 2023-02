They journos probably want to ask questions but if they keep probing they will get banned from the press conferences and any scoops they get from inside the club will be gone too.



The national papers should do a swap for the next couple of weeks, get their correspondents that normally cover different teams into the press conference instead, let them hammer him with the questions and would lose nothing if they were subsequently banned from them, although the PL might actually take a dim view of journalists being banned for asking relevant questions for once too.