Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:28:29 pm
Not arsed about this now. It's too late, the moments gone. I do want them stripped of everything they've won under their current owners and relegated to the lower leagues though.

I hear you. It would still be unsatisfactory because the joy and celebration of winning was not there, for coming runner up. They would have been robbed of that by a cheating Man City.

Still, even at that point I lean to the runner up getting the medal as being preferable to no medal being awarded.

Where I am in full agreement is that the titles should be stripped from Man City - titles, cups, whatever they won during the period under review - if found guilty, it should all be stripped from them.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
What the fuck is he talking about?

He realizes there more than a 100 charges doesnt he?

I mean were not talking about 5 or 10, were talking about more than a 100 charges. Is he seriously sitting there telling us theyve done nothing wrong on all 100?

Also what part of the Champions League case does he and every other City fan not get? They were not proven innocent! They had their ban overturned but were still fined nearly £9million. They still fucking cheated, just their sentence was reduced considerably. They should go and learn the facts first then talk.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:53:45 pm
Let Pep tie himself to this. When they go down in disgrace so will he.

Will be interesting to see if any players want to go there while this is going on. Not Bellingham, thats for sure.

Hes up to his neck in it, so I guess this is the route hes willing to take.

When a manager of his calibre is willing to give some of the best years of his career to a nothing club like Man City, you know that pride and morals arent high up on the list of whats important.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:29:01 pm
re - HMRC involvement

They would have to file PAYE via RTI, if it was determined that individuals were receiving payments not covered by that RTI filing HMRC could put an argument forward that tax was evaded.  For it to remotely get to that point HMRC would have to get involved which they wouldn't unless some really serious 'errors' were highlighted that made them aware of it, if Player A received monies from Manchester City Football Club Limited for services and then payments from City Football Group, with no discernible service to that group, that would be tax evasion.

They will have paid the correct tax on the payments wherever they came from. Virtually everyone involved with City is an 'ambassador' of some sort to cover payments made from other sources. Provided the right amount of money was paid, HMRC will not care what service is provided, merely that for each payments appropriate tax is paid. Failure to sort this out would be so deficient as to be unbelievable. This seems really, really remote to me.
